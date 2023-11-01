Liberty HealthShare Launches Catastrophic Sharing Program

-- Starting at just $89 a month

CANTON, Ohio, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty HealthShare®, one of the country's leading Christian healthsharing ministries, today launched a new catastrophic sharing program designed specifically for young adults.

Liberty HealthShare today launched Liberty Freedom, a new catastrophic sharing program designed for young adults.

"Everyone's household budget is tight these days, especially those under 35 who are often starting families, buying houses, and paying off college loans," said Dorsey Morrow, Liberty HealthShare chief executive officer. "We believe our new Liberty Freedom sharing program will be very popular with them and are excited to be able to offer it."

Liberty Freedom is a budget-friendly, catastrophic healthcare cost-sharing program for young adults age 35 and younger. It is an affordable alternative for individuals, married couples, and even families with children. With a monthly sharing contribution starting at just $89 a month for an individual, Liberty Freedom offers support to young adults for their eligible healthcare expenses.

"Liberty Freedom offers the opportunity for member sharing for life's unexpected health crises," said Morrow. "It offers the opportunity for member sharing for eligible major medical expenses such hospital stays, emergency room visits, ambulance transportation, physician services, cancer treatment, and more," he added.

"These kinds of medical expenses can have a devastating impact on a family's budget," Morrow said. "The high premiums and deductibles of health insurance put it out of reach for so many who are considering a marketplace plan and aren't eligible for government subsidies."

Liberty HealthShare members have access to any doctor they wish to use, whether they participate in our optional network of more than 900,000 providers or not, without penalty.

In addition to Liberty Freedom, Liberty HealthShare has a variety of sharing programs from which to choose. All options are affordable and designed to fit the needs of different types and sizes of families.

The three core Liberty HealthShare sharing programs, Liberty Unite, Liberty Connect, and Liberty Essential, are excellent for singles, couples, and families. Sharing programs for singles are available with a monthly sharing contribution of just $159. For couples, monthly shares start at $259. Affordable family programs start at $499 per month. These programs include both urgent care and mental wellness telehealth visits along with discounts for prescription drugs, dental care, vision care, and even LASIK surgery.

Liberty Rise is a sharing program for young adults without children, ages 18-29, starting out on their own or still in college. Its affordable monthly share amount is just $119.

The Liberty Assist program was designed for people ages 65 and older who are enrolled in Medicare Parts A and B. Monthly share amounts for Liberty Assist start at just $85.

Liberty HealthShare is a non-profit 501(c) (3) charitable Christian medical cost-sharing ministry focused on members helping each other in times of need. The faith-based program, which facilitates healthsharing for its members, is a caring community of health-conscious individuals and families who choose to support one another and agree to the Christian values of stewardship to make healthcare affordable for all.

As it is not insurance, Liberty HealthShare enrollment is available year-round with no requirement for special life events to qualify. For more information about its healthcare sharing programs visit libertyhealthshare.org or call (855) 585-4237.

Liberty HealthShare is not an insurance company nor is it offered through an insurance company. Liberty HealthShare's Sharing Programs do not guarantee or promise that a member's medical bills will be paid or assigned to others for payment. Whether anyone chooses to pay a member's medical bills will be totally voluntary. As such, Liberty HealthShare's Sharing Programs should never be considered as a substitute for an insurance policy. Whether a member receives any payments for medical expenses and whether or not this Liberty HealthShare continues to operate, the member is always liable for any unpaid bills.

