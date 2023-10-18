STEVEN POLITIS OF ALCOTT HR ELECTED CHAIR OF THE NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF PROFESSIONAL EMPLOYER ORGANIZATIONS

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Professional Employer Organizations (NAPEO) announced today that Steven Politis, chief executive officer of Alcott HR, was elected chair of the association's Board of Directors during its annual member meeting on October 10. He succeeds Kristen Appleman, senior vice president and general manager of ADP TotalSource.

Steve Politis (PRNewswire)

"Leading NAPEO is a privilege I don't take lightly. I am honored to represent the PEO industry and eager to work together with NAPEO leaders, our dedicated members, and partners to navigate the exciting path ahead and shape the future of our space," said Steven Politis, Esq.

Politis is a PEO veteran with more than two decades of industry experience. Over the past decade, he has served in numerous officer and executive capacities for the NAPEO Board of Directors, including as secretary/treasurer, and vice chair. Steve also served as chair of NAPEO's New York/New Jersey Leadership Council.

Alcott HR is a professional employer organization (PEO) that offers a range of services to its clients, including human resource best practices, regulatory compliance, payroll, training and development, employee benefits, and risk management support.

"Steve has been a leader at NAPEO for more than a decade and knows as much about NAPEO and the PEO industry as anyone," added Pat Cleary, president and CEO of NAPEO. "We are lucky to have his leadership."

About NAPEO -- The Voice of the PEO Industry™

The National Association of Professional Employer Organizations (NAPEO) is the Voice of the PEO industry. NAPEO's 230 PEO members provide payroll, benefits, workers' comp, regulatory compliance assistance, and other HR services to more than 208,000 small and mid-size businesses employing 4.5 million people. Our members account for more than 90 percent of the industry's $358 billion in revenue. An additional 250 companies that provide services to PEOs are associate members of NAPEO. For more information, please visit .

NAPEO Logo (PRNewsfoto/National Association of Profess) (PRNewswire)

