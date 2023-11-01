Conner Industries Acquires Denver Reel & Pallet Company

Investment Widens Company's Reach into Colorado Market

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Conner Industries, Inc., a leading provider of lumber, industrial wood crates & pallets, and integrated packaging solutions, announced today the acquisition of Denver Reel & Pallet Company, a custom wooden crate and pallet business in Denver, Colorado. This latest acquisition marks the company's first investment in the Rocky Mountain industrial packaging market and its second major investment since July.

The Denver based wooden crate and pallet facility offers a highly experienced team with over fifty years of experience in both building crates and pallets and integrating foam into their designs, which adds another manufacturing facility to the Conner integrated packaging footprint and furthers their long-term strategic plans. Additionally, they serve a wide range of manufacturing customers with highly customized industrial applications. This new acquisition boasts 20,000 sq/ft of manufacturing space, along with 30 employees. With a prime location just blocks from I-70 and only 4 miles from I-25, the facility is poised to serve the entire Rocky Mountain region.

"The acquisition of Denver Reel & Pallet Company is an outstanding strategic development for Conner," says David Dixon, CEO of Conner Industries. "The Denver location aligns our products and services with the needs of our customers in a rapidly evolving and demanding industrial packaging environment."

This latest expansion into the Rocky Mountain region marks the third new facility added to Conner's manufacturing network since July, including the new plant opened in Guthrie, Kentucky and the acquisition of Guardian Packaging, which increased the Conner footprint in the integrated packaging space, utilizing wood, corrugate, plastic, and foam, as well as foam cutting and adhesive tapes.

About Conner Industries Inc.: Conner Industries is a leading provider of industrial wood and packaging solutions in the United States. They specialize in supplying cut lumber (softwoods, hardwoods, and panel products) needed for pallets, crates, and skid parts, fully assembled custom pallets, crates, integrated packaging solutions, and wide variety of services tailored to customer needs. With educated and knowledgeable salespeople, subject matter experts, an experienced design team, and packaging engineers on staff, Conner serves customers nationwide from 16 plant locations in Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska, Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Colorado, and Florida. Headquartered in Fort Worth, TX, Conner offers industrial wood and packaging solutions you can count on. Learn more at ConnerIndustries.com.

