Mazda Reports October Sales Results

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total October sales of 23,504 vehicles, a decrease of 7.2 percent compared to October 2022. Year-to-date sales totaled 296,121 vehicles; an increase of 23 percent compared to the same time last year. With 25 selling days in October, compared to 26 the year prior, the company posted a decrease of 3.5 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.

(PRNewswire)

CPO sales totaled 4,836 vehicles in October, an increase of 9 percent compared to October 2022.

Sales Highlights

Best-ever October sales of CX-50 with 3,168 vehicles sold

2nd best October sales of CX-30 with 5,908 vehicles sold

Mazda Canada, Inc., (MCI) reported October sales of 5,450 vehicles, an increase of 34.3 percent compared to October last year. Year-to-date sales totaled 49,233 vehicles; an increase of 11.7 percent compared to the same time last year.

Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported October sales of 6,969 vehicles, an increase of 24 percent compared to last year. Year-to-date sales totaled 60,107 vehicles; an increase of 63 percent compared to the same time last year.

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts, and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Colombia through approximately 795 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario; operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City; and operations in Colombia are managed by Mazda de Colombia in Bogota, Colombia. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at News.MazdaUSA.com.

Follow MNAO's social media channels through Twitter and Instagram at @MazdaUSA and Facebook at Facebook.com/MazdaUSA.



Month-To-Date

Year-To-Date





















October October YOY % % MTD

October October YOY % % MTD

2023 2022 Change DSR

2023 2022 Change DSR



















Mazda3 2,205 2,778 (20.6) % (17.5) %

25,569 22,758 12.4 % 12.4 % Mazda 3 Sdn 1,424 1,390 2.4 % 6.5 %

14218 9,828 44.7 % 44.7 % Mazda 3 HB 781 1,388 (43.7) % (41.5) %

11351 12,930 (12.2) % (12.2) %







































MX-5 Miata 531 413 28.6 % 33.7 %

8,100 4,984 62.5 % 62.5 % MX-5 236 204 15.7 % 20.3 %

4253 1,956 117.4 % 117.4 % MXR 295 209 41.1 % 46.8 %

3847 3,028 27.0 % 27.0 %



















CX-30 5,908 6,666 (11.4) % (7.8) %

65210 44,053 48.0 % 48.0 % CX-5 7,963 9,441 (15.7) % (12.3) %

123818 125,390 (1.3) % (1.3) % CX-9 7 3,391 (99.8) % (99.8) %

17447 26,860 (35.0) % (35.0) % CX-50 3,168 2,630 20.5 % 25.3 %

34887 16,006 118.0 % 118.0 % MX-30 0 0 - -

100 324 (69.1) % (69.1) % CX-90 TTL 3,722 0 - -

20990 0 - - CARS 2,736 3,191 (14.3) % (10.8) %

33,669 28,077 19.9 % 19.9 % TRUCKS 20,768 22,128 (6.1) % (2.4) %

262,452 212,633 23.4 % 23.4 %



















TOTAL 23,504 25,319 (7.2) % (3.5) %

296,121 240,710 23.0 % 23.0 %







































*Selling Days 25 26





255 255

























Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, Calif., and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States and Mexico through nearly 700 dealers. Operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at www.mazdausamedia.com. (PRNewsFoto/Mazda North American Operations) (PRNewsfoto/MAZDA NORTH AMERICAN OPERATIONS) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mazda North American Operations