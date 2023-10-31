WSP Implements USAID Urban Connect Project in the Philippines

The U.S. Agency for International Development selected WSP to deliver a five-year project to enhance economic development and improve public service delivery in the Philippines.

WASHINGTON, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - WSP in the U.S., a leading engineering, environment and professional services consultancy, will implement the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Urban Connect project to promote inclusive and resilient economic growth of nine secondary cities in the Philippines.

The project will enhance local economic development and improve public service delivery by strengthening the economic competitiveness of those cities through regulatory streamlining, investment promotion, inter-local government cooperation and economic integration across regions.

"WSP has carried out several projects across the Philippines, including projects focused on local governance, service delivery, value chain strengthening, regional economic integration and program support services," said Baljit Vohra, WSP senior vice president, integrated development. "This recent engagement in the Philippines will help enable us to continue the high quality of work and maintain recognition by host country counterparts of our delivery capability."

Urban Connect will also strengthen the partner local governments' performance in planning, budgeting and revenue generation, as well as in their capacity to effectively deliver public services, particularly on education and health, with a focus on e-governance.

This important support forms part of USAID's Cities Development Initiative (CDI). As USAID's implementing partner on this initiative, WSP will work closely with representatives from current CDI cities, national government agencies, the private sector, civil society, donors and implementing partners from other USAID projects. WSP's partners for this project include the University of the Philippines Public Administration Research and Extension Services Foundation, Inc.; Makati Business Club/Liveable Cities Philippines; and The Center for International Private Enterprise.

"As urbanization accelerates, it brings both the promise of economic growth and the challenge of ensuring that this growth is inclusive, resilient, and sustainable," said Alex Brillantes, Jr., chief of party for USAID Urban Connect. "The project was conceived with a clear understanding that our cities are not only key engines of progress but also powerful levers for creating a better, more equitable future for all citizens."

"We look forward to the opportunity to further partner with USAID and city leadership across the Philippines," added David Hoehner, WSP vice president, integrated development governance lead and project manager for Urban Connect. "WSP will provide demand-driven, customized, sustainable, future-ready, and mutually reinforcing technical assistance to achieve the goal and objectives of the project."

With an established presence in the Philippines and strong relationships with USAID and other stakeholders, WSP looks forward to making an impactful contribution on this exciting project.

