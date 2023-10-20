Compact Seltos Makes a Big Impression on Editors

Refreshed 2024 Seltos stays ahead of the pack with substantial refinements to design, performance and technology

Seltos SX praised for long list of available features and amenities at affordable price point

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 Kia Seltos SX has been named the winner of the 2023 Affordable SUV Challenge by Cars.com, where it beat five other popular subcompact SUVs priced around $30,000. The Seltos SX stood out among the pack with its zippy performance and received praise for its upscale interior and features that weren't found in the other challengers.

2024 Kia Seltos SX named winner in 2023 Affordable SUV Challenge by Cars.com (PRNewswire)

"The small but mighty Seltos is hard to ignore, even in a crowded field of competitors," said Steven Center, COO and EVP, Kia America. "Despite its compact size, the refreshed Seltos is chockfull of highly desirable features, including standard dual panoramic displays and an upscale interior that looks and feels a class above."

In choosing the winner, Cars.com editors put the SUVs through a series of rigorous tests that evaluated driving performance, comfort, and interior quality among other factors. Other evaluations measured real-world fuel economy, acceleration, cargo room, child-safety seat fitment, safety features and value.

"With exceptional performance, impressive interior space and a top-tier cabin, the 2024 Kia Seltos SX Turbo is in a league of its own," said Mike Hanley, Cars.com Sr. Road Test Editor. "Whether you're interested in safety features, cargo space or a well-rounded driving experience, the Seltos gives shoppers looking for a small SUV a lot for their money, and these attributes helped it win the Cars.com 2023 Affordable SUV Challenge."

Designed to appeal to consumers who enjoy life on the move, the refreshed Seltos sports a sharpened design, inside and out. Inside the cabin, standard dual panoramic displays are the centerpiece of the futuristic and modern cabin. With two lively powertrain options, including a turbocharged, 195-hp engine, as well as the newly available X-Line trim, the Seltos encourages adventuring in comfort.

