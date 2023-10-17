PELOTON SCALES INTO AUSTRIA BRINGING FITNESS INNOVATION TO ANYONE, ANYWHERE

Peloton Now Available to Austrians Exclusively Through Expanded Partnership with Amazon and Sport-Tiedje

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Peloton [NASDAQ: PTON], a leading global fitness company, announced its expansion into Austria, its fifth market outside the US. Beginning today, the Peloton Bike, Bike+, and select accessories will be available to purchase in Austria through its expanded relationship with Amazon. Sport-Tiedje, the largest specialist retailer for home fitness equipment in Europe, will sell Peloton Bike, Bike+, Tread, and select accessories.

Peloton (PRNewswire)

Peloton introduced its category-creating Peloton Bike to a US audience in 2014 and began international expansion in 2018. Peloton now also operates in Canada, the UK, Australia, and Germany.

In Austria, Peloton will introduce the original Peloton Bike, the Peloton Bike+, the Peloton Tread, and the Peloton App to consumers. Austrians will have access to thousands of classes across 16 fitness disciplines such as Cycling, Running, Yoga, Meditation, Strength, and more. This includes more than 5,000 classes in German taught by its 11 German-speaking Instructors and thousands of German-subtitled classes. To celebrate the launch in Austria, there is special class content featuring the music of the legendary pop artist Falco.

Beginning on October 17, 2023, Austrian consumers will be able to purchase the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, and select accessories from Amazon, expanding Peloton's existing relationship with the international online retailer. Peloton is also expanding its existing partnership with the leading fitness specialist, Sport-Tiedje, which was recently announced in Germany. Peloton's state-of-the-art fitness equipment will be accessible for in-person trials and experiences at Sport-Tiedje's seven retail locations across Austria. The Peloton Bike, Bike+, Tread, and select accessories will also be available for sale at Sport-Tiedje's online store.

"Our goal is to make Peloton accessible to as many people as possible," said Dion Camp Sanders, Peloton's Chief Emerging Business Officer. "Expanding our third party relationships and introducing the magic of Peloton to Austria is a natural progression as we continue to support our Members' fitness ambitions in markets around the world. Through our expanded relationships with Amazon and Sport-Tiedje, we are excited to enter Austria, an important fitness market on the world stage."

The Peloton Bike and Bike+ will cost 1,445 and 2,495 EUR respectively*. The Peloton Tread will cost 3,795 EUR. The Peloton All-Access Membership, required to access content on Peloton hardware, is 39 EUR per month and allows Members to create profiles for the entire household. The Peloton App, which hosts an expansive library of content that requires no Peloton equipment, is included with the All-Access Membership. Individuals without Peloton hardware will also be able to purchase a standalone Peloton App Membership, now with multiple membership tiers including:

Peloton App+ - Designed for the user who wants frictionless, unlimited access to Peloton's vast library (not including Lanebreak or Scenic classes). This tier includes all of App One's offerings and unlocks access to thousands of equipment-based cardio classes to take on any indoor bike or treadmill. This tier also offers exclusive access to classes, featuring the latest specialty content. (24 EUR per month)

Peloton App One - Designed for the Member who wants unlimited access to thousands of classes across 9 of Peloton's 16 fitness disciplines, including Strength, Meditation, Outdoor Walking, Yoga, and more as well as all the classes included in the free tier. App One Members can also take up to three equipment-based cardio classes per month (Cycling/Tread). New on-demand and live classes will be offered almost daily as well as access to Peloton's Challenges, Programs, and Collections. ( 12.99 EUR per month)

Peloton App Free - Designed to supplement a user's current workout routine or as a taste-test of all Peloton has to offer for a new user. This tier currently provides more than 50 classes curated across 12 of Peloton's fitness disciplines to enable the user to pair workouts to meet their individual interests, even as those goals change over time. It also includes a rotating set of featured classes that will be refreshed on an ongoing basis. (Free)

Austrians can register their interest in Peloton and receive further information at onepeloton.at.

About Peloton

Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON), provides Members with expert instruction, and world class content to create impactful and entertaining workout experiences for anyone, anywhere and at any stage in their fitness journey. At home, outdoors, traveling, or at the gym, Peloton brings together immersive classes, cutting-edge technology and hardware, and the Peloton App with multiple tiers to personalize the Peloton experience [with or without equipment]. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in New York City, Peloton has millions of Members across the US, UK, Canada, Germany, Australia, and Austria. For more information, visit www.onepeloton.com .

*Prices subject to change.

PRESS CONTACT:

Jaisa Dominguez

press@onepeloton.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Peloton