BLOOMINGDALE'S KICKS OFF "THE BEST HOLIDAY EVER" CAMPAIGN

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomingdale's today announced the official start of the holiday season with its annual, Best Holiday Ever. The seasons' campaign kicks off with the debut of The Carousel @ Bloomingdale's: Wonka, followed by the annual window unveiling hosted this year in partnership with Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. This year's festive in-store and digital activations will bring the spirit of the holidays to a new level.

Launching online today and in-store tomorrow, The Carousel @ Bloomingdale's: Wonka, serves as the sweetest takeover yet. In partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery, the space has been transformed into a world of imagination, inspired by the highly-anticipated release of Warner Bros. Pictures' big screen holiday spectacle, Wonka. Inside, shoppers will find unique and colorful gifts across categories, including Wonka-inspired shoes, bags, barware and accessories by Kurt Geiger. Other licensed Wonka must-haves include apparel, home goods and accessories by Trumpette, Art Sugar, Christopher Radko, Hallmark, Happy Socks, and Junk Food Clothing. Guests can also grab exclusive David Yurman bracelets, the always popular Bloomingdale's advent calendar and holiday looks for the whole family from brands like Sandro, Aviator Nation, Golden Goose, Cinq A Sept, Ted Baker, Paul Smith and Piccolini NY.

To continue the celebration, on November 16, Bloomingdale's will unveil its iconic window display along Lexington Avenue at the 59th Street flagship with a night of festive celebrations, philanthropy, and must-see performances. This year's theme celebrates the Best Holiday Ever, and is inspired by the look, feel and magic of Wonka. The wonder of the holidays will come to life with colorful, bright windows full of sparkle and oversized candies and chocolates, inspired by the film.

The unveiling, which begins at 6 pm, will be hosted by Amber Ruffin, co-writer of Broadway's Some Like It Hot and contributor to the upcoming The Wiz revival. She'll be joined by special guest Jonathan Groff, a two-time Tony Award nominee currently starring in the smash hit Merrily We Roll Along. The unveiling will feature performances like no other from Tony nominee Norm Lewis (The Phantom of the Opera) and Broadway actor and Carnegie Hall sensation Jessica Vosk (Wicked, Fiddler on the Roof). Following, there will be whimsical customer experiences and exclusive activations throughout the store including performances by Tony Award-Honored Broadway Inspirational Voices, Emmy Award nominee and Co-Creator of S.N.O.B Preston W. Dugger III (aka DJ Duggz), Telly Leung (Aladdin, Glee), Grammy nominee and two-time Drama Desk Award nominee Brittney Mack (SIX, as original Anna of Cleves), Parsons Dance and Tony Award nominee Tony Yazbeck (Prince of Broadway).

"This year, our holiday is truly the Best Holiday Ever. Our Wonka carousel serves as a testament to our marketing position and how we embrace pop culture to create unique experiences for our customer," shared Frank Berman, EVP, Chief Marketing Officer at Bloomingdale's. "From our incredibly curated and exclusive gifting assortment to our collaboration with Broadway Cares, Bloomingdale's will truly come alive through the magic of film and theater. We are thrilled to continue to bring joy and inspiration into this season, remaining the go-to destination for holiday shopping."

BEST CELEBRATIONS EVER

Candy Café presented by Bloomingdale's American Express® Card

From November 16 – December 31 Bloomingdale's will be putting a festive and sweet spin on Studio59, creating a candy café featuring an over-the-top display of sweet treats and desserts from Sweet Saba . The special menu will also feature decadent dessert and drinks.

Bloomingdale's Santaland

Visitors can indulge in the sweetest holiday ever at Santa's Candy Shop. Santaland will be open from November 24 through the 26, and every Saturday and Sunday following until December 16 , when it will remain open until the 24. Santaland closes at 12:00 pm on Christmas Eve.

Breakfast with Santa

On December 2 at Bloomingdale's 59th Street, Aventura , Chestnut Hill and Short Hills, Bloomie's Old Orchard guests can purchase a ticket to attend breakfast with Santa. Tickets will also be available on December 9 at the 59 th Street Flagship.

Saturdays @ Bloomingdale's x Holiday Bash

On Saturday, December 2 from 1:00 – 4:00 p . m ., all doors will help customers get excited for the holiday season with a fun and immersive shopping experience. Guest can enjoy a DJ spinning holiday hits, patches and/or monogramming at the Holiday Bear workshop, Birkenstock gold foil customizations, hot cocoa bar, Nespresso latte art, David Yurman candy bar, Little Brown Beverage Mug customizations, beauty and trunk shows and much more.

BEST GIFTS EVER

Bloomingdale's Best Holiday Ever: Holiday Gifting Edition

Bloomingdale's is excited to roll out its most impressive holiday gifts to date. From the designer-obsessed, barware aficionado, creature of comfort, movie buff or chocolate lover, Bloomingdale's has something for everyone on your list. Beyond amazing gifts, customers will find jaw-dropping styles for every invitation and destination—be it a rooftop cocktail party, family gathering, or far-flung locale.

Bloomingdale's Fragrance Fair

On November 4 and 5 and December 9 and 10, the fragrance department in Bloomingdale's stores around the country will offer the perfect holiday upgrades. With live music at select doors, to set the tone, those looking to purchase a fragrance can receive a gift-with-purchase, and add on engraving and customizations, gift-wrapping and more.

Holiday Shopping in the Metaverse

Continuing its commitment to advance its move into virtual immersive retail and investment in next-generation e-commerce, Bloomingdale's is launching its third virtual store, developed by Emperia , on November 2 . The new virtual store features a 3D interpretation of Bloomingdale's flagship store, including the holiday window display, gifting room, and beauty bar displaying the iconic checkered floors. Visitors to the virtual store will also experience a Willy Wonka chocolate factory, a whimsical space filled with holiday gifting and Wonka products, and an opportunity to participate in a scavenger hunt for different chocolate bars.

MAKING A DIFFERENCE THIS HOLIDAY SEASON

This holiday season, Bloomingdale's will continue to partner with customers to b the change, raising awareness and funds for organizations that advance its mission of building a more equitable, sustainable future for all.

No Kid Hungry

This holiday season Bloomingdale's is continuing its partnership with No Kid Hungry, a national campaign to end childhood hunger. To kick off November's No Kid Hungry partnership, select doors will host ticketed brunch events featuring tastings from local No Kid Hungry supported restaurants and chefs, as well as activations from the home department. Tickets are $50 which include a $50 Bloomingdale's gift card, $25 donation to No Kid Hungry, and dining voucher to each local restaurant. From November 1 - 30 , shoppers can make a donation to No Kid Hungry by rounding their purchase up in-store or making a donation online at check-out.

Child Mind Institute

As a founding partner of the Child Mind Institute, Bloomingdale's is proud to have raised over $3 million to support the organization's mission of transforming the lives of children and families struggling with mental health and learning disorders. To continue this partnership, Bloomingdale's will host in-store and online donation opportunities from December 1 – January 14 , including a portion of sales from the limited edition Little Brown Bear. In honor of the Big Brown Bag's 50th anniversary, this year's holiday bear is toting an adorable little friend. Perfect for gifting (and cuddling!), for every Little Brown Bear purchased at the regular price of $28 through December 31 , Bloomingdale's will donate $5 to the Child Mind Institute.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS

Broadway Cares is the philanthropic heart of Broadway and helps people across the country and across the street receive lifesaving medications, health care, nutritious meals, counseling, and emergency financial assistance. Broadway Cares has been a Bloomingdale's grant recipient for the past two years and have leveraged their talented supporters from the Broadway community to add animation to its flagship store while spreading awareness about the work they do.

For more information on Bloomingdale's holiday activations, events, celebrations and more, please visit Bloomingdales.com or on Instagram, @Bloomingdales.

About Bloomingdale's

Bloomingdale's is America's only nationwide, full-line, upscale department store. A division of Macy's, Inc. (NYSE: M), it currently operates 32 Bloomingdale's stores, 21 Bloomingdale's The Outlet stores, and two Bloomie's stores in California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, Washington. In addition, Bloomingdale's has an international presence with a location in Dubai and Kuwait. Founded in 1872, the iconic retailer celebrated its 150th anniversary in 2022. Be sure to follow @bloomingdales on social media, become a Loyallist, and for more information, or to shop any time, visit www.bloomingdales.com .

About b the change:

As a company with a 150-year legacy, Bloomingdale's launched b the change as an actionable program designed to build a more equitable and sustainable future for its colleagues, customers, and community. Through its three pillars, b sustainable, b inclusive, and b the future, Bloomingdale's will continue to support philanthropic causes through campaigns, grants, fundraisers, volunteer opportunities and more. Partners include The Breast Cancer Research Foundation, Tutu Project, Child Mind Institute, DonorsChoose, No Kid Hungry, Thurgood Marshall College Fund, Bloomingdale's x FIT Sustainable Innovation Fund, and more. For more information on b the change, visit https://www.bloomingdales.com/c/b-the-change/

