Hoverboard Inventor Introduces a Revolutionary Parallel, Two-Wheeled Electric Car Invention

The car and a new hoverboard are the latest inventions from Shane Chen, Inventist, prolific inventor of alternative electric rideables

CAMAS, Wash., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shane Chen, inventor of the original Hoverboard, today introduced his latest invention, SHANE: a first-of-its-kind parallel two-wheeled electric car concept that embraces the laws of physics to create a futuristic driving experience for motorists, today. SHANE is the first two-wheeled car concept to be practical and efficient for everyday urban and highway use.

Chen is a long-time inventor whose active lifestyle and imagination has fueled his vision of enhancing the activities he enjoys by creating innovative yet practical inventions. Chen today holds a total of 76 patents including the popular Hoverboard, Solowheel, Orbitwheels, Powerwing and Aquaskipper.

The SHANE invention marks the inaugural moment in auto history that a parallel two-wheeled electric car is practical for everyday driving. The novel concept - whereby the wheels automatically react relative to the car body to keep the car in perfect balance - means the car can safely travel at high speeds, a capability that has not been previously possible.

Paired with a cool, futuristic design, the key features of this car concept include:

Stability: SHANE's shifting center of gravity relative to the wheels counters the driving and braking torque to keep the car level, making it as stable and safe as being on four wheels.

Maneuverability: Gone is the complicated front wheel steering system. Instead, maneuverability and parking is easy with SHANE thanks to two wheel differential speed control.

Energy Efficiency: SHANE features large wheels that minimize rolling resistance and in-wheel regenerative shocks that save damping energy to recharge the battery.

"Two-wheeled cars have simply not been practical or stable enough for everyday driving, until now. I was excited to create a car concept with two wheels that can go at high speeds and be energy efficient. I truly believe SHANE will make a difference in how we approach mobility and I look forward to collaborating with partners to bring this concept to life," says Shane Chen.

In addition to the launch of the SHANE car concept, Chen is also introducing a cool, newly patented hoverboard, called the Hovertrax II, that assures increased stability across rougher surfaces beyond streets and sidewalks, and you can stand on it even when the power is off.

For those interested in licensing or being a part of making SHANE, or being a part of making the new Hoverboard, visit www.inventist.com .

Meet The Inventor

Shane Chen moved to the United States in 1986 to pursue his American Dream. In the free world, Chen has been busy inventing and hasn't stopped. Chen's colorful history of inventions have won awards at the CES, INPEX, ISPO and The History Channel and one of his scientific instruments has been used by NASA in the space station. Now his original Hoverboard is featured in a new exhibit in the Victoria and Albert Museum in London.

