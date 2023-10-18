Estroven® Brand Uncovers 75% of Menopausal Women Were Unprepared for the Change in New Nationwide Survey

CROMWELL, Conn., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Estroven®, the leading brand in menopause relief‡, today revealed the findings of its new nationwide survey – shedding light on the need for greater support and empowerment among both pre-menopausal and menopausal women. Despite being a natural and unavoidable part of life, menopause remains widely misunderstood even for those experiencing it firsthand. As a result, a staggering 75% of menopausal women found themselves navigating this transformative life stage without the preparation they truly need and deserve.

The Estroven brand conducted a national survey of 1,000 US menopausal women and 1,000 US pre-menopausal women and found that women were so unprepared and caught off guard by the transition to menopause that only 41% of menopausal women and 48% of pre-menopausal women felt informed enough to describe the first symptoms in detail to a friend. In fact, 43% of menopausal women wish they'd been told just how much menopause would affect daily life. Unfortunately, this is something that only a third of pre-menopausal women (33%) have been told.

"Women handle it all and just keep going without complaints – whether it's juggling home life, stress at work, or making time for themselves – and the same is true with menopause," said Amanda Hines, Global VP Marketing and R&D at Estroven Products. "Women are powering through menopause and settling with a lack of preparedness and knowledge, when they should be empowered and supported. With October being World Menopause Awareness Month, there's no better time to affirm our commitment to helping women shift this mindset, so they can thrive and embrace this stage of life instead of just powering through."

Communication is Key

Women are also navigating embarrassment and a lack of open communication – despite menopause being a completely natural stage of life. The survey also revealed:

Seventy-two percent of employed pre-menopausal and menopausal women (35% and 37%) would be more embarrassed to tell their boss that they suddenly left a meeting due to a hot flash than due to diarrhea.

If they were reading in a waiting room, 72% of pre-menopausal and menopausal women (40% and 32%) are more likely to hide articles about menopause than articles about taboo sex topics.

Thirty-three percent of pre-menopausal women, and even fewer menopausal women (28%) cite information from their medical provider as a factor that has shaped their understanding of menopause.

Only 21% of pre-menopausal and menopausal women (14% and 7%) learned about menopause in school.

A Little Help From Friends & Partners

Even the commitment of a relationship or a close friend doesn't necessarily make the topic easier to discuss:

Only half of both menopausal and pre-menopausal (50%) women who are in a relationship are completely comfortable discussing menopause with their spouse or partner.

Sixty–six percent of menopausal and pre-menopausal women (32% and 34%) said having a friend not warn them about menopause is worse than a friend not warning them about a recent outbreak of food poisoning at their favorite restaurant.

Just over 37% of pre-menopausal and menopausal women (19% and 18%) talk about menopause all the time when getting together with the girls for a weekend or night out.

The Good News

Menopause is more than the sum of its symptoms and challenges. There can be positives and benefits as well, which the majority of women recognize:

More than 4 in 5 menopausal women (81%) have seen positive impacts from menopause, with the most common being not having a menstrual cycle (63%).

More than 4 in 5 pre-menopausal women (84%) expect menopause to impact them in at least one positive way, including nearly half (48%) who expect positive impacts beyond just not having a menstrual cycle.

Nearly half of pre-menopausal women who are married or in a relationship (45%) expect their sex life to improve as a result of menopause.

"Menopause is not something to dread," said Dr. Kira Halik, Women's Health Expert, Naturopathic Doctor, and Director of R&D at Estroven Products. "Women can absolutely lead happy, healthy and fulfilling lives during menopause, but knowledge is power. The more women educate themselves and talk openly with others, the more we can shift from suffering with menopause – or avoiding treatment altogether – to thriving with menopause."

The Estroven brand is on a mission to help women reclaim their power and thrive with menopause. With the right preparation, education and solutions, women can embrace the changes that menopause brings with confidence and ease. The lineup of Estroven products offer clinically-proven relief from major menopause symptoms* – allowing women to get back to the things they love, without the symptoms that hold them back. For more information about the Estroven brand and its products or to purchase online, visit www.estroven.com , www.instagram.com/estrovenproducts or www.facebook.com/Estroven . Estroven products are also available at major retailers across the U.S.

ABOUT ESTROVEN

Estroven products target menopause symptoms, providing relief before, during and after menopause – enabling a smoother transition for women. For more information, please visit: www.estroven.com .

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

‡Nielsen xAOC 52 for menopause products for the week ending 9/9/2023 and #1 Pharmacist recommended menopause brand based on Pharmacy Times OTC Survey, 2022 (Women's Health/Menopause Supplements Category)

Estroven® is a trademark of DSM.

METHODOLOGICAL NOTES

The Estroven Brand Survey was conducted by Wakefield Research (www.wakefieldresearch.com) among 1,000 US menopausal women ages 45 to 55 and 1,000 US pre-menopausal women ages 35 to 50, with "pre-menopausal" defined as women who have yet to experience menopause, between June 9th and June 19th, 2023, using an email invitation and an online survey.

