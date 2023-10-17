Experis Repeats as a Leader and a Star Performer in Latest Everest Group IT Staffing Report

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year in a row, Experis®, the global leader in IT professional resourcing and services and part of the ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN) family of brands, has been named a Leader and a Star Performer in Everest Group's U.S. IT Contingent Staffing Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2023.

The report recognizes Experis for its leading capabilities in the IT staffing and project services space. In addition, it highlights Experis' proprietary AI-enabled tools to chart personalized career paths and recommend learning and skilling opportunities.

"Clients today have complex needs and are looking for the right blend of tech and talent to ensure quality delivery of IT project services," said Ger Doyle, Senior Vice President, Experis. "We are delighted to be recognized by Everest Group for the second year in a row as a Leader and a Star Performer for our outcome-based expertise across our key practice areas and for our powerful combination of digital talent and solutions to drive business performance."

Experis continues to make significant investments to strengthen its capabilities and is keeping an emphasis on associate experience and redeployment.

These include:

Developed capabilities to source talent for application services, infrastructure services, data services, automation services, and next-generation technologies.

Continued investments and strong emphasis on associate upskilling/reskilling and career coaching to enhance the candidate/consultant experience with programs like Experis Academy that bolster talent pipelines.

Implemented offshore delivery model to leverage its global presence and on-ground presence across five continents, providing robust capabilities for project and managed services and staff augmentation.

Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® Assessment is an annual evaluation of contingent staffing providers' market success and delivery capability. This year's U.S. assessment reviews the ability of 28 companies to deliver services successfully through the dimensions of vision and strategy, scope of services offered, innovation and investments, and delivery footprint. The companies are then segmented into Leaders, Major Contenders, and Aspirants based on the Everest Group's comprehensive evaluation.

"Experis stands as both a Leader and a Star Performer on Everest Group's U.S. IT Contingent Talent and Strategic Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023. With a skills portfolio that extends beyond the traditional IT landscape, encompassing domains such as automation services and emerging technologies, and distinctive focus on specialized managed services, it has strengthened its market impact and capabilities in contingent talent and strategic solutions market. Its initiatives such as Experis Academy, and the transformative Hire-Train-Deploy models stand out as significant differentiators in the market." Priyanka Mitra, Vice President, Everest Group said.

The title of a Star Performer is awarded to IT staffing firms with the maximum number of top-quartile performance improvements across these evaluation parameters and at least one area of top-quartile improvement performance in both market success and capability advancement.

