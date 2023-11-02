Nikola Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

- During Q3 raised $250M, increasing unrestricted cash by $136.2M, and tripling unrestricted cash since Q1 2023
- Received purchase orders for 47 battery-electric trucks from one dealer despite the truck being in recall
- Dealers continue submitting HVIP applications for the battery-electric truck
- To date, Nikola and our dealers have received 277 non-binding orders from 35 customers for the hydrogen fuel cell electric truck
- Hydrogen fuel cell electric demos started in Southern California using mobile fueler and third-party fueling assets
- Added deep management expertise hiring Mary Chan as COO and Joe Cappello as President of Energy
- Continue to refocus the business model to ensure efficient allocation of resources
PHOENIX, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nikola Corporation (Nasdaq: NKLA), a global leader in zero-emissions transportation and energy supply and infrastructure solutions, via the HYLA brand, today reported financial results and business updates for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.
"We are driving forward, capitalizing on our first-mover advantage with our hydrogen fuel cell electric truck and laying the foundation for the 'hydrogen highway' starting in California," said Nikola CEO Steve Girsky. "We think the competition is well behind us and believe there is white space for us to capture market share with the introduction of the Advanced Clean Fleets Rule, and incentives like HVIP and ISEF offering up to $288,000 and $408,000, respectively, per hydrogen fuel cell electric truck in California."
"I am proud of the Nikola team and have enjoyed leading such a talented and resilient group in my first quarter as CEO. We continue to attract world-class people to execute on our business plan and work towards establishing ourselves as the leader in zero-emissions commercial transportation."
Strong Industry Tailwinds
We believe there are strong industry tailwinds promoting the adoption of zero-emissions vehicles. In California, beginning January 1, 2024, all new trucks registered with the California Air Resources Board for operation in California ports must be zero-emissions. In addition to regulations requiring fleets to transition to zero-emissions trucks, there are also incentives such as HVIP and ISEF offering up to $288,000 and $408,000, respectively, per hydrogen fuel cell electric truck in California, promoting the purchase of zero-emissions trucks.
There are over 30,000 (1) trucks operating in California's ports, all of which will need to be replaced as they age. We believe this represents a significant opportunity for Nikola in the near term and are well on our way to capturing market share. As of October 27, 2023, for HVIP voucher requests in 2023, our hydrogen fuel cell electric truck represented approximately 96% of the created vouchers for hydrogen fuel cell electric truck-tractors, and our battery-electric truck represented approximately 50% of the created vouchers for battery electric truck-tractors. Our team is hard at work looking for every opportunity to sell our trucks and converting fleets to Nikola customers.
Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Truck
On September 28, 2023, we formally launched the model year 2024 hydrogen fuel cell electric truck at our state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Coolidge, Arizona. The event attracted approximately 900 in-person attendees, including customers, dealers, suppliers, energy partners, members of the media, and government officials.
To date, Nikola and our dealers have received 277 non-binding orders from 35 customers for the hydrogen fuel cell electric truck. We remain laser-focused on go-to-market activities in California. Our sales team is on the ground daily working closely with our dealers and customers to find the best opportunities.
Customer demos have started in Southern California using hydrogen mobile fueling solutions and third-party fueling infrastructure to support fleet operations. To date, the hydrogen fuel cell electric trucks in demo have accumulated more than 6,000 miles while achieving 98% uptime.
Battery-Electric Truck
In August we issued a voluntary recall for the battery-electric truck. Upon further investigation, it was determined that the compromise of the battery packs was not limited to only the coolant manifold. As a result, our team has decided to replace the Romeo packs on existing customer battery-electric trucks with an alternative solution.
Costs to Nikola for this recall and repair is expected to be approximately $61.8 million (accrued as a warranty liability in Q3 2023), which includes the estimated cost to re-engineer, validate, and retrofit the battery-electric trucks that were previously sold with an alternative battery pack solution.
Actual cash disbursements are expected to take place over the next nine to 12 months and are expected to be partially offset by collection of $10.7 million of accounts receivable and a $13 million cash contribution from sale of the remaining battery-electric trucks in our inventory, resulting in an estimated net cash spend of $38.1 million. We anticipate delivering battery-electric trucks to customers again in Q1 2024.
Energy
With the launch of the hydrogen fuel cell electric truck, our team is focused on ensuring we have adequate hydrogen supply and fueling solutions to support customer operations. We have secured adequate hydrogen supply to support customer operations in 2023 and the beginning of 2024. Our energy team is working diligently ahead of truck sales to obtain additional supply and infrastructure solutions for 2024 and beyond.
1. Data from California Air Resources Board; Class 8 tractors in drayage operation
Third Quarter Financial Highlights
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
2023
2022
2023
2022
Trucks produced
N/A
75
96
125
Trucks shipped
3
63
79
111
Total revenues
$ (1,732)
$ 24,241
$ 24,307
$ 44,262
Gross profit (loss)
$ (125,503)
$ (30,169)
$ (175,831)
$ (58,995)
Gross margin
NM
(124) %
(723) %
(133) %
Net loss from continuing operations
$ (425,764)
$ (236,234)
$ (711,025)
$ (562,172)
Net loss
$ (425,764)
$ (236,234)
$ (812,686)
$ (562,172)
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
$ (188,563)
$ (107,916)
$ (417,318)
$ (285,504)
Net loss from continuing operations per share, basic and diluted
$ (0.50)
$ (0.54)
$ (1.01)
$ (1.32)
Non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted(1)
$ (0.30)
$ (0.28)
$ (0.73)
$ (0.73)
Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic and diluted
857,213,992
438,416,393
706,325,212
426,382,736
(1) A reconciliation of the non-GAAP versus GAAP information is provided below in the financial statement tables in this press release.
the Company's future financial and business performance, business plan, strategy, focus, opportunities and milestones; the Company's expectations with respect to its capital needs; expected orders and customer demand for trucks; the Company's beliefs regarding competition and that it has competitive and first-mover advantage; the Company's business outlook; the Company's expectations regarding hydrogen supply and plans to secure adequate hydrogen supply; expected scope, costs and timing related to the battery-electric truck recall, including the nature of the repairs, expected costs to repair the vehicles and timing of such expenses, and any potential offsets, timing of battery replacement and truck deliveries; the Company's sales efforts; industry tailwinds; and government incentives and expectations regarding customer demand related to such incentives.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release references Adjusted EBITDA adjusted free cash flow and non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted, all of which are non-GAAP financial measures and are presented as supplemental measures of the Company's performance. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, and certain other items determined by the Company. Non-GAAP net loss is defined as net loss adjusted for stock-based compensation expense and certain other items determined by the Company. Non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted is defined as non-GAAP net loss divided by weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding. These non-GAAP measures are not substitutes for or superior to measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP) and should not be considered as an alternative to any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP.
The Company believes that presenting these non-GAAP measures provides useful supplemental information to investors about the Company in understanding and evaluating its operating results, enhancing the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects, and allowing for greater transparency with respect to key financial metrics used by its management in financial and operational-decision making. However, there are a number of limitations related to the use of non-GAAP measures and their nearest GAAP equivalents. For example, other companies may calculate non-GAAP measures differently or may use other measures to calculate their financial performance, and therefore any non-GAAP measures the Company uses may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2023
2022
2023
2022
Revenues:
Truck sales
$ (2,368)
$ 23,853
$ 19,693
$ 41,236
Service and other
636
388
4,614
3,026
Total revenues
(1,732)
24,241
24,307
44,262
Cost of revenues:
Truck sales
122,679
54,080
195,902
100,861
Service and other
1,092
330
4,236
2,396
Total cost of revenues
123,771
54,410
200,138
103,257
Gross loss
(125,503)
(30,169)
(175,831)
(58,995)
Operating expenses:
Research and development (1)
41,966
66,683
168,286
204,346
Selling, general, and administrative (1)
57,982
132,865
159,443
289,916
Loss on supplier deposits
716
—
18,433
—
Total operating expenses
100,664
199,548
346,162
494,262
Loss from operations
(226,167)
(229,717)
(521,993)
(553,257)
Other income (expense):
Interest expense, net
(52,680)
(7,735)
(71,262)
(10,754)
Revaluation of warrant liability
—
586
315
3,493
Gain on divestiture of affiliate
—
—
70,849
—
Loss on debt extinguishment
—
—
(20,362)
—
Other income (expense), net
(146,654)
2,617
(152,284)
4,423
Loss before income taxes and equity in net loss of affiliates
(425,501)
(234,249)
(694,737)
(556,095)
Income tax expense
1
1
1
3
Loss before equity in net loss of affiliates
(425,502)
(234,250)
(694,738)
(556,098)
Equity in net loss of affiliates
(262)
(1,984)
(16,287)
(6,074)
Net loss from continuing operations
(425,764)
(236,234)
(711,025)
(562,172)
Discontinued operations:
Loss from discontinued operations
—
—
(76,726)
—
Loss from deconsolidation of discontinued operations
—
—
(24,935)
—
Net loss from discontinued operations
—
—
(101,661)
—
Net loss
$ (425,764)
$ (236,234)
$ (812,686)
$ (562,172)
Basic and diluted net loss per share:
Net loss from continuing operations
$ (0.50)
$ (0.54)
$ (1.01)
$ (1.32)
Net loss from discontinued operations
$ —
$ —
$ (0.14)
$ —
Net loss
$ (0.50)
$ (0.54)
$ (1.15)
$ (1.32)
Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic and diluted
857,213,992
438,416,393
706,325,212
426,382,736
(1) Includes stock-based compensation as follows:
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Cost of revenues
$ 414
$ —
$ 1,813
$ —
Research and development
3,383
10,105
19,043
28,112
Selling, general, and administrative
14,862
92,740
48,060
183,102
Total stock-based compensation expense
$ 18,659
$ 102,845
$ 68,916
$ 211,214
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
September 30,
December 31,
2023
2022
(Unaudited)
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 362,850
$ 225,850
Restricted cash and cash equivalents
1,224
10,600
Accounts receivable, net
10,707
31,638
Inventory
56,958
111,870
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
38,978
27,943
Assets subject to assignment for the benefit of creditors, current portion
—
29,025
Total current assets
470,717
436,926
Restricted cash and cash equivalents
28,026
77,459
Long-term deposits
16,681
34,279
Property, plant and equipment, net
469,851
417,785
Intangible assets, net
87,712
92,473
Investment in affiliates
58,193
62,816
Goodwill
5,238
6,688
Other assets
11,868
8,107
Assets subject to assignment for the benefit of creditors
—
100,125
Total assets
$ 1,148,286
$ 1,236,658
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$ 48,809
$ 93,242
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
205,155
179,571
Debt and finance lease liabilities, current (including $32.4 million and $50.0 million measured at fair value, respectively)
39,177
61,675
Liabilities subject to assignment for the benefit of creditors, current portion
—
49,102
Total current liabilities
293,141
383,590
Long-term debt and finance lease liabilities, net of current portion
232,371
290,128
Operating lease liabilities
5,023
6,091
Other long-term liabilities
14,168
6,684
Deferred tax liabilities, net
15
15
Liabilities subject to assignment for the benefit of creditors
—
23,671
Total liabilities
544,718
710,179
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity
Preferred stock
—
—
Common stock
99
51
Additional paid-in capital
3,520,890
2,562,855
Accumulated deficit
(2,917,473)
(2,034,850)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
52
(1,577)
Total stockholders' equity
603,568
526,479
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 1,148,286
$ 1,236,658
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2023
2022
Cash flows from operating activities
Net loss
$ (812,686)
$ (562,172)
Less: Loss from discontinued operations
(101,661)
—
Loss from continuing operations
(711,025)
(562,172)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
28,758
16,472
Stock-based compensation
68,916
211,214
Equity in net loss of affiliates
16,287
6,074
Revaluation of financial instruments
195,132
(94)
Revaluation of contingent stock consideration
(43,981)
—
Inventory write-downs
64,500
16,617
Non-cash interest expense
72,846
8,890
Loss on supplier deposits
18,433
—
Gain on divestiture of affiliate
(70,849)
—
Loss on debt extinguishment
20,362
—
Other non-cash activity
3,888
476
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable, net
20,932
(37,662)
Inventory
(9,983)
(97,952)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(48,332)
(10,371)
Other assets
(2,384)
(912)
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities
(1,672)
25,128
Long-term deposits
(1,377)
(8,356)
Operating lease liabilities
(1,191)
(416)
Other long-term liabilities
2,316
1,605
Net cash used in operating activities
(378,424)
(431,459)
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchases and deposits of property, plant and equipment
(108,409)
(118,436)
Divestiture of affiliate
35,000
—
Proceeds from the sale of assets
20,742
18
Payments to Assignee
(2,725)
—
Investments in affiliates
(250)
(23,027)
Issuance of senior secured note receivable and prepaid acquisition-related consideration
—
(21,910)
Settlement of Second Price Differential
—
(6,588)
Net cash used in investing activities
(55,642)
(169,943)
Cash flows from financing activities
Proceeds from the exercise of stock options
7,393
1,645
Proceeds from issuance of shares under the Tumim Purchase Agreements
67,587
123,672
Proceeds from registered direct offering, net of underwriters discount
63,456
—
Proceeds from public offering, net of underwriters discount
32,244
—
Proceeds from issuance of common stock under Equity Distribution Agreement, net of commissions paid
115,027
100,512
Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes, net of discount and issuance costs
217,075
183,504
Proceeds from issuance of Collateralized Promissory Notes
—
54,000
Proceeds from issuance of financing obligation, net of issuance costs
53,548
44,007
Proceeds from insurance premium financing
5,223
6,637
Repayment of debt and promissory notes
(45,287)
(28,125)
Payments on insurance premium financing
(3,550)
(2,635)
Payments on finance lease liabilities and financing obligation
(459)
(266)
Net cash provided by financing activities
512,257
482,951
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash and cash equivalents
78,191
(118,451)
Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
313,909
522,241
Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$ 392,100
$ 403,790
Cash flows from discontinued operations:
Operating activities
(4,964)
—
Investing activities
(1,804)
—
Financing activities
(572)
—
Net cash used in discontinued operations
$ (7,340)
$ —
Reconciliation of GAAP Financial Metrics to Non-GAAP
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
Reconciliation of Net Loss to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
(in thousands)
Net loss from continuing operations
$ (425,764)
$ (236,234)
$ (711,025)
$ (562,172)
Interest expense, net
52,680
7,735
71,262
10,754
Income tax expense
1
1
1
3
Depreciation and amortization
16,996
6,796
28,758
16,472
EBITDA
(356,087)
(221,702)
(611,004)
(534,943)
Stock-based compensation
18,659
102,845
68,916
211,214
Loss on supplier deposits
716
—
18,433
—
Gain on divestiture of affiliate
—
—
(70,849)
—
Loss on debt extinguishment
—
—
20,362
—
Revaluation of financial instruments
145,717
(286)
151,151
(94)
Regulatory and legal matters (1)
2,432
11,227
5,673
38,319
Adjusted EBITDA
$ (188,563)
$ (107,916)
$ (417,318)
$ (285,504)
(1) Regulatory and legal matters include legal, advisory, and other professional service fees incurred in connection with a short-seller article from September 2020, and investigations and litigation related thereto.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Loss, and GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Loss per Share, basic and diluted
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
Net loss from continuing operations
$ (425,764)
$ (236,234)
$ (711,025)
$ (562,172)
Stock-based compensation
18,659
102,845
68,916
211,214
Loss on supplier deposits
716
—
18,433
—
Gain on divestiture of affiliate
—
—
(70,849)
—
Loss on debt extinguishment
—
—
20,362
—
Revaluation of financial instruments
145,717
(286)
151,151
(94)
Regulatory and legal matters (1)
2,432
11,227
5,673
38,319
Non-GAAP net loss
$ (258,240)
$ (122,448)
$ (517,339)
$ (312,733)
Non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted
$ (0.30)
$ (0.28)
$ (0.73)
$ (0.73)
Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted
857,213,992
438,416,393
706,325,212
426,382,736
(1) Regulatory and legal matters include legal, advisory, and other professional service fees incurred in connection with a short-seller article from September 2020, and investigations and litigation related thereto.
Adjusted Free Cash Flow
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
(in thousands)
Most comparable GAAP measure:
Net cash used for operating activities
$ (91,259)
$ (157,648)
$ (378,424)
$ (431,459)
Net cash used for investing activities
(115)
(79,600)
(55,642)
(169,943)
Net cash provided by financing activities
188,119
111,814
512,257
482,951
Non-GAAP measure:
Net cash used for operating activities
(91,259)
(157,648)
(378,424)
(431,459)
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(20,690)
(51,120)
(108,409)
(118,436)
Adjusted free cash flow
$ (111,949)
$ (208,768)
$ (486,833)
$ (549,895)
