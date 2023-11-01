Himiway Pre-Launches the The C1 Kids Ebike, Redefining Outdoor Fun for Children and Fostering Healthy Lifestyles

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Himiway, the long range ebike expert, is delighted to Pre-launch the Himiway C1 Kids eletric bike , a revolutionary product to the brand. With a visionary design philosophy that centers around children's well-being and a host of exceptional features, this eBike is set to transform the way children aged 4 to 12 experience the world.

Himiway C1 Kids Ebike (PRNewswire)

Today, children are massively exposed to screen-base media, which affect their physical health, mental well-being, and social development. According to thefairplayforkids.org , children's excessive use of electronic devices may result in various health issues such as myopia, obesity, and mental health problems. Recognizing these challenges, Himiway's design philosophy for the C1 Kids Ebike is to provide children with a doorway to exploration and outdoor experiences.

The COO of Himiway states, "We designed the Himiway C1 Kids Ebike to nurture children's well-being and development. It's more than just a bike; it's a tool for them to embrace the world around them."

The Himiway C1 Kids Ebike is not just a mode of transportation; it's a loving gift that unlocks the door to exploration. It encourages children to embrace a healthier lifestyle, create lasting memories, and build stronger family bonds. With the C1 Kids Ebike, children can relish quality time outdoors, enjoy family outings, and foster physical and social development.

The pre-sale of the Himiway C1 Kids Ebike is scheduled from November 1 to November 19, 2023. The official release date is set for November 20, 2023. This is an opportunity for parents and elders who prioritize their children's well-being and development to secure this remarkable gift that promises unforgettable exploration. As the COO aptly puts it, "Himiway extends a warm invitation to join us on this remarkable journey, one that promises to transform how children perceive the world."

For more information, please visit himiwaybike.com

About Himiway:

Himiway is a leading brand in the e-bike industry, established in 2017. With more than 400+ dealers worldwide, Himiway aims to serve over 1 million riders in 30+ countries. Himiway is dedicated to providing individuals with the freedom of travel e-bikes offer. The company is committed to revolutionizing the way people travel and aspire to make ebikes the preferred mode of transportation for everyone in the near future.

Media contact: market02@himiwaybike.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Himiway Bike