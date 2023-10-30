Triumvira Immunologics to Present New Clinical and Preclinical Data on its TAC-T Cell Technology at SITC 2023 Annual Meeting

AUSTIN, Texas and HAMILTON, ON and SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumvira Immunologics, a clinical-stage company developing novel, targeted autologous and allogeneic T cell therapeutics that co-opt the natural biology of T cells to treat patients with solid tumors, today announced that it will participate with one oral presentation and four posters at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 2023 Annual Meeting in San Diego, California, from November 1-5. The company will showcase clinical and preclinical data across various programs, including its ongoing Phase I/II study investigating the safety and efficacy of autologous TAC-T cells targeting human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) in relapsed or refractory solid tumors (TACTIC-2 /NCT04727151) and its CLDN18.2, GUCY2C and allogeneic TAC T cell technologies.

TAC01-HER2 is an innovative cell-based therapy that involves the utilization of genetically modified T cells derived from the patient themselves. These cells express a T-cell Antigen Coupler (TAC) which is designed to specifically recognize HER2 in tumors. In addition to the TAC01-HER2 candidate, the company is investigating TAC-GUCY2C for the treatment of colorectal cancer and TAC01-CLDN18.2 for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma and gastric cancer.

"The new data we are presenting at SITC demonstrates the robustness of our TAC-T cells platform and its potential for precise targeting of malignant cells expressing tumor-associated antigens such as HER2, Claudin 18.2 and GUCY2C," stated Dr. Paul Lammers, CEO of Triumvira Immunologics. "Our commitment to developing innovative T cell therapeutics that harness the natural biology of T cells is supported by the promising preliminary results from our ongoing Phase I/II study targeting HER2 in solid tumors. In addition, we are advancing our pipeline by evaluating the clinical efficacy of TAC01-CLDN18.2, a novel autologous cell therapy that recognizes Claudin 18.2, a promising therapeutic target that is selectively over-expressed in gastric cancers and other solid tumors."

Details of the abstract oral presentation are as follows:

Abstract Number: 654

Title: A phase I/II trial investigating safety and efficacy of autologous TAC01-HER2 in relapsed or refractory solid tumors

Presenter: Daniel Olson M.D., University of Chicago

Session: Concurrent Session 105b: Rapid Oral Abstracts - Clinical

Date: Friday, November 3 at 12:15 – 1:15 p.m . Pacific Time

Location: Ground Level, Exhibit Hall C, San Diego Convention Center

Details of the abstract poster presentations are as follows:

Abstract Number: 347

Title: Functional characterization of GUCY2C-TAC T cells for the treatment of colorectal cancer using preclinical models

Authors: Tania Benatar, Thanyashanthi Nitya-Nootan, Gargi Thakor, Suzanna Prosser, Philbert Ip, Prabha Lal, Alima Khan, Stacey Xu, Sailaja Pirati, Deepika Bhemarasetty, Christopher Helsen, Andreas Bader

Category: Cellular Therapies

Date: Friday, November 3 at 9 a.m. Pacific Time

Location: Exhibit and Poster Hall (Exhibit Hall B), San Diego Convention Center

Abstract Number: 372

Title: TAC-T cells persist and remain functional during and after repeated tumor exposure in vitro and in vivo

Authors: Heather MacGregor, Suzanna Prosser, Stacey Xu, Kyle MacDonald, Aksha Kadri, Ritu Randhawa, Swati Shetty, Sailaja Pirati, Deepika Bhemarasetty, Christopher Helsen, Sadhak Sengupta, Andreas Bader

Category: Cellular Therapies

Date: Saturday, November 4 at 9 a.m. Pacific Time

Location: Exhibit and Poster Hall (Exhibit Hall B), San Diego Convention Center

Abstract Number: 400

Title: Preclinical characterization and modeling of allogeneic Vγ9Vδ2 TAC T cells for the treatment of solid tumors

Authors: Stacey Xu, Suzanna Prosser, Ling Wang, Ritu Randhawa, Sailaja Pirati, Deepika Bhemarasetty, Kyle MacDonald, Seung Mi Yoo, Miyoung Jung, Laurentia Gheorghiu, Chris Ayers, Sadhak Sengupta, Christopher Helsen, Andreas Bader

Category: Cellular Therapies

Date: Saturday, November 4 at 9 a.m. Pacific Time

Location: Exhibit and Poster Hall (Exhibit Hall B), San Diego Convention Center

Abstract: Number 738

Title: A phase 1/2 study investigating the safety and efficacy of autologous TAC T cells in subjects with unresectable, locally advanced or metastatic claudin 18.2+ solid tumors

Authors: Daniel Olson, Ecaterina Dumbrava, Sam Saibil, Martin Gutierrez, Syma Iqbal, Davendra Sohal, Maria Apostolopoulou, Kara Moss, Deyaa Adib, Benjamin Schlechter

Category: Clinical Trial In Progress

Date: Friday, November 3 at 9 a.m. Pacific Time

Location: Exhibit and Poster Hall (Exhibit Hall B), San Diego Convention Center

About Triumvira Immunologics

Triumvira Immunologics, Inc. ("Triumvira") is a leading clinical-stage solid tumor cell therapy company developing unique, non-gene edited, first-in-class targeted autologous and allogeneic T cell therapeutics that co-opt the natural biology of T cells to treat patients with solid tumors. The company's proprietary T cell Antigen Coupler (TAC) technology is a robust and versatile platform that activates natural T cell functions differently from cell therapies such as CAR-T and engineered T cell receptor (TCR) therapies. Triumvira is developing a broad pipeline targeting promising tumor-associated antigens such as HER2, Claudin 18.2, GUCY2C and GPC3. Triumvira is headquartered in Austin, Texas, with research facilities in Hamilton, Ontario, and GMP manufacturing facilities in South San Francisco, California.

