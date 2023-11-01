Mazda Reports October Sales Results

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total October sales of 23,504 vehicles, a decrease of 7.2 percent compared to October 2022. Year-to-date sales totaled 296,121 vehicles; an increase of 23 percent compared to the same time last year. With 25 selling days in October, compared to 26 the year prior, the company posted a decrease of 3.5 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.
CPO sales totaled 4,836 vehicles in October, an increase of 9 percent compared to October 2022.
Sales Highlights
- Best-ever October sales of CX-50 with 3,168 vehicles sold
- 2nd best October sales of CX-30 with 5,908 vehicles sold
Mazda Canada, Inc., (MCI) reported October sales of 5,450 vehicles, an increase of 34.3 percent compared to October last year. Year-to-date sales totaled 49,233 vehicles; an increase of 11.7 percent compared to the same time last year.
Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported October sales of 6,969 vehicles, an increase of 24 percent compared to last year. Year-to-date sales totaled 60,107 vehicles; an increase of 63 percent compared to the same time last year.
Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts, and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Colombia through approximately 795 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario; operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City; and operations in Colombia are managed by Mazda de Colombia in Bogota, Colombia. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at News.MazdaUSA.com.
Month-To-Date
Year-To-Date
October
October
YOY %
% MTD
October
October
YOY %
% MTD
2023
2022
Change
DSR
2023
2022
Change
DSR
Mazda3
2,205
2,778
(20.6) %
(17.5) %
25,569
22,758
12.4 %
12.4 %
Mazda 3 Sdn
1,424
1,390
2.4 %
6.5 %
14218
9,828
44.7 %
44.7 %
Mazda 3 HB
781
1,388
(43.7) %
(41.5) %
11351
12,930
(12.2) %
(12.2) %
MX-5 Miata
531
413
28.6 %
33.7 %
8,100
4,984
62.5 %
62.5 %
MX-5
236
204
15.7 %
20.3 %
4253
1,956
117.4 %
117.4 %
MXR
295
209
41.1 %
46.8 %
3847
3,028
27.0 %
27.0 %
CX-30
5,908
6,666
(11.4) %
(7.8) %
65210
44,053
48.0 %
48.0 %
CX-5
7,963
9,441
(15.7) %
(12.3) %
123818
125,390
(1.3) %
(1.3) %
CX-9
7
3,391
(99.8) %
(99.8) %
17447
26,860
(35.0) %
(35.0) %
CX-50
3,168
2,630
20.5 %
25.3 %
34887
16,006
118.0 %
118.0 %
MX-30
0
0
-
-
100
324
(69.1) %
(69.1) %
CX-90 TTL
3,722
0
-
-
20990
0
-
-
CARS
2,736
3,191
(14.3) %
(10.8) %
33,669
28,077
19.9 %
19.9 %
TRUCKS
20,768
22,128
(6.1) %
(2.4) %
262,452
212,633
23.4 %
23.4 %
TOTAL
23,504
25,319
(7.2) %
(3.5) %
296,121
240,710
23.0 %
23.0 %
*Selling Days
25
26
255
255
SOURCE Mazda North American Operations