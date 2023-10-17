ILHA INSPIRE Conference Will Be a One of a Kind Hotel Experience Where Networking and Deals Thrive

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready for an extraordinary event in luxury hospitality! The International Luxury Hotel Association (ILHA) is thrilled to unveil more on the most anticipated gathering of the year – the INSPIRE Luxury Hospitality Conference, happening on December 11 & 12, 2023, at the iconic Eden Roc Miami Beach.

A one-of-a-kind experience that transcends the ordinary, with only 500 exclusive spots available for in-person attendees, INSPIRE promises an intimate, tailor-made adventure that's all about discovery, connections, and deal-making.

Picture an assembly of industry leaders, innovators, investors, developers, owners, operators, and service providers, all converging under one roof. INSPIRE is your golden ticket to a dynamic marketplace where networking and deal-making take center stage.

INSPIRE's Networking Hub is your backstage pass to unlock the latest trends, products, and services shaping the luxury hospitality landscape. It's your one-stop-shop for the research and insights you need to steer your hotel towards success in 2024.

But that's not all – we're taking you on an exclusive journey through a world of opportunities, revelations, inspirations, and a curated selection of solution providers. Deals don't just happen here; they flourish at INSPIRE.

The event kicks off with captivating CEO interviews featuring luminaries including Raul Leal of SH Hotels and Raoul Thomas of CGI Merchant Group , and engaging panel discussions like "The Power of Wellness and Mindfulness in Luxury Hospitality." Expect insights from industry experts Bruce Rohr, Marriott International , Alexandra Walterspiel, Sensei , JD Velilla, Designing Sleep ,Kenan Simmons, Small Luxury Hotels of the World , and Rachael Palumbo, Nobu . The event will also include discussions on "Understanding the Capital Minds Behind Luxury Hotel Ownership" and "Luxury Hotel Development: Navigating Complexity with Adaptive Strategies."

This is not just an event – it's a window into the future of luxury hospitality. Don't miss the chance to be part of it all. Secure your spot at the INSPIRE Luxury Hospitality Conference today and get ready to shape the future of our industry.

For more details and to register, visit our website here

About the International Luxury Hotel Association (ILHA):

The ILHA is the leading organization in the luxury hospitality industry, providing valuable resources, insights, and connections to its global network of professionals. With a focus on innovation, education, and exceptional guest experiences, the ILHA serves as a platform for industry leaders to come together and shape the future of luxury hospitality.

