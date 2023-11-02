An Irreverent Remix of the Classics: A BATHING APE® and Bored Ape Yacht Club Reveal their Collection

MIAMI, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yuga Labs and A BATHING APE® (BAPE®) today unveiled the full collection of their collaboration, announced in September.

BAPE® X BAYC linked up to take their fans back to the early 2000s when streetwear brands were more avant garde and didn't take themselves too seriously. The collection is brought to life in an array of apparel, footwear, and accessories that are loud, irreverent, and reminiscent of the laid back opulence that both brands embody.

Key garments include a coach's jacket mashing up their logos and names as A Bored Ape. A playful mix of each brand's primate mascot— Curtis the Ape and BABY MILO®– are featured in tees exclusive to Bored Ape holders and BAPETAVERSE members, along with the BAPE® classic ABC camo pullover hoodie. The collection also boasts accessories like adjustable mesh trucker caps, bucket hats, and, for those lazy couch days, a BAYC Curtis rug and a BAPE® cushion.

BAPE® X BAYC also includes a remix to the classic BAPE STA™ with a clear, ice rubber outsole and ice rubber outsole showing Curtis. The 1,000 pairs of shoes produced for this limited collection are individually numbered with a second set of BAPE® X BAYC camo laces in the box.

"This collection is reminiscent of a time where collecting streetwear was about being in the know, ahead of the curve" said Michael Ghory, VP of Apparel at Yuga Labs. "It offers our communities a twist on the classic designs from BAPE®'s vault, in extremely limited quantities, so apes are guaranteed to always stay unique."

"Through immense and intense effort, BAPE® strives to present an unprecedented collaboration to both Web2 and Web3 communities where two can be easily collided nowadays, in the ever-changing fashion industry," said Thomas Hui, Chief Operations Officer at BAPE® Hong Kong Limited.

The BAPE® X BAYC collection drops exclusively for BAYC members at ApeFest and online, with token-gated access on November 4th. Following ApeFest, BAPETAVERSE members can access online, and finally, in December the collection will be released at BAPE STORE® and BAPE.COM globally.

You can preview the BAPE® X BAYC collection designs, along with a sizing chart here .

About Yuga Labs

Yuga Labs is a web3 company shaping the future through storytelling, experiences, and community. Guided by the belief that the potential of web3 can be realized when we start with imagination, not limitations, Yuga's initiatives aim to reinvent what real-world utility for NFTs look like and push the space forward as a whole. Since their launch in April 2021 with flagship collection Bored Ape Yacht Club, they've made headlines as one of the first companies to release IP licenses to their NFT holders, acquired and released rights to other top collections (CryptoPunks and Meebits), and made web3 history with record-breaking synchronized player participation in their newest initiative, Otherside. One of the most ambitious interactive metaverse projects to date, Otherside is built with the community, rebelling against traditional walled gardens in gaming spaces. In March 2022, Yuga Labs raised a $450M seed round at a $4B valuation.

About BAPE®

Born in the heart of Harajuku, Japan in 1993, BAPE®️ has served as a symbol of Japanese street fashion for more than 30 years. Striving to introduce Japanese fashion culture to the world, BAPE®️ has cemented a series of iconic motifs, original patterns, and characters such as the "APE HEAD," "BAPE®️ CAMO," and "BABY MILO®," and more.

With over 40 stores globally, BAPE®️ is recognized as a symbol of street fashion, standing as one of the most coveted and exclusive brands worldwide. To cater to a growing customer base, diffusion lines like "MR. BATHING APE," "AAPE BY A BATHING APE®️," "BAPY®️," "APEE," and "BAPE BLACK®️" have been created as part of the brand's continued growth across its expansive customer segments. Beyond apparel, BAPE®️ has embraced lifestyle landscape through art, furniture, toys, and more, allowing fans to experience the brand in different aspects of life. BAPE®️ has also pushed the boundaries of limitless ideation across different outlooks, successfully collaborating with established international brands and imprints, proving itself as an authoritative force in street fashion.

