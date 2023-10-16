The Region's Most Innovative Products, Brands and Suppliers Return to Hong Kong at Cosmoprof Asia 2023, APAC's Leading Beauty Show

HONG KONG, Oct. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cosmoprof Asia 2023 is coming back to Hong Kong! The leading B2B beauty event in the Asia-Pacific region, organized by a joint-venture between BolognaFiere and Informa Markets, is ready to celebrate 26 years of successful track record. The event will host all the key players of the industry in its hometown, which has always been recognized as the gateway to the Asia Pacific region and Mainland China and renowned for its business-friendly environment, thanks to its regulation as free trade port and tax free zone.

The event will encompass two distinct primary areas. Cosmopack Asia will be held from November 14 to 16 in AsiaWorld-Expo, gathering big global leaders of the supply chain, from ingredients to machinery & equipment, from packaging to contract manufacturing and private label. On the other hand, Cosmoprof Asia, from November 15 to 17 at the Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre, will showcase the latest innovative branded finished products, in an area fully dedicated to retail and professional distribution channels.

After the successful special edition in Singapore, Cosmoprof Asia 2023's Hong Kong edition will welcome more than 2,000 exhibitors from 43 countries and regions and around 60,000 attendees. Among them, 90% are non-Hong Kong companies. The exhibition area, reaching 100,000+ sqm at both venues, will once again be the home of all beauty brands and innovative suppliers from the Asia-Pacific region and worldwide for four days, with 17 group and country pavilions including Australia, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Italy, Japan, Korea, Latvia, Poland, Singapore, Spain, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey and the USA.

Finished product brands exhibiting in Cosmoprof Asia represent 57% of the total exhibitors, while 43% of all exhibitors are showcasing in Cosmopack Asia. For Cosmoprof Asia, sectors represented are Beauty Salon, Perfumery and Cosmetics, Hair and Nail Products & Accessories, as well as Natural & Organic. For Cosmopack Asia, the product categories are Primary & Secondary Packaging, OEM and ODM, Machinery, Ingredients & Lab, as well as Print & Label. The exhibitor line-up for the show is impressively diverse, reflecting a global interest in economic revival and wish to connect with local Asian-Pacific markets.

Visitors will be able to find what's trending across all sectors of beauty at Cosmoprof Asia, thanks to the presence of global brands and companies such as American International Industries, Beautisky International, Christina, Comprof, Dancoly Cosmetique France, E&J Korea, Eyup Sabri Tuncer, Geske, Grupo DRV - Phytolab SL Inc., Indiba, Kiss Nail Products, Kokie Cosmetic, Lakme Cosmetics, Lumenis, Nuova Fapam, Parlux, Takara Belmont Corporation, The Kirschner Group, Ultra V Hong Kong, Wishpro.

Cosmopack Asia is a preview of the innovations from world-leading cosmetic suppliers including Axilone, Aromatic Enterprises, Baralan, B.Kolormakeup & Skincare, Brivaplast, Coreana Bio, Cosmecca Korea, Fiabila, F.S. Korea Industries, HCP Packaging, HCT By kdc/one, Heinz Glas, IL Cosmetics, Jia Hsing Enterprise, Kolmar Korea, Libo Cosmetics, Magnoli Cosmetics, Majesty Packaging Global, Marchesini Beauty Group, Modern Basic Cosmetics, MYC Packaging, Zhejiang Z&Z Industrial, Omnicos, Schwan Cosmetics, Sheencol'or Biotech, Thai Ho Bio-Tech Cosmetics, Tonnie Cosmetics, Verescence, Weckerle Cosmetic and Yonwoo.

We are thrilled to announce our dedicated hosted buyers program, an initiative designed to invite key buyers from China, Asia Pacific countries, Europe and USA. This program is specifically tailored to cater to senior executives, and individuals with critical procurement and decision-making roles within their respective organizations. Every nominated buyer is assessed for their potential to contribute to the event and their relevance to the exhibitors. This program presents an unparalleled opportunity for exhibitors to engage directly with industry leaders and decision-makers. Such interactions can often lead to valuable business relationships and insights into market trends.

Feedback from buyers has been positive, with attendees mentioning in particular the event's sheer range of exhibitors, the innovation and creativity presented across products and supplier solutions, and the show's themed highlights.

"Looking forward to attending Asia's No.1 biggest beauty trade show – Cosmoprof Asia 2023. We are so excited to share beauty market trends in Korea and have a good network from many other countries. The beauty trends for coming years will be born here in Asia." Kim Da Jeong, Senior Cosmetic Buyer of Lotte Department Store (Korea).

"Cosmoprof Asia is such a massive international show in Asia! It always impresses me with the amount of innovation and creativity from all the brands that I met during the exhibition." Mahmoud Abdelaziz Mohamed, General Manager of Unicare Medical Trading LLC (Middle East).

"I attended Cosmoprof Asia and was truly impressed with the value it provided. The event created an incredible platform for beauty and cosmetics professionals from all over the world to connect, learn, and grow. The range of exhibitors and products on display was vast, allowing me to discover new trends, technologies, and innovations in the industry." Kishin Primalani, Director of Ess Kay Pte. Ltd. (Singapore)

Attendees will have the opportunity to travel to Hong Kong with special discounted airfares thanks to an exclusive partnership with Cathay Pacific, the home carrier of Hong Kong. What's more, all overseas visitors can pick one of the welcome goodies offered by the "HK Goodies" campaign, sponsored by The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB). For details: https://www.cosmoprof-asia.com/hello-hong-kong/

SPECIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Apart from the ample business opportunities offered on the show floor, visitors to Cosmopack and Cosmoprof Asia will be given a chance to immerse themselves in a wealth of enriching content and have the privilege of learning from esteemed guest speakers, trendsetters and visionaries at special events.

CosmoTalks, the exclusive round tables of the Cosmoprof network, will host global leaders of the cosmetics industry to share comments on macro-movements and trends forecasts. CosmoForum presentations will provide in-depth market analyses and case studies of specific consumers' behaviour. Thought provoking sessions are planned for both venues, featuring partner speakers from AsiaCosme Lab, BeautyMatter, BEAUTYSTREAMS, CosmeticDesign-Asia, Ecovia Intelligence, Euromonitor International, Kline, NielsenIQ Bases, re/sources., Reach24H, SGS, etc.

CosmoOnstage, the dynamic platform at Cosmoprof Asia, will bring you captivating live shows and demo sessions by industry influencers. Prepare to be amazed as they showcase their cutting-edge products and state-of-art equipment, and demonstrate nail art, makeup, and spa & wellness treatments. In addition, an exclusive stage performance organised by The AHMA Hair Council will be held to celebrate the creativity of the winners of the Barber Battle, Hong Kong 2023. On the third day, both beauty enthusiasts and industry professionals will have the opportunity to experience an enthralling nail competition, highlighting the artistry and innovation that characterize the forefront of the beauty industry.

The Cosmoprof Asia & Cosmopack Asia Awards, organized in partnership with BEAUTYSTREAMS, are set to commemorate the most outstanding companies for their research and development in formulation, packaging, sustainable approach, storytelling and value proposition. Finalists will enjoy special visibility with a showcase gallery for attendees at Cosmopack and Cosmoprof Asia, while the winners will be announced during the exhibition with a dedicated celebration on November 15, at the Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre. For the first time, winners of the Awards will have an unprecedented opportunity to showcase their achievements in Bologna during Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna 2024.

CosmoTrends will provide an overview of actual trends in Asia-Pacific, starting from the innovation and new launches presented by exhibitors at Cosmoprof Asia. The report, curated by BEAUTYSTREAMS, will become a strategic roadmap for operators, buyers, trend-scouters, press and influencers, and it will highlight the products influencing consumer's habits in the next months. A special installation will be set up on the show floor incorporating all the selected products, and the report will be presented during a CosmoTalks session to all attendees.

The spotlight event at Cosmopack Asia will be the interactive installation COSMOLAB developed in collaboration with OPAL. Visitors are invited to enter the "bubble-cabin" booth to start the multisensory experience of how clean and green beauty trends can change consumers' behaviour, and the benefits of embedding sustainability into product and formulation through green manufacturing. Each visitor will be given a guided journey and a limited edition Clean Beauty Skincare set in eco-friendly packaging. This initiative is designed for manufacturers, brand companies, raw material suppliers, packaging suppliers and trend forecasting companies keen to learn more about clean beauty.

