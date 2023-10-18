Hyland's Naturals Enters into the Women's Health Category and Unveils New "Here For It" Brand Campaign

Leading Pediatric and Adult Wellness Brand Expands its Successful Portfolio with Premium Line of Supplements to Offer Multi-Benefit Support for All Stages of Womanhood.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyland's Naturals, a leading consumer health and wellness company, and makers of the top-selling pediatric wellness portfolio, announce today the launch of Hyland's Women's Health, a lineup of premium, multi-benefit supplements for women. The trio of multivitamin products are formulated to be an all-in-one wellness solution to lighten the load for women at each stage of their lives. To mark its release, the brand will also debut a new campaign titled, "Here For It," complete with a refreshed identity, new look, voice and creative.

Café Cravings by Hyland's Naturals Invitation (PRNewswire)

"The highly anticipated introduction of Hyland's Women's Health not only marks our debut in a brand-new category, but it also doubles down on Hyland's commitment to meeting consumers where they need us most," says Annie Chen, Hyland's Naturals Chief Marketing Officer. "At Hyland's, we've earned the trust of parents as their partner in the adventure of keeping their families healthy. And now, we hope to build on that legacy with an impressive lineup that helps women at every lifecycle stage; think of us as your modern-day wing woman."

Hyland's Naturals' "Here For It" campaign takes a fresh "keep it real" approach to communicating its position as a brand that stands for taking care of consumers' health through all that life throws at them. Throughout the month of October, Hyland's Naturals will roll out a robust marketing effort across a variety of experiential and digital touchpoints, including the launch of the brand's TikTok channel and a full-scale influencer program designed to edutain their community through engaging content.

Hyland's Naturals will also be sampling its new Women's Health Collection at the grand opening of an experiential café in Los Angeles, Café Cravings by Hyland's Naturals . Friday, October 20th the brand will welcome consumers to an exclusive, one-day pop-up co-hosted by brand fan, certified nutrition and wellness coach, mom and star of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave. Café Cravings will take over Carrera Cafe (8251 Melrose Avenue) in Los Angeles' buzzy West Hollywood neighborhood and invite consumers to indulge in their cravings Hyland's Naturals-style while sampling the new line of women's multis.

Whether it's menstruation mood swings, morning sickness caused by pregnancy, or menopausal hot flashes, Hyland's Naturals Women's Health supplements are tailored to offer nutrient rich formulas to help curb the most common issues women face throughout these three distinct life stages.

Total Loving Care Women's Multi + PMS Rescue ($19.99) - The only vegan women's multivitamin with added PMS support to ease cramps, mood swings, and stress. It's formulated to support your everyday wellness needs while providing you relief and comfort during your period.

Easy Morning Prenatal Multi + Digestion & Morning Sickness ($24.99) - A complete prenatal multivitamin that supports baby's development and mom's wellbeing. Specifically formulated for expectant moms, this comprehensive multivitamin is enriched with essential nutrients for a healthy, growing baby while helping with pregnancy issues like morning sickness and digestive discomfort.

Rock On Menopause Multi + Youthful Skin ($19.99) - A full-spectrum multivitamin designed to tackle the challenges of menopause like hot flashes, night sweats, and mood swings, with added support for skin health. Specifically formulated for women 50+, this comprehensive multivitamin is designed to support your everyday wellness needs so you can face these changes with confidence.

Hyland's Naturals' new line of women's wellness supplements is available now on Hylands.com and Amazon.com. You can join the women's wellness conversation on TikTok, Instagram or visit Hylands.com to learn more.

About Hyland's Naturals

Hyland's Naturals is a leading consumer health company with more than a century of history making high quality products to help families live healthier and happier lives. With a trusted brand, rich history, and highly engaged associates, Hyland's Naturals proudly leads several consumer categories across children's and adult's health with over 80% of its sales from product lines that hold #1 or #2 market share in their categories. Hyland's Naturals' state-of-the-art, FDA-regulated and cGMP compliant facility produces millions of the world's best-loved products each month that can be found at every major retailer in the United States. At the core of Hyland's Naturals business is its corporate values of Quality, Integrity, Passion, Innovation and Accountability which are brought to life every day through the company's dedicated employees. Hyland's Naturals is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

