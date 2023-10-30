Hector Rodriguez, gaming and media entrepreneur and OpTic Gaming CEO, joins Dallas Sidekicks ownership

ALLEN, Texas, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dallas Sidekicks announced today that gaming and media entrepreneur Hector Rodriguez, founder and CEO of OpTic Gaming, has joined its ownership group, in a push to fuse the thrill of indoor soccer with the dynamic world of gaming and esports.

Rodriguez, widely recognized online and in video gaming circles as "H3CZ," brings a pioneering background in entertainment and sports that is expected to help the Sidekicks broaden their appeal and continue to build a passionate and engaged fan base.

Rodriguez said while soccer always has been a passion, supporting the Sidekicks offers a unique opportunity to expand a digital footprint that's unparalleled in the Major Arena Soccer League.

"This is all about connecting the rich traditions of soccer with the ever-evolving worlds of gaming and content. Together, with the Sidekicks legendary Texas brand, we have the opportunity to bring lifelong and new fans an exhilarating experience," he said.

It marks the latest high-profile addition to the team's ownership group. Former Dallas Mavericks star Eddie Najera came aboard in July as a part owner of Sidekicks, which is preparing for its home opener Dec. 9 at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center in Allen.

Sidekicks' President Jesse Llamas said Rodriguez's vision aligns with the organization's commitment to push the boundaries in new and digital media and provide a one-of-a-kind experience.

"Hector Rodriguez joining us is a game-changer. Indoor soccer holds immense potential for innovation, and our aim is to unite the physical and digital realms, creating an immersive journey that resonates with fans of all ages," Llamas said.

Rodriguez founded Dallas-based OpTic Gaming in 2006 and it has since become one of the most successful gaming companies worldwide. Its YouTube channel has 1.5 million subscribers and accumulated more than 166 million views.

Under his direction, OpTic Gaming has fostered a global fan base called the Greenwall and won 50 championships across various esports titles. It recently was recognized for the third time as Esports Organization of the Year – one of the most prestigious awards in the gaming industry.

Rodriguez also is an owner and adviser to Googan Squad, a lifestyle media and entertainment company, and Good Good Golf, a golf entertainment media and apparel company.

