X4, The World's Largest Experience Management Summit, Returns to Salt Lake City May 1-3, 2024

PROVO, Utah and SEATTLE, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualtrics, the leader and creator of the experience management category, today announced X4: The Experience Management Summit is returning to Salt Lake City May 1-3, 2024. Registration is open now.

X4 2024 will bring together more than 10,000 C-suite executives, thought leaders and experience management professionals for three days of learning, inspiration and connection. Over three action-packed days, attendees will hear from leaders of the world's biggest brands and organizations and learn how experience management can make business more human. X4 will feature more than 100 informative, inspiration-filled breakout sessions about the latest AI-powered innovations and trends in experience management.

Three quarters of X4 2023 attendees said they learned how to solve a critical business challenge at the conference.

"The future of business belongs to companies that understand how AI-powered experience management can help make business more human by bringing understanding and empathy to every interaction, at scale," said Qualtrics President and Chief Operations Officer Brian Stucki. "X4 is a must-attend event that brings together thousands of the best minds in business to talk about how they are connecting with, and building relationships with the people who matter most to their success – their customers and employees."

Visionary and inspiring speakers from the world's biggest brands will join top Qualtrics executives, including CEO Zig Serafin, on the 2024 event main stage to explore how experience management can give them a competitive advantage and build relationships with their customers and employees like never before. With sessions on AI, customer experience strategy, frontline employee experience, and company culture and engagement, attendees from every industry will leave energized, informed and prepared to drive immediate impact.

For more information and to register, visit www.qualtrics.com/x4summit .

