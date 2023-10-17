Summus Medical Laser Unveils New Website Featuring Complete Rebrand

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Summus Medical Laser, the leading innovator in the laser therapy industry, has launched a new website with a complete rebranding effort. This strategic move reflects Summus Laser's commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions and an optimized user experience for both the providers and consumers.

The updated website, www.summuslaser.com, presents a modern, user-friendly interface, allowing visitors to effortlessly explore Summus Laser's wide range of laser products, services, and resources. Key highlights of the rebrand and website relaunch include:

Modernized Brand Identity: Summus Laser's updated logo and brand colors embody the company's dedication to innovation and excellence. Purposefully done, each brand tone is a representation of the verticals that Summus supports.

Enhanced User Experience: The redesigned website prioritizes user-centric design, simplifying the exploration of Summus Laser technologies and benefits of Laser Therapy. It boasts intuitive navigation and an improved search function to find certified Summus providers easily.

"We are excited to introduce our new branding and website to the world," said Dr. Richard Albright, Founder and CEO at Summus Medical Laser. "This transformation reflects our commitment to innovation, customer experience, and our mission to deliver the highest quality laser solutions in the laser therapy industry. We believe that the enhanced user experience and wealth of resources on our new website will empower both our providers and patients."

"It was no easy feat," said Pete Cousins, Chief Commercial Officer at Summus Medical Laser. "We wanted to ensure that the new Summus Medical Laser branding and website represented not only the power of our devices, but a lifestyle feel that reflects the benefits our devices have had on our patients throughout the years. We have committed ourselves to continued innovation in an effort to further positively impact the lives of our patients."

Summus Medical Laser invites everyone to explore the new website at www.summuslaser.com and experience the company's fresh branding and commitment to excellence.

About Summus Medical Laser:

Summus Medical Laser is a renowned leader in the laser therapy industry, providing laser products to over 51 countries that has resulted in millions of treatments performed world-wide. With a strong commitment to continued innovation, reliable stateside customer service, and growing brand awareness, Summus Medical Laser is devoted to empowering healthcare professionals to provide optimal patient care through the use of advanced laser therapy.

