U.S. Institute of Peace Announces Four Finalists for 2023 Women Building Peace Award

WASHINGTON, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Institute of Peace (USIP) is honored to announce the four finalists for the 2023 Women Building Peace Award.

The Women Building Peace Award is given each year to a woman peacebuilder who has made a major contribution to the pursuit of peace and security in her country.

This year, USIP received over 150 nominations from 42 countries.

A council of distinguished experts and leaders has selected four finalists: Dr. Marie-Marcelle H. Deschamps of Haiti, Abir Haj Ibrahim of Syria, Petronille Vaweka of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Hamisa Zaja of Kenya.

"The 2023 finalists are extraordinary women," said Lise Grande, USIP's president and CEO. "Leading on the front lines every day, in some of the most difficult environments imaginable and often at great personal risk, these women have built peace in their communities and countries by forging alliances, resolving grievances, fighting for rights and protecting people from violence. It is with great honor that we announce these finalists on the eve of the anniversary of U.N. Security Council Resolution 1325 on Women, Peace and Security."

UNSCR 1325 addresses how women and girls are disproportionally impacted by violent conflict and war, and recognizes the critical role that women can and already do play in peacebuilding efforts.

"These four remarkable women expand the imagination of what peacebuilding looks like," said Dr. Kathleen Kuehnast, director of USIP's Women, Peace and Security program. "Peace mediator, peace ambassador, peace activist, humanitarian peacemaker — all are different ways of understanding what women peacebuilders look like."

The recipient of this year's award will be announced in late November.

USIP was established by Congress in 1984 as an independent, nonpartisan public institute dedicated to helping to prevent, mitigate and resolve violent conflict abroad.

For information on the award, visit: www.usip.org/womenbuildingpeace

For information on USIP, visit: https://www.usip.org/about

