Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Launches Creation of a First-of-Its-Kind Commercial Life Science Ecosystem in The Woodlands, Greater Houston With the Grand Opening of the Alexandria Center for Advanced Technologies, a Highly Amenitized, Transit-Friendly, Cost-Effective Class A Laboratory Campus

Purpose-built to drive innovation and collaboration, Alexandria's world-class campus is anchored by Nurix Therapeutics, a leader in targeted protein modulation that is leveraging its powerful platform to treat cancer and other challenging diseases

PASADENA, Calif. and HOUSTON, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE), the first, preeminent, longest-tenured and pioneering owner, operator and developer of collaborative life science, agtech and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, today celebrates the grand opening of the Alexandria Center® for Advanced Technologies at The Woodlands, a one-of-a-kind, amenity-rich multi-tenant campus at 8800 Technology Forest Place in the heart of the Greater Houston life science cluster. The campus is home to the first purpose-built, cost-effective Class A laboratory infrastructure in The Woodlands in Greater Houston, and the grand opening event marks a historic milestone in the company's development of a first-of-its-kind commercial life science ecosystem within this emerging innovation hub. Alexandria's proven cluster model, informed by Harvard Business Professor Michael E. Porter's cluster theory, consists of the four critical drivers needed to create a thriving life science cluster: location, innovation, talent and capital. Leveraging its nearly three-decade track record of life science ecosystem building and cluster development, the company is bringing its best-in-class commercial Labspace® real estate together with trailblazing scientific innovation, a growing STEM talent pool and strategic risk capital in The Woodlands, a world-class location that benefits from a tax-free jurisdiction, low crime rates and a cost-of-living advantage relative to major cities. Alexandria is convening industry leaders and innovators this afternoon at the new Alexandria Center for Advanced Technologies at The Woodlands to commemorate the occasion.

Intentionally designed to ignite collaboration and advance human health, the inspiring campus features move-in-ready laboratory space and adjacent nontechnical space, as well as vital laboratory support services. The campus's first building is a 123,392 RSF LEED Gold Core & Shell and Fitwel-certified redevelopment project anchored by San Francisco-based Nurix Therapeutics, a longtime Alexandria tenant. Nurix is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leading the field of protein modulation to treat cancer and other challenging diseases, and its expansion to Texas enables the company to enhance its discovery and development efforts on a broad pipeline of proprietary and partnered programs in oncology and autoimmune/inflammatory diseases. Alexandria has activated and enhanced the Alexandria Center for Advanced Technologies campus with an unparalleled suite of amenities, which include modern conference and event space, an expansive courtyard and event lawn, a wellness and fitness center and on-site pickleball courts. The new campus is conveniently located in proximity to leading academic medical centers and the George Bush Intercontinental Airport. The site can accommodate development to expand the campus.

"We have had an outstanding strategic relationship with Alexandria since 2014 and approached them to support our expansion to Texas," said Arthur T. Sands, MD, PhD, president and chief executive officer of Nurix. "The Woodlands offers us a business-friendly, entrepreneurial environment that is critical to our growth. Alexandria's thoughtfully designed new campus provides us with state-of-the-art laboratory space and dynamic amenities that are key to helping us attract and retain top talent as we work to change the future of medicine through an exciting new modality of treating disease: targeted protein modulation."

"We are honored to expand our strategic relationship with Nurix and welcome them as the anchor tenant at our world-class advanced technology campus in The Woodlands. This purpose-built campus will be unmatched in the region in providing move-in-ready and cost-effective laboratories to drive forward novel therapeutic innovation in a safe work-play-live environment," said Joel S. Marcus, executive chairman and founder of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. and Alexandria Venture Investments. "Our efforts in The Woodlands are much like when we entered New York City, where commercial life science was very limited before we opened our flagship Alexandria Center for Life Science – NYC in 2010. We are similarly committed to developing a commercial life science presence in The Woodlands. Steve Jobs once said, 'the biggest innovations of the 21st century will be at the intersection of biology and technology,' and his prediction has come to fruition. Here in The Woodlands, this important convergence will drive opportunities to accelerate the development of new medicines to benefit patients."

As part of Alexandria's strategic efforts to nurture and drive this nascent life science ecosystem forward, the company is extending the Alexandria Seed Capital Platform™ to The Woodlands. Led by Alexandria Venture Investments, the national platform brings together leaders from across the life science community to catalyze early-stage investment in cutting-edge life science companies across its clusters. Jenna Foger, senior vice president – co-lead of science and technology at Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. and Alexandria Venture Investments, said, "Our expansion into Greater Houston, and The Woodlands in particular, creates a unique opportunity to help bolster the ecosystem's startup community. Through our leading strategic venture investment and seed capital platforms, we will engage local scientists and entrepreneurs to identify new technologies and companies for seed- and early-stage investment and introduce those that are most promising to our unparalleled network of biopharmaceutical industry experts and venture advisors to accelerate innovation in The Woodlands."

