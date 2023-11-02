Diamond and Diamond Files National Class Action Lawsuit Against Three Canadian Universities

Plaintiffs Allege Recurring Anti-Semitic Incidents on Campus

TORONTO, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Diamond and Diamond Lawyers have launched a class action lawsuit addressing anti-Semitic events at three of Canada's prominent post-secondary institutions: Toronto Metropolitan University, Queens University and The University of British Columbia, with each lawsuit seeking damages totalling $15 million.

Diamond and Diamond Lawyers (CNW Group/Diamond and Diamond Lawyers LLP) (PRNewswire)

The lawsuit represents both present Jewish students at each university and alumni spanning back to 1998.

The defendants are alleged to have shown negligence, specifically in failing to address anti-Semitic incidents, violating the institution's non-discrimination policies and providing insufficient staff training on handling harassment.

"Despite numerous notifications from the Plaintiffs about anti-Semitic occurrences, the University consistently fails to take substantial action, often merely offering superficial statements without meaningful resolution," states Sandra Zisckind, Managing Partner at Diamond and Diamond Lawyers. "Owning the campus space in question, they are obligated to demonstrate accountability."

The Plaintiffs highlight a consistent pattern of behaviour referencing past incidents on campus. In November 2022, anti-Semitic graffiti, including a swastika on a fridge in a residence where a Jewish student resided, was discovered on and off the Queen's University campus. In 2015, Jewish students at TMU reported anti-Semitic graffiti in a washroom urging Jews and their allies to "burn in hell."

"Given these University's clear policies on the use and control of its spaces and its acknowledged responsibility over faculty, staff, and student organizations, the institution holds vicarious liability for any actions or behaviours occurring on its premises that contravene its values and standards," said Darryl Singer, head of class actions at Diamond and Diamond Lawyers. "This lawsuit is not driven by monetary objectives, but rather to ensure such incidents do not recur."

Those who believe they have encountered anti-Semitism, and fit the proposed class criteria, are urged to contact Diamond and Diamond Lawyers immediately at 1-800-567-HURT.

