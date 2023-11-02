The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews partners with Israeli F4 Championship Driver Ariel Elkin to Drive Support for War-Torn Homeland

CHICAGO, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews (The Fellowship) today announced its partnership with Israeli native and F4 driver, Ariel Elkin, ahead of the F4 SpeedTour race in Austin, Texas this weekend, from November 2-5.

International Fellowship of Christians and Jews - 40th Anniversary Logo (PRNewswire)

Elkin reached out to The Fellowship following its partnership last month with a NASCAR driver, having been inspired by that car's Israel-centric design. A native of Haifa, Israel, Elkin is the country's only F4 driver—an honor he treats with a great deal of pride and responsibility.

"I've been racing since I was 5 years old, and it's always been in my DNA to represent Israel, but doing so is especially important during these times," Elkin said.

The decision to participate in this weekend's race didn't come easily for the 16-year-old high school student. "It was really a challenge to leave my homeland in order to come here. I've thought a lot about what the right thing to do is – do I stay in Israel and help my family and friends, or come here to compete and raise awareness for Israel on the world stage?" he said. "And I think what I'm doing – representing Israel – is the right thing."

"Ariel is such a bright light for our nation," said Yael Eckstein, The Fellowship's President and CEO, who is also based in Israel. "His determination to not only follow his dreams but to so proudly represent our country despite the horrors we have suffered in recent weeks is such a shining example of the strength and resilience of the Israeli people—it's unmatched."

To celebrate the new partnership, Eckstein hosted the young driver on this week's episode of her podcast, Nourish Your Biblical Roots, where they discussed his childhood growing up in the Holy Land, his racing career across the globe, his partnership with The Fellowship, and how much Israel's friends around the world mean, especially in times like these.

The Fellowship, Israel's largest provider of humanitarian aid, was on the ground providing lifesaving supplies and equipment for evacuees, first responders, and volunteers within 24 hours of the conflict breaking out on October 7. Since then, the organization has allocated $15 million in emergency aid to continue providing basic needs like food, water, clothing, and medicine to evacuees and elderly. The Fellowship is also providing flak jackets and medical equipment bags to first responders and monetary assistance to evacuees and families of injured IDF soldiers, and has installed dozens of bomb shelters across the country.

"My message to the world is very simple. I believe that this is God's war, and it is just Israel that happens to be fighting it," he said. "My message is that if you can help and support, if you have friends in Israel, just do your best to help them, even if it is just a phone call."

Elkin started his racing career in the Israeli karting circuit, and last year, earned the Italian IAME Series Championship title as well as a bronze medal for Israel at the Motorsport Olympic Games in Karting SR. In 2020, the Israel Automobile & Karting Association awarded him the honor of "excellent sportsman." His ultimate goal is to race in the Formula 1 series. To learn more about Ariel, visit www.arielelkin.com or follow him on Instagram at @ariel_elkin.racing.

To learn more about the Fellowship's war response efforts or make an emergency donation that will provide lifesaving aid, visit www.ifcj.org.

About the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews

For 40 years, the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews (The Fellowship) has been leading efforts to build bridges between Christians and Jews and provide humanitarian care and lifesaving aid for Israel and the Jewish people. Through the generosity and loyalty each year of its donors, partners, and staff, The Fellowship helps over 1 million people living in poverty, has provided nearly 3,000 bomb shelters for security, and has helped 770,000 make aliyah back to their homeland, Israel. The Fellowship celebrates its 40th anniversary this year, continuing a mission to bless Israel and the Jewish people – like our world has never seen.

About Yael Eckstein

As President and CEO of The Fellowship, Yael Eckstein oversees all programs and serves as the international spokesperson for the organization. With over a decade of nonprofit experience in multiple roles, Yael has the rare distinction of being a woman leading one of the world's largest religious charitable organizations. In addition to her podcast exploring the Jewish roots of the Christian faith, Nourish Your Biblical Roots, Yael also invites thought leaders, pastors, authors, and other influencers to discuss Israel and Jewish-Christian relations on Conversations with Yael. She is the 2023 recipient of the Jerusalem Post's Humanitarian Award, and in 2020, 2021 and 2023, was named to the publication's list of 50 Most Influential Jews. Born outside of Chicago, Yael is based in Israel with her husband and their four children.

Media Contact

Elizabeth Gartman

Press@ifcj.org

312-641-8544

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE International Fellowship of Christians and Jews