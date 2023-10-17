Xiaomi's Internet Business Arm Expands Partnership with Digital Turbine to Power Global App Recommendations

The partnership expansion is the next step in Digital Turbine and Xiaomi's relationship, elevating the quality of app recommendations to Xiaomi smartphone end users around the world

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Turbine , the company that connects the mobile ecosystem through innovative experiences, today announced the expansion of its partnership with the International Internet Business Department of Xiaomi , one of the world's leading consumer electronics and smart manufacturing companies, bringing new and engaging app recommendations to Xiaomi mobile users around the world.

Users purchasing new Xiaomi devices in most markets in EMEA, LATAM, APAC and MENA will enjoy premium app and mobile games recommendations delivered to the palm of their hands. Digital Turbine's technology is already delivered to over 800M devices around the world and today marks an important expansion in their global reach as the company expands its partnership with the second-largest Android phone manufacturer globally.

Digital Turbine offers users a better experience on Xiaomi devices by delivering them premium app recommendations, creating a unique opportunity for Xiaomi smartphone users to discover new apps across genres from the world's leading app publishers. Going beyond the current presence across Xiaomi's Internet service ecosystem around the world, Digital Turbine is well-positioned to offer top apps to mobile users on a global scale.

"We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Xiaomi to more countries and regions around the world, bringing fun and engaging apps to new Xiaomi devices," said Matt Gillis, President of Digital Turbine. "Our premium app inventory will now reach tens of millions of more Xiaomi users, giving them quick and easy access to the best app and mobile gaming titles."

"We are very happy to deepen our cooperation with Digital Turbine. As one of the top smartphone manufacturers with 606 million MIUI monthly active users around the world, we believe Digital Turbine will help us to better connect valuable apps with our users, making the smartphone a true computing hub to serve everyone's smart life." Affirmed Eugene Lu, Head of Programmatic Advertising, International Internet Business Department at Xiaomi.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS) powers superior mobile consumer experiences and results for the world's leading telcos, advertisers, and publishers. Our end-to-end platform uniquely simplifies our partners' ability to supercharge their awareness, acquisition, and monetization — connecting them with more consumers, in more ways, across more devices. Digital Turbine is headquartered in North America, with offices around the world. For more about Digital Turbine: www.digitalturbine.com

About Xiaomi Corporation

Xiaomi Corporation was founded in April 2010 and listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on July 9, 2018 (1810.HK). Xiaomi is a consumer electronics and smart manufacturing company with smartphones and smart hardware connected by an IoT platform at its core. Embracing our vision of "Make friends with users and be the coolest company in the users' hearts", Xiaomi continuously pursues innovations, high-quality user experience and operational efficiency. The company relentlessly builds amazing products with honest prices to let everyone in the world enjoy a better life through innovative technology. Xiaomi is one of the world's leading smartphone companies. According to Canalys, the company's market share in terms of smartphone shipments ranked No.3 globally in the first quarter of 2023. The company has also established the world's leading consumer AIoT (AI+IoT) platform, with 618 million smart devices connected to its platform as of March 31, 2023, excluding smartphones, tablets and laptops. Xiaomi products are present in more than 100 countries and regions around the world. In August 2022, the company made the Fortune Global 500 list for the fourth time, ranking #266, up 72 places compared to 2021. Xiaomi is a constituent of the Hang Seng Index, Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, Hang Seng TECH Index and Hang Seng China 50 Index. For more information about Xiaomi as a company, please visit https://www.mi.com/global/discover/newsroom

