Patriot Discovers New High-Grade Zone at the CV13 Spodumene Pegmatite, Corvette Property, Quebec, Canada

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - October 19, 2023 – Sydney, Australia

Highlights

12.7 m at 2.46% Li 2 O ( 73.3 m to 86.0 m ), including 7.6 m at 3.82% Li 2 O (CV23–191).



8.0 m at 2.86% Li 2 O ( 57.2 m to 65.2 m ), including 4.3 m at 5.03% Li 2 O (CV23–195).



10.2 m at 2.70% Li 2 O ( 56.3 m to 66.5 m ), including 5.8 m at 4.48% Li 2 O (CV23–198)



10.7 m at 2.79% Li 2 O ( 67.0 m to 77.7 m ), including 7.3 m at 3.94% Li 2 O (CV23–200)

The CV13 Spodumene Pegmatite trend extends over an approximate 2.3 km strike length through multiple outcrop exposures, of which, approximately 1.1 km has now been traced continuously by drilling – remains open along strike at both ends and to depth .

With significant mineralization now delineated further west at CV5 and at CV13, there are now several options for the mining starter pit.

Company continues to drill westward from CV5 towards CV13 to test potential connectivity.

Thirty-seven (37) drill holes, totalling approximately 7,300 m , have been completed in 2023 through October 9 at the CV13 Spodumene Pegmatite.

Additional rig now coring for a total of eight (8) drill rigs currently active at site – four (4) at CV5, three (3) at CV13, and one (1) at CV9. Drilling is anticipated to ramp up further after the holidays with ten (10) drill rigs anticipated by mid January 2024 .

Darren L. Smith, Company Vice President of Exploration, comments: "Drilling at CV13 has progressed steadily since our recommencement of activities in August, with results continuing to support the interpretation of an extensive, shallow-dipping and near-surface spodumene pegmatite dyke. The discovery announced today of a +3% Li 2 O high-grade zone at CV13, now traced over multiple drill holes, is reminiscent of the high-grade Nova Zone at CV5. As we continue to close the distance between CV5 and CV13 through drilling, this newly discovered high-grade zone at CV13, coupled with the large spodumene crystals observed (up to 1.3 m in drill core), supports the interpretation that both share the same "plumbing" system.

Further highlights include;

Fe 2 O 3 contents of <0.70% consistently demonstrated in final spodumene concentrates produced from both the CV5 and CV13 pegmatites following heavy liquid separation (HLS) and magnetic separation at the bench scale.

Assays are pending for the vast majority of drill holes completed over the summer-fall program. The Company will update the market as material sets of assays return from the labs. The Company expects to provide an updated mineral resource estimate in mid-2024.

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Patriot") (TSXV: PMET) (ASX: PMT) (OTCQX: PMETF) (FSE: R9GA) is pleased to announce core assays for the first series of drill holes completed at the CV13 Spodumene Pegmatite as part of the ongoing 2023 summer-fall drill program being completed at its wholly owned Corvette Property (the "Property" or "Project"), located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec. At the Property, the CV13 Spodumene Pegmatite is located approximately 3.15 km along strike to the southwest of the CV5 Spodumene Pegmatite. The CV5 Spodumene Pegmatite, with a maiden mineral resource estimate of 109.2 Mt at 1.42% Li 2 O inferred1, is situated approximately 13.5 km south of the regional and all–weather Trans-Taiga Road and powerline infrastructure.

Core assay results from the first series of drill holes completed this year at the CV13 Spodumene Pegmatite have returned the highest-grade assays reported to date (Figure 1 and Figure 2, Table 1). Specifically, these drill holes have identified a newly discovered high-grade lithium zone – 12.7 m at 2.46% Li 2 O, including 7.6 m at 3.82% Li 2 O (CV23-191), 8.0 m at 2.86% Li 2 O, including 4.3 m at 5.03% Li 2 O (CV23-195), 10.2 m at 2.70% Li 2 O, including 5.8 m at 4.48% Li 2 O (CV23-198), and 10.7 m at 2.79% Li 2 O, including 7.3 m at 3.94% Li 2 O (CV23-200). Additionally, drill hole CV23-195 returned two (2) samples assaying greater than 6% Li 2 O, including 1.2 m at 6.41% Li 2 O.

The new high-grade zone at CV13 is located near-surface (~40-50 m vertical depth), and remains open in multiple directions with a current strike length of approximately 170 m. Additionally, in an adjacent drill hole (CV23-271), situated approximately 60 m to the west, an approximate 1.3 m long, inclusion-free, and cream-white spodumene crystal was intersected (Figure 3) – assays pending – and may represent an extension of this high-grade zone. Such high grades of lithium are not typical in Li-Cs-Ta ("LCT") pegmatite systems and this, coupled with the very large sizes of spodumene crystals, highlight the unique and world-class nature of the LCT pegmatite system at Corvette.

The discovery of a new and near-surface high-grade zone at CV13 provides multiple opportunities, that the Company will investigate, for defining an initial production location(s) (i.e., mining starter pit) that is complimentary to the CV5 mineral resource. With significant mineralization now delineated further west at CV5 and at CV13, lake development at CV5 could come later in the mine schedule.

The principal spodumene pegmatite dyke at CV13 (the "upper" dyke) is geologically modelled to be shallowly dipping to the north, covering an extensive area, and remains open along strike at both ends and to depth. A cross-section of the western portion of the CV13 Spodumene Pegmatite's current geological model is presented in Figure 4. The mineralized trend at CV13 extends for approximately 2.3 km as defined by outcrop and drilling through 2022. The drill holes completed in 2023 along this trend have now confirmed a continuous, variably mineralized spodumene pegmatite extending along at least 1.1 km of this trend and remains open.

Pegmatite intersections of the upper dyke are up to 26 m (core length) over the thirty-seven (37) drill holes (~7,300 m) completed in 2023 through October 9. A "lower" pegmatite dyke, which also has a shallow and northerly dip, has been tested in multiple drill holes in 2023; however, remains of secondary focus at this time due to more variability in thickness and mineralization.

The very high grades of lithium in drill core returned from CV13 to date, coupled with the large spodumene crystals as well as similar textures and gangue mineralogy as CV5, supports the interpretation that both CV13 and CV5 share the same plumbing system and may potentially form one continuous pegmatite body subsurface. However, a significant amount of drill testing remains to be completed along this corridor to confirm this interpretation. Through September 18, 2023, drilling had closed the gap between the CV13 and CV5 spodumene pegmatites to approximately 3.15 km (Figure 5, see news release dated September 24, 2023).

CV13 Metallurgy

A heavy liquid separation (HLS) test program assessed the liberation and recovery characteristics of spodumene at different locations along the collective ~2.3-km trend that defines the CV13 Pegmatite (see news release dated July 4, 2023). The testwork returned very positive results with lithium recoveries ranging from 67% to 77% at an interpolated spodumene concentrate grade of 6.00% Li 2 O and <0.70% Fe 2 O 3 . Recoveries also remained strong on the lower grade samples, which is a testament to the coarse-grained nature of the spodumene making it more amenable to liberation. Collectively, the preliminary HLS results strongly indicate that a dense media separation (DMS) only operation at CV13 is applicable.

To date, the metallurgical data collected from CV5 and CV13 is highly encouraging and demonstrates that a DMS only flowsheet is applicable to both pegmatites. Further, the data suggests that both pegmatites could be jointly crushed and feed the same process plant, while maintaining high recoveries into a marketable spodumene concentrate of +5.5% Li 2 O.

Due to the road closures in western parts of the Eeyou Istchee James Bay extending significantly past the date in which the Company was able to re-commence drill operations at the Property, the delivery of drill core samples to the laboratory was significantly delayed. However, core samples from a large number of drill holes have now arrived at the laboratory with processing underway. Results will be reported in batches as received.

1 The CV5 mineral resource estimate (109.2 Mt at 1.42% Li 2 O and 160 ppm Ta 2 O 5 inferred) is reported at a cut-off grade of 0.40% Li 2 O with effective date of June 25, 2023 (through drill hole CV23-190). Mineral resources are not mineral reserves as they do not have demonstrated economic viability.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control (QAQC)

A Quality Assurance / Quality Control protocol following industry best practices was incorporated into the program and included systematic insertion of quartz blanks and certified reference materials into sample batches at a rate of approximately 5%. Additionally, analysis of pulp-split and coarse-split sample duplicates were completed to assess analytical precision at different stages of the laboratory preparation process, and external (secondary) laboratory pulp-split duplicates were prepared at the primary lab for subsequent check analysis and validation.

All core samples collected were shipped to SGS Canada's laboratory in Val-d'Or, QC, for sample preparation (code PRP89 special) which includes drying at 105°C, crush to 90% passing 2 mm, riffle split 250 g, and pulverize 85% passing 75 microns. The pulps were shipped by air to SGS Canada's laboratory in Burnaby, BC, where the samples were homogenized and subsequently analyzed for multi-element (including Li and Ta) using sodium peroxide fusion with ICP-AES/MS finish (codes GE_ICP91A50 and GE_IMS91A50).

About the CV Lithium Trend

The CV Lithium Trend is an emerging spodumene pegmatite district discovered by the Company in 2017 and is interpreted to span more than 50 kilometres across the Corvette Property. The core area includes the approximate 4.35 km long CV5 Spodumene Pegmatite, which hosts a maiden mineral resource estimate of 109.2 Mt at 1.42% Li 2 O inferred1.

To date, seven (7) distinct clusters of lithium pegmatite have been discovered across the Corvette Property – CV4, CV5, CV8, CV9, CV10, CV12, and CV13. Given the proximity of some pegmatite outcrops to each other, as well as the shallow till cover in the area, it is probable that some of the outcrops may reflect a discontinuous surface exposure of a single, larger pegmatite "outcrop" subsurface. Further, the high number of well-mineralized pegmatites along the trend indicate a strong potential for a series of relatively closely spaced/stacked, sub-parallel, and sizable spodumene-bearing pegmatite bodies, with significant lateral and depth extent, to be present.

Qualified/Competent Person

The information in this news release that relates to exploration results for the Corvette Property is based on, and fairly represents, information compiled by Mr. Darren L. Smith, M.Sc., P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, and member in good standing with the Ordre des Géologues du Québec (Geologist Permit number 01968), and with the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (member number 87868). Mr. Smith has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

Mr. Smith is Vice President of Exploration for Patriot Battery Metals Inc. and holds common shares and options in the Company.

Mr. Smith has sufficient experience, which is relevant to the style of mineralization, type of deposit under consideration, and to the activities being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as described by the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (the JORC Code). Mr. Smith consents to the inclusion in this news release of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

About Patriot Battery Metals Inc.

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. is a hard-rock lithium exploration company focused on advancing its district-scale 100% owned Corvette Property located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec, Canada, and proximal to regional road and powerline infrastructure. The Corvette Property hosts the CV5 Spodumene Pegmatite with a maiden mineral resource estimate of 109.2 Mt at 1.42% Li 2 O inferred1 and ranks as the largest lithium pegmatite resource in the Americas based on contained lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE), and one of the top 10 largest lithium pegmatite resources in the world. Additionally, the Corvette Property hosts multiple other spodumene pegmatite clusters that remain to be drill tested, as well as more than 20 km of prospective trend that remain to be assessed.

1 The CV5 mineral resource estimate (109.2 Mt at 1.42% Li 2 O and 160 ppm Ta 2 O 5 inferred) is reported at a cut-off grade of 0.40% Li 2 O with effective date of June 25, 2023 (through drill hole CV23-190). Mineral resources are not mineral reserves as they do not have demonstrated economic viability.

Disclaimer for Forward-looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are included to provide information about management's current expectations and plans that allows investors and others to have a better understanding of the Company's business plans and financial performance and condition.

All statements, other than statements of historical fact included in this news release, regarding the Company's strategy, future operations, financial position, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "plan", "expect", "estimate", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. In particular and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements pertaining to the summer-fall drilling program and the completion and publication of Company's technical report comprising the maiden mineral resource estimate in respect of the Corvette Property.

Forward-looking information is based upon certain assumptions and other important factors that, if untrue, could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such information or statements. There can be no assurance that such information or statements will prove to be accurate. Key assumptions upon which the Company's forward-looking information is based include the total funding required to complete the development of the Company's lithium mineral project at the Corvette Property (the "Corvette Project"), including the drilling program.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all factors and assumptions which may have been used. Forward-looking statements are also subject to risks and uncertainties facing the Company's business, any of which could have a material adverse effect on the Company's business, financial condition, results of operations and growth prospects. Some of the risks the Company faces and the uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the ability to execute on plans relating to the Company's Corvette Project, including the timing thereof. In addition, readers are directed to carefully review the detailed risk discussion in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form filed on SEDAR+, which discussion is incorporated by reference in this news release, for a fuller understanding of the risks and uncertainties that affect the Company's business and operations.

Although the Company believes its expectations are based upon reasonable assumptions and has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. As such, these risks are not exhaustive; however, they should be considered carefully. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements found herein. Due to the risks, uncertainties and assumptions inherent in forward-looking statements, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements contained herein are presented for the purpose of assisting investors in understanding the Company's business plans, financial performance and condition and may not be appropriate for other purposes.

The forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law. The Company qualifies all of its forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.

Competent Person Statement (ASX Listing Rule 5.22)

The mineral resource estimate in this release was reported by the Company in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 5.8 on July 31, 2023. The Company confirms it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the previous announcements and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the previous announcements continue to apply and have not materially changed.

Appendix 1 – JORC Code 2012 Table 1 information required by ASX Listing Rule 5.8.2

Section 1 – Sampling Techniques and Data

Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Sampling

techniques Nature and quality of sampling (eg cut

channels, random chips, or specific

specialized industry standard

measurement tools appropriate to the

minerals under investigation, such as

down hole gamma sondes, or handheld

XRF instruments, etc). These examples

should not be taken as limiting the

broad meaning of sampling.

Include reference to measures taken to

ensure sample representivity and the

appropriate calibration of any

measurement tools or systems used.

Aspects of the determination of

mineralization that are Material to the

Public Report.

In cases where 'industry standard' work

has been done this would be relatively

simple (eg 'reverse circulation drilling

was used to obtain 1 m samples from

which 3 kg was pulverized to produce a

30 g charge for fire assay'). In other

cases more explanation may be

required, such as where there is coarse

gold that has inherent sampling

problems.Unusual commodities or

mineralization types ( eg submarine

nodules) may warrant disclosure of

detailed information. Core sampling protocols meet industry standard

practices.

Core sampling is guided by lithology as determined

during geological logging (i.e., by a geologist). All

pegmatite intervals are sampled in their entirety (half-

core), regardless if spodumene mineralization is noted

or not (in order to ensure an unbiased sampling

approach) in addition to ~1 to 3 m of sampling into the

adjacent host rock (dependent on pegmatite interval

length) to "bookend" the sampled pegmatite.

The minimum individual sample length is typically 0.3-

0.5 m and the maximum sample length is typically

2.0 m. Targeted individual pegmatite sample lengths

are 1.0 m.

All drill core is oriented to maximum foliation prior to

logging and sampling and is cut with a core saw into

half-core pieces, with one half-core collected for assay,

and the other half-core remaining in the box for

reference.

Core samples collected from drill holes were shipped to

SGS Canada's laboratory in Val-d'Or, QC, for sample

preparation (code PRP89 special) which included

drying at 105°C, crush to 90% passing 2 mm, riffle split

250 g, and pulverize 85% passing 75 microns. Core

sample pulps were shipped by air to SGS Canada's

laboratory in Burnaby, BC, where the samples were

homogenized and subsequently analyzed for multi-

element (including Li and Ta) using sodium peroxide

fusion with ICP-AES/MS finish (codes GE_ICP91A50

and GE_IMS91A50). Drilling techniques Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation,

open-hole hammer, rotary air blast,

auger, Bangka, sonic, etc) and details

(eg core diameter, triple or standard

tube, depth of diamond tails, face-

sampling bit or other type, whether core

is oriented and if so, by what method,

etc). NQ size core diamond drilling was completed for all

holes. Core was not oriented. Drill sample

recovery Method of recording and assessing core

and chip sample recoveries and results

assessed.

Measures taken to maximize sample

recovery and ensure representative

nature of the samples.

Whether a relationship exists between

sample recovery and grade and whether

sample bias may have occurred due to

preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse

material. All drill core was geotechnically logged following

industry standard practices, and includes TCR, RQD,

ISRM, and Q-Method. Core recovery is very good and

typically exceeds 90%. Logging Whether core and chip samples have

been geologically and geotechnically

logged to a level of detail to support

appropriate Mineral Resource

estimation, mining studies and

metallurgical studies.

Whether logging is qualitative or

quantitative in nature. Core (or costean,

channel, etc) photography.

The total length and percentage of the

relevant intersections logged. Upon receipt at the core shack, all drill core is pieced

together, oriented to maximum foliation, metre marked,

geotechnically logged (including structure), alteration

logged, geologically logged, and sample logged on an

individual sample basis. Core box photos are also

collected of all core drilled, regardless of perceived

mineralization. Specific gravity measurements of

pegmatite are also collected at systematic intervals for

all pegmatite drill core using the water immersion

method, as well as select host rock drill core.

The logging is qualitative by nature, and includes

estimates of spodumene grain size, inclusions, and

model mineral estimates.

These logging practices meet or exceed current industry

standard practices. Sub-sampling

techniques and

sample preparation If core, whether cut or sawn and

whether quarter, half or all core taken.

If non-core, whether riffled, tube

sampled, rotary split, etc and whether

sampled wet or dry.

For all sample types, the nature, quality

and appropriateness of the sample

preparation technique.

Quality control procedures adopted for

all sub-sampling stages to maximize

representivity of samples.

Measures taken to ensure that the

sampling is representative of the in situ

material collected, including for instance results for

field duplicate/second-half sampling.

Whether sample sizes are appropriate to

the grain size of the material being

sampled. Drill core sampling follows industry best practices.

Drill core was saw-cut with half-core sent for

geochemical analysis and half-core remaining in the

box for reference. The same side of the core was

sampled to maintain representativeness.

Sample sizes are appropriate for the material being

assayed.

assayed. A Quality Assurance / Quality Control (QAQC )

protocol following industry best practices was

incorporated into the program and included systematic

insertion of quartz blanks and certified reference

materials ( CRMs ) into sample batches at a rate of

approximately 5% each. Additionally, analysis of pulp-

split and course-split sample duplicates were completed

to assess analytical precision at different stages of the

laboratory preparation process, and external

(secondary) laboratory pulp-split duplicates were

prepared at the primary lab for subsequent check

analysis and validation at a secondary lab.

CRMs All protocols employed are considered appropriate for

the sample type and nature of mineralization and are

considered the optimal approach for maintaining

representativeness in sampling. Quality of assay

data and laboratory

tests The nature, quality and appropriateness

of the assaying and laboratory

procedures used and whether the

technique is considered partial or total.

For geophysical tools, spectrometers,

handheld XRF instruments, etc, the

parameters used in determining the

analysis including instrument make and

model, reading times, calibrations

factors applied and their derivation, etc.

Nature of quality control procedures

adopted (eg standards, blanks,

duplicates, external laboratory checks)

and whether acceptable levels of

accuracy (ie lack of bias) and precision

have been established. Core samples collected from drill holes were shipped to

SGS Canada's laboratory in Val-d'Or, QC, for standard

sample preparation (code PRP89 special) which

included drying at 105°C, crush to 90% passing 2 mm,

riffle split 250 g, and pulverize 85% passing 75

microns. Core sample pulps were shipped by air to SGS

Canada's laboratory in Burnaby, BC, where the samples

were homogenized and subsequently analyzed for

multi-element (including Li and Ta) using sodium

peroxide fusion with ICP-AES/MS finish (codes

GE_ICP91A50 and GE_IMS91A50).

The Company relies on both its internal QAQC

protocols (systematic use of blanks, certified reference

materials, and external checks), as well as the

laboratory's internal QAQC.

All protocols employed are considered appropriate for

the sample type and nature of mineralization and are

considered the optimal approach for maintaining

representativeness in sampling. Verification of

sampling and

assaying The verification of significant

intersections by either independent or

alternative company personnel.

The use of twinned holes.

Documentation of primary data, data

entry procedures, data verification, data

storage (physical and electronic)

protocols.

Discuss any adjustment to assay data. Intervals are reviewed and compiled by the VP

Exploration and Project Managers prior to disclosure,

including a review of the Company's internal QAQC

sample analytical data.

Data capture utilizes MX Deposit software whereby

core logging data is entered directly into the software

for storage, including direct import of laboratory

analytical certificates as they are received. The

Company employs various on-site and post QAQC

protocols to ensure data integrity and accuracy.

Adjustments to data include reporting lithium and

tantalum in their oxide forms, as it is reported in

elemental form in the assay certificates. Formulas used

are Li 2 O = Li x 2.153, and Ta 2 O 5 = Ta x 1.221. Location of data

points Accuracy and quality of surveys used to

locate drill holes (collar and down-hole

surveys), trenches, mine workings and

other locations used in Mineral

Resource estimation.

Specification of the grid system used.

Quality and adequacy of topographic

control. Each drill hole's collar has been surveyed with a RTK

Trimble Zephyr 3 (or temporarily using a handheld

GPS).

The coordinate system used is UTM NAD83 Zone 18.

The Company completed a property-wide LiDAR and

orthophoto survey in August 2022, which provides

high-quality topographic control.

The quality and accuracy of the topographic controls

are considered adequate for advanced stage exploration

and development, including mineral resource

estimation. Data spacing and

distribution Data spacing for reporting of

Exploration Results.

Whether the data spacing and

distribution is sufficient to establish the

degree of geological and grade

continuity appropriate for the Mineral

Resource and Ore Reserve estimation

procedure(s) and classifications applied.

Whether sample compositing has been

applied. Drill hole collar spacing is dominantly grid based at ~50

to 100 m. However, orientations of drill holes vary

widely from near-vertical to -45° in dip and over a 200°

range in azimuth. Subsurface pegmatite pierce points

will vary based on angle of the drill hole and dip of the

pegmatite body.

It is interpreted that the drill spacing will be sufficient

to support a mineral resource estimate.

Core sample lengths typically range from 0.5 to 1.5 m

and average ~1 m. Sampling is continuous within all

pegmatite encountered in the drill hole.

Sample compositing has not been applied Orientation of data

in relation to

geological structure Whether the orientation of sampling

achieves unbiased sampling of possible

structures and the extent to which this

is known, considering the deposit type.

If the relationship between the drilling

orientation and the orientation of key

mineralized structures is considered to

have introduced a sampling bias, this

should be assessed and reported if

material. No sampling bias is anticipated based on structure

within the mineralized body.

The principal mineralized body is relatively

undeformed and very competent, although likely has

some meaningful structural control.

At CV13, the "upper" pegmatite body has a shallow

northerly dip and is coincident with a regional flexure. Sample security The measures taken to ensure sample

security. Samples were collected by Company staff or its

consultants following specific protocols governing

sample collection and handling. Core samples were

bagged, placed in large supersacs for added security,

palleted, and shipped directly to Val-d'Or, QC, being

tracked during shipment along with Chain of Custody.

Upon arrival at the laboratory, the samples were cross-

referenced with the shipping manifest to confirm all

samples were accounted for. At the laboratory, sample

bags are evaluated for tampering. Audits or reviews The results of any audits or reviews of

sampling techniques and data. A review of the sample procedures for the Company's

2021 fall drill program (CF21-001 to 004) and 2022

winter drill program (CV22-015 to 034) was completed

by an Independent Competent Person and deemed

adequate and acceptable to industry best practices

(discussed in a technical report titled "NI 43-101

Technical Report on the Corvette Property, Quebec,

Canada", by Alex Knox, M.Sc., P.Geol., Issue Date of

June 27 th , 2022.)

A review of the sample procedures through the

Company's 2023 winter drill program was completed

by an independent Competent Person with respect to the

CV5 Pegmatite's maiden mineral resource estimate and

deemed adequate and acceptable to industry best

practices (discussed in a technical report titled " NI

43–101 Technical Report, Mineral resource estimate for

the CV5 Pegmatite, Corvette Property" by Todd

McCracken, P.Geo., of BBA Engineering Ltd., and

Ryan Cunningham, M.Eng., P.Eng., of Primero Group

Americas Inc., Effective Date of June 25, 2023, and

Issue Date of September 8, 2023.

Additionally, the Company continually reviews and

evaluates its procedures in order to optimize and ensure

compliance at all levels of sample data collection and

handling.

Section 2 – Reporting of Exploration Results

Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Mineral tenement

and land tenure status Type, reference name/number, location

and ownership including agreements or

material issues with third parties such as

joint ventures, partnerships, overriding

royalties, native title interests, historical

sites, wilderness or national park and

environmental settings.

The security of the tenure held at the

time of reporting along with any known

impediments to obtaining a licence to

operate in the area. The Corvette Property is comprised of 417 CDC claims

located in the James Bay Region of Quebec, with

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. the registered title holder for

all of the claims. The Property's northern border is

located within approximately 6 km to the south of the

Trans-Taiga Road and powerline infrastructure

corridor. At the Property, the CV13 Spodumene

Pegmatite is located approximately 3.15 km along

strike to the southwest of the CV5 Spodumene

Pegmatite. The CV5 Spodumene Pegmatite is situated

approximately 13.5 km south of the regional and all-

weather Trans-Taiga Road and powerline

infrastructure.

The Company holds 100% interest in the Property

subject to various royalty obligations depending on

original acquisition agreements. DG Resources

Management holds a 2% NSR (no buyback) on 76

claims, D.B.A. Canadian Mining House holds a 2%

NSR on 50 claims (half buyback for $2M) and Osisko

Gold Royalties holds a sliding scale NSR of 1.5-3.5%

on precious metals, and 2% on all other products, over

111 claims. The vast majority of the CV13 Spodumene

Pegmatite, as is currently delineated, is not subject to a

royalty.

The Property does not overlap any atypically sensitive

environmental areas or parks, or historical sites to the

knowledge of the Company. There are no known

hinderances to operating at the Property, apart from the

goose harvesting season (typically mid-April to mid-

May) where the communities request helicopter flying

not be completed, and potentially wildfires depending

on the season, scale, and location.

Claim expiry dates range from September 2024 to

September 2026. Exploration done

by other parties Acknowledgment and appraisal of

exploration by other parties. No core assay results from other parties are disclosed

herein.

The most recent independent Property review was a

technical report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report,

Mineral Resource Estimate for the CV5 Pegmatite,

Corvette Property, James Bay Region, Québec,

Canada", by Todd McCracken, P.Geo., of BBA

Engineering Ltd., and Ryan Cunningham, M.Eng.,

P.Eng., of Primero Group Americas Inc., Effective Date

of June 25, 2023, and Issue Date of September 8, 2023. Geology Deposit type, geological setting and

style of mineralization. The Property overlies a large portion of the Lac Guyer

Greenstone Belt, considered part of the larger La

Grande River Greenstone Belt and is dominated by

volcanic rocks metamorphosed to amphibolite facies.

The claim block is dominantly host to rocks of the

Guyer Group (amphibolite, iron formation,

intermediate to mafic volcanics, peridotite, pyroxenite,

komatiite, as well as felsic volcanics). The amphibolite

rocks that trend east-west (generally steeply south

dipping) through this region are bordered to the north

by the Magin Formation (conglomerate and wacke) and

to the south by an assemblage of tonalite, granodiorite,

and diorite, in addition to metasediments of the Marbot

Group (conglomerate, wacke). Several regional-scale

Proterozoic gabbroic dykes also cut through portions of

the Property (Lac Spirt Dykes, Senneterre Dykes).

The geological setting is prospective for gold, silver,

base metals, platinum group elements, and lithium over

several different deposit styles including orogenic gold

(Au), volcanogenic massive sulfide (Cu, Au, Ag),

komatiite-ultramafic (Au, Ag, PGE, Ni, Cu, Co), and

pegmatite (Li, Ta).

Exploration of the Property has outlined three primary

mineral exploration trends crossing dominantly east-

west over large portions of the Property – Golden Trend

(gold), Maven Trend (copper, gold, silver), and CV

Trend (lithium, tantalum). The CV5 and CV13

spodumene pegmatites are situated within the CV

Trend. Lithium mineralization at the Property,

including at CV5 and CV13, is observed to occur within

quartz-feldspar pegmatite, which may be exposed at

surface as high relief 'whale-back' landforms. The

pegmatite is often very coarse-grained and off-white in

appearance, with darker sections commonly composed

of mica and smoky quartz, and occasional tourmaline.

The lithium pegmatites at Corvette are categorized as

LCT Pegmatites. Core assays and ongoing

mineralogical studies, coupled with field mineral

identification and assays, indicate spodumene as the

dominant lithium-bearing mineral on the Property, with

no significant petalite, lepidolite, lithium-phosphate

minerals, or apatite present. The pegmatites also carry

significant tantalum values with tantalite indicated to be

the mineral phase. Drill hole

Information A summary of all information material

to the understanding of the exploration

results including a tabulation of the

following information for all Material

drill holes: easting and northing of the drill hole

collar elevation or RL (Reduced Level –

elevation above sea level in metres) of

the drill hole collar dip and azimuth of the hole down hole length and interception

depth hole length.

If the exclusion of this information is

justified on the basis that the

information is not Material and this

exclusion does not detract from the

understanding of the report, the

Competent Person should clearly

explain why this is the case. Drill hole attribute information is included in Table 2

herein.

P egmatite intersections of <2 m are not typically

presented as they are considered insignificant. Data aggregation

methods In reporting Exploration Results,

weighting averaging techniques,

maximum and/or minimum grade

truncations (eg cutting of high grades)

and cut-off grades are usually Material

and should be stated.

Where aggregate intercepts incorporate

short lengths of high grade results and

longer lengths of low grade results, the

procedure used for such aggregation

should be stated and some typical

examples of such aggregations should

be shown in detail.

The assumptions used for any reporting

of metal equivalent values should be

clearly stated. Length weighted averages were used to calculate grade

over width.

No specific grade cap or cut-off was used during grade

width calculations. The lithium and tantalum average of

the entire pegmatite interval is calculated for all

pegmatite intervals over 2 m core length, as well as

higher grade zones at the discretion of the geologist.

Pegmatites have inconsistent mineralization by nature,

resulting in some intervals having a small number of

poorly mineralized samples included in the calculation.

Non-pegmatite internal dilution is limited to typically

<3 m where relevant and intervals indicated when

assays are reported.

No metal equivalents have been reported. Relationship

between

mineralization widths and intercept

lengths These relationships are particularly

important in the reporting of

Exploration Results.

If the geometry of the mineralization

with respect to the drill hole angle is

known, its nature should be reported.

If it is not known and only the down

hole lengths are reported, there should

be a clear statement to this effect (eg

'down hole length, true width not

known'). Geological modelling is ongoing on a hole-by-hole

basis as CV13 is drilled. However, current

interpretation supports an upper and lower pegmatite

body, each trending sub-parallel to each other with a

shallow northerly dip (collectively, the 'CV13

Spodumene Pegmatite')

All reported widths are core length. True widths are not

calculated for each hole due to the relatively wide drill

spacing at this stage of delineation and the typical

irregular nature of pegmatite, as well as the varied drill

hole orientations. As such, true widths may vary widely

from hole to hole. Diagrams Appropriate maps and sections (with

scales) and tabulations of intercepts

should be included for any significant

discovery being reported These should

include, but not be limited to a plan

view of drill hole collar locations and

appropriate sectional views. Please refer to the figures included herein as well as

those posted on the Company's website. Balanced reporting Where comprehensive reporting of all

Exploration Results is not practicable,

representative reporting of both low and

high grades and/or widths should be

practiced to avoid misleading reporting

of Exploration Results. Please refer to the table(s) included herein as well as

those posted on the Company's website.

Results for pegmatite intervals <2 m are not reported. Other substantive

exploration data Other exploration data, if meaningful

and material, should be reported

including (but not limited to):

geological observations; geophysical

survey results; geochemical survey

results; bulk samples – size and method

of treatment; metallurgical test results;

bulk density, groundwater,

geotechnical and rock characteristics;

potential deleterious or contaminating

substances. The Company is currently completing baseline

environmental work over the CV5 and CV13 pegmatite

area. No endangered flora or fauna have been

documented over the Property to date, and several sites

have been identified as potentially suitable for mine

infrastructure.

The Company has completed a bathymetric survey over

the shallow glacial lake which overlies a portion of the

CV5 Spodumene Pegmatite. The lake depth ranges

from <2 m to approximately 18 m, although the

majority of the CV5 Spodumene Pegmatite, as

delineated to date, is overlain by typically <2 to 10 m of

water.

The Company has completed preliminary metallurgical

testing comprised of HLS and magnetic testing, which

has produced 6+% Li 2 O spodumene concentrates at

>70% recovery on both CV5 and CV13 pegmatite

material, indicating DMS as a viable primary process

approach, and that both CV5 and CV13 could

potentially feed the same process plant. A DMS test on

CV5 Spodumene Pegmatite material returned a

spodumene concentrate grading 5.8% Li 2 O at 79%

recovery, strongly indicating potential for a DMS only

operation to be applicable.

Various mandates required for advancing the Project

towards economic studies have been initiated, including

but not limited to, environmental baseline, metallurgy,

geomechanics, hydrogeology, hydrology, stakeholder

engagement, geochemical characterization, as well as

transportation and logistical studies. Further work The nature and scale of planned further

work (eg tests for lateral extensions or

depth extensions or large-scale step-out

drilling).

Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas

of possible extensions, including the

main geological interpretations and

future drilling areas, provided this

information is not commercially

sensitive. The Company intends to continue drilling the

pegmatites of the Corvette Property, focused on the

CV5 Spodumene Pegmatite and adjacent subordinate

lenses, as well as the CV13 Spodumene Pegmatite. At

CV5, mineralization remains open along strike at both

ends, and to depth along a significant portion of its

length. At CV13, mineralization remains open along

strike at both ends, and to depth.

View original content to download multimedia:

