INSTANT IV AND SUSAN G. KOMEN® PARTNER TO HYDRATE FOR A CAUSE

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Instant IV, the leading brand of scientifically formulated electrolyte mixes, announced today a new partnership with Susan G. Komen®, the world's leading breast cancer organization. This collaboration aims to raise funds not only during National Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, but all year round to support breast cancer research and aid families affected by the condition.

Beginning in October, InstantIV Pink Lemonade Electrolyte Drink Mix will be available for purchase directly from myinstantiv.com and in major retailers like 7-Eleven, Walmart, various cruise ships and national hotel chains. For every unit sold, a donation of $0.25 will be made to the Susan G. Komen.

Through this initiative, we are supporting Komen's pivotal role: advocating for breast cancer patients, funding innovative research, and offering steadfast support. This partnership echoes our belief in consistent care – similar to daily hydration needs, women battling breast cancer require unwavering support every single day.

"We're excited to join forces with Susan G. Komen, as our shared mission is to improve wellness and fight breast cancer year-round. Through our ongoing partnership, we'll provide essential hydration support to patients and survivors, taking a step further in the journey towards recovery," said Chris Beauchamp, Founder/CEO of Instant IV.

Breast cancer has a far-reaching impact, with 1 in 8 women receiving a diagnosis in their lifetime. This disease touches not just the patients but also resonates with their families and loved ones. Komen remains the reliable ally for these individuals, offering valuable information and unwavering support throughout their journey with breast cancer.

Instant IV is a trailblazer in the wellness industry, offering scientifically formulated electrolyte mixes that redefine the standards for hydration and nutrient absorption. Our unique IV drink mix boasts a composition that triples the electrolyte content found in conventional sports drinks and fortifies it with vitamins B6, B12, and C. What sets us apart is our uncompromising commitment to health, demonstrated by a product that contains less than half the sugar, fewer carbs, and fewer calories than rival brands. Furthermore, Instant IV upholds the highest standards of quality, sourcing only 100% organic ingredients. Inspired by the founder's search for an effective travel hydration solution, Instant IV has evolved into the go-to wellness aid for athletes, globetrotters, and anyone who prioritizes their well-being. We deliver only the nutrients you need—no fluff, no additives. Choose Instant IV for a purer, smarter approach to hydration and wellness. Visit https://myinstantiv.com/. Find us on Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok.

About Susan G. Komen®

Susan G. Komen® is the world's leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy's life, Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow's cures. Visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social at www.komen.org/contact-us/follow-us/.

