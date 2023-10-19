Qtrac and Strategic Communications Announce Partnership With Hidalgo County Vital Records Department

The Partnership Leverages Queuing Technology to Improve Customer Service in Texas Office

VALENCIA, Calif., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Qtrac® , a world-leading provider of virtual queue management and appointment scheduling systems , and Strategic Communications , a value-added reseller that serves government accounts, today announced a partnership with Hidalgo County, Texas, that provides virtual queuing solutions to the newly built Vital Records Department office in order to support a better experience for citizens who visit the location.

Qtrac® provides virtual queue management systems to companies of all sizes and across many different industries around the world. Its virtual queuing technology enhances the customer experience by focusing on the way people interact with businesses in order to eliminate lines, increase sales and improve service. Qtrac helps organizations improve their operations by improving the customer journey. (PRNewswire)

"Qtrac is easy to use for customers and makes their interactions with the office more seamless and convenient."

The busy office — which issues records including marriage licenses and birth and death certificates — services hundreds of visitors each day. The county evaluated a variety of queuing solutions with the goal of delivering great customer service. In particular, they wanted a technology that would:

Provide staff with a quick and easy way to serve customers and meet their needs.

Have the ability to measure the service delivery of every agent employed at the office.

Allow customers to make appointments.

Enable a survey to collect customer experience data directly after service delivery.

It soon became clear that Qtrac was the best choice to meet these criteria.

"Qtrac is easy to use for customers and makes their interactions with the office more seamless and convenient," said Steve Covate, Vice President of Sales at Qtrac. "On the back end, the county is able to collect valuable data that enables them to improve employee performance, address customer concerns, and ensure that visitors are having an excellent customer experience."

Strategic Communications teamed up with Qtrac to make this partnership a reality. Hidalgo County required a contract vehicle to avoid delays in gaining approvals to purchase outside their contracting protocol. As an OMNIA contract holder, Strategic Communications served that role.

"Qtrac has proven to be an exceptional partner, consistently delivering outstanding service," said Nathan Doherty, Cloud Account Executive at Strategic Communications. "Together, we've brought transformative solutions to Hidalgo County."

To learn more about Qtrac's solutions for government agencies and other public sector organizations, visit https://qtrac.com/public-sector/ .

ABOUT QTRAC®

Qtrac® provides virtual queue management systems to companies of all sizes and across many different industries around the world. Its virtual queuing technology enhances the customer experience by focusing on the way people interact with businesses in order to eliminate lines, increase sales and improve service. Qtrac helps organizations improve their operations by improving the customer journey. More information is available at qtrac.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Qtrac