Voxtron Middle East Expands Portfolio to Include Enghouse CCaaS Solutions

DUBAI, U.A.E., Oct. 19, 2023 - Enghouse Interactive and Voxtron Middle East LLC today announced a bold and far-reaching expansion of the longstanding partnership between Voxtron and Enghouse Interactive.

With a partnership that has thrived for over a decade, Voxtron is embarking on a significant advancement by broadening its service portfolio to encompass Enghouse Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) solutions. Voxtron is a prominent provider of customer engagement optimization solutions to the Middle East market, and it has engaged Enghouse Interactive as a key partner as it looks ahead to its next phase of expansion.

Under this expanded partnership, Voxtron will now resell and offer a range of additional technologies centered around Enghouse CCaaS. The Enghouse partner program is one of the only combinations in the world that allow customers the choice of white labelling its technology, which Voxtron has decided to implement under the Voxtron CCaaS structure.

Voxtron CCaaS is a state-of-the-art, cloud-based contact center solution that empowers businesses to connect with customers through preferred channels that include voice, email, chat, SMS and social media. With Voxtron CCaaS, clients gain not only ultimate operational flexibility but also access to the industry's most comprehensive range of contact center capabilities.

"We are very excited about enhancing our long-standing collaboration and fortifying our partnership with Enghouse by launching Voxtron CCaaS," said P. Thomas, CEO of Voxtron. "This expansion allows us to provide our clients with even more robust and versatile tools to enhance their customer engagement strategies."

"Enghouse Interactive is proud to strengthen our alliance with Voxtron Middle East, a partnership that has consistently delivered value over the years," added Vincent Mifsud, President of Enghouse. "The introduction of Voxtron CCaaS, powered by Enghouse's innovative technology, highlights a key advantage we offer our partners to provide them with a leading cloud contact center solution and the choice to elect their own branding. Together, we are committed to driving the future of customer engagement, ensuring businesses are equipped with the best tools to connect and serve their customers."

With this exciting expansion, Voxtron reaffirms their commitment to excellence in meeting the evolving needs of their clients and solidifying their position as a trusted global provider of comprehensive and cutting-edge customer experience solutions.

The Consulate General of Canada in Dubai is pleased with the global success of Enghouse, a Canadian company. Consulate officials pointed to today's announcement as a strong example of Canadian innovation and R&D creating enterprise software products and strategically coupling them with regional expert partners like Voxtron Middle East. "It's encouraging to see that Enghouse has invested and expanded its presence in the UAE – a critical, high growth and forward-thinking technology market, and an important partner for Canada," said Tracy Reynolds, Consul General of Canada in Dubai.

About Enghouse Interactive: Enghouse Interactive (EI), a subsidiary of Enghouse Systems Limited, is a renowned global leader in contact center software and video technology solutions offering its customers and partners the valuable advantage of choice. EI empowers businesses to transform contact centers from cost centers into powerful growth engines. EI simplifies complex integrations through open standards and supporting various telephony technologies to ensure seamless customer accessibility across channels and locations.

About Voxtron: Voxtron Middle East is headquartered in Dubai, U.A.E., and has a global presence with offices and affiliates in Qatar, India, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Italy, Turkey, Tunisia, Hong Kong, Portugal, and Thailand. Voxtron has been delivering cost-effective customer engagement optimization solutions in collaboration with leading technology vendors such as Enghouse Interactive, SAGE, Verint, Clarabridge, for over a decade. This extensive portfolio positions Voxtron as a unique provider capable of delivering complete, fully featured solutions to customers and partners.

