FirstElement Fuel Expands its True Zero Hydrogen Refueling Network as it Opens its 41st Station in Oakland, California

FirstElement Fuel, world leader in hydrogen refueling solutions, opens its latest high-capacity retail station, begins commissioning a multi-use Heavy Duty Truck Station near the Port of Oakland and breaks ground on a new station in Redwood City, CA.

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstElement Fuel Inc. ("FEF" or the "Company") today announced the public opening of a new high-capacity retail hydrogen station in Oakland, CA, expanding its True Zero hydrogen network to 41 fully public, retail locations. The new hydrogen station, which uses FEF's proprietary design, has 4 dispensers capable of simultaneously providing H70 standard fills with a capacity of 1600 kilograms per day (or the equivalent of refueling 450 hydrogen-powered cars per day) making it the highest-performing retail hydrogen station in the world. The Oakland station represents the ninth such high-output station installed and operated by FEF.

True Zero harnessing hydrogen to power the next generation of electric vehicles (PRNewsfoto/FirstElement Fuel) (PRNewswire)

"Hydrogen transportation will play a huge role in fighting against Global Warming," said FEF CEO Joel Ewanick

FEF overcame many challenges to develop, permit, and open the station, which was partly funded by California Energy Commission (the "CEC") grant monies, in a Disadvantaged Community (DAC). It is an important goal for both FEF and the CEC to facilitate investments in hydrogen refueling stations across diverse communities and provide access to hydrogen refueling to people of all economic backgrounds.

FEF is also commissioning its multi-use heavy-duty truck hydrogen station near the Port of Oakland (the "Oakland Multi-Use Station") and breaking ground on a new retail hydrogen station in Redwood City, CA.

"The world faces many challenges today, but we are staying focused and disciplined about achieving our mission to accelerate access to hydrogen refueling," said Joel Ewanick, Founder and CEO of FEF. "And that's because hydrogen-fueled transportation will ultimately play a huge role in fighting against the single biggest challenge the world faces, Global Warming."

Once operational, the Oakland Multi-Use Station, which also uses FEF's proprietary design, will be the largest heavy-duty hydrogen refueling truck station in the world with the capability to handle heavy-duty, medium-duty, and light-duty hydrogen-powered vehicles. The station is part of a public and private partnership in which Hyundai Motor Company will supply 30 XCIENT Fuel Cell trucks, the largest deployment of Class 8 hydrogen-powered vehicles in the U.S. The project, titled NorCAL ZERO was jointly funded by the California Energy Commission (CEC) and the California Air Resources Board (CARB) and is being managed by the Center for Transportation and the Environment (CTE). FEF has designed the station, which is nearing completion, with a unique architecture that will yield 18,000 kilograms per day capacity (enough to fill as many as 200 heavy-duty trucks and 400 light-duty vehicles a day) and make it the first station in the world to deploy fast-fill components and protocols capable of filling a truck with 80 kilograms of hydrogen in under 10 minutes.

FEF's latest retail station to break ground is in Redwood City, CA, and is supported in part by grant funding from the California Energy Commission. The Redwood City station will add a new refueling location with 4 dispensers to California's hydrogen refueling network and become FEF's 42nd hydrogen station

About FirstElement Fuel Inc.

FirstElement Fuel Inc. (FEF or the "Company") is a California-based company established in 2013 to provide safe, reliable, retail hydrogen to customers of hydrogen-powered vehicles. The Company is the world leader in hydrogen refueling station solutions, with facilities in Irvine, Santa Ana, and Livermore, CA. FEF has 41 retail light-duty stations throughout California and is developing a network of stations to serve Heavy Duty Trucks powered by hydrogen, starting with the world's first high-flow refueling station in Oakland, CA as part of a joint project with the California Air Resources Board and the California Energy Commission. Over the past 10 years since FEF's founding, the Company has partnered with public organizations including the California Energy Commission, the South Coast Air Quality Management District, the Bay Area Air Quality Management District, and the Sacramento Municipal Air Quality Management District which have also provided funding. Private partnerships have included those with Mitsui & Co, Air Water Inc., Honda Motor Company, Toyota Motor Corporation, MUFG, the Japan Bank of International Cooperation, Nikisso Company, and Air Liquide., all of which have provided funds to FEF in pursuit of the vision of a zero-emissions transportation future.

