FOUNT SOCIETY BODY BUTTER SELECTED AS ONE OF OPRAH'S FAVORITE THINGS 2023

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fount Society announced that the Body Butter is included in 2023 Oprah's Favorite Things holiday gifts list , featured on OprahDaily.com and in the Winter issue of O Quarterly, on newsstands November 7. Oprah's Favorite Things list is a must-have holiday shopping guide that features the most ingenious gadgets, fashionable sustainable goods, decadent desserts and the finest finds in home, fashion, and beauty, with 48 gifts under $50.

This year, most gifts have been selected from inspiring small businesses, including women-owned, Black-owned and other minority-owned businesses from around the country. To shop the full list of items please visit: oprahdaily.com/oprah-favorite-things-2023 . Body Butter will be available for purchase at Fount Society , and in the Oprah's Favorite Things gift guide exclusively in Amazon's store at amazon.com/oprah , as well as via the Amazon shopping app for customers to conveniently shop anytime, anywhere.

As Oprah says on OprahDaily.com , "Do you find some body butters heavy or cloying? This silky, fragrance-free version is like a light veil of cashmere on your skin—and works really well on hands, elbows, and feet."

Fount Society is committed to rediscovering traditional skincare as we connect with nature's remedies by replacing harsh chemicals with clean and natural ingredients. Fount Society's Body Butter is a multi-benefit, nutrient-dense body butter infused with Squalane and Shea Butter to help transform dry and dehydrated skin into soft and supple, healthy-looking skin. With intense hydrating power, our Body Butter helps lock in moisture for hours, while the quick-absorbing, non-greasy formula ensures your skin stays fresh and velvety smooth.

Twelve lucky readers will have the chance to win all 112 items on Oprah's Favorite Things List in the 12-Day Give-O-Way Sweepstakes ( https://www.oprahdaily.com/12days-2023 ) which runs from November 10 through November 21.

The Winter issue of O Quarterly, featuring the Body Butter on this year's list, hits newsstands nationwide on November 7.

At Fount Society, we believe that wellness stems from natural and sustainable sources. Our mission goes beyond skincare, encompassing a holistic approach to an elevated lifestyle embracing natural origins. We innovate to provide solutions that deliver the benefits of a low-tox lifestyle. We set ourselves apart with an unwavering commitment to create luxurious self-care using only the purest ingredients.

Our goal is to celebrate the connection between natural beauty and the world around us. Our intentional approach is designed to simplify your wellness journey and provide you with a skincare ritual that promotes relaxation and rejuvenation.

