HONEYWELL, HYUNDAI MOTOR GROUP'S SUPERNAL TO DEVELOP GROUND CONTROL STATION FOR UNCREWED AIRCRAFT TESTING

Honeywell technology will help bring beyond-visual-line-of-sight operations to Supernal's fleet of aircraft

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) and Hyundai Motor Group's Supernal have announced a breakthrough collaboration to develop a ground control station designed to enable pilotless Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) operations. This strategic collaboration will empower Supernal's flight test program, allowing remote pilots to safely monitor and command aircraft while also accessing real-time aircraft data.

Supernal Image 2 (PRNewswire)

Honeywell's ground control station is a software solution that allows remote aircraft operations beyond visual line of sight, an essential feature to maximize development aircraft testing and enable the future AAM market. Building on decades of experience in developing certified avionics, Honeywell will customize a solution to serve Supernal's needs as it moves through the testing of its electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vehicle. Depending on the needs of an operator, Honeywell's ground control station technology could be scaled to manage hundreds or even thousands of vehicles across a series of stations.

"The collaboration with Honeywell brings unparalleled technological prowess to our flight test program," said Adam Slepian, chief commercial officer, Supernal. "Their ground control station doesn't just meet our current needs but also offers scalable solutions for the future."

As part of Hyundai Motor Group, Supernal is working to collaborate with 50+ affiliate companies and external partners like Honeywell to develop its eVTOL vehicle for commercial use starting in 2028. Supernal and Honeywell are committed to co-creating an AAM ecosystem to ensure the industry can scale in the coming decades, and ground control stations will be key to that ecosystem's success.

"The Honeywell ground control station features a certified, decentralized and redundant architecture that offers persistent connectivity for remote operations," said David Shilliday, vice president and general manager, AAM, Honeywell Aerospace. "This integrated solution ensures seamless and reliable command and control over remote vehicles, further solidifying Honeywell's role as a leader in Advanced Air Mobility solutions."

The ground control station will seamlessly integrate with the onboard Honeywell Anthem Flight deck, which is already part of Supernal's vehicle systems. This integration will reduce both technical and schedule risks, allowing Supernal to concentrate on building the aircraft.

This collaboration with Supernal highlights Honeywell's ongoing investment in ready-now solutions to create a more sustainable future for air travel. Honeywell's AAM products and solutions include autonomous technologies, avionics suites, flight control computers, actuation systems, thermal management, electric motors, hydrogen fuel cells, turbogenerators, and SATCOM hardware and services.

About Honeywell

Honeywell Aerospace products and services are found on virtually every commercial, defense and space aircraft. The Aerospace business unit builds aircraft engines, cockpit and cabin electronics, wireless connectivity systems, mechanical components and more. Its hardware and software solutions create more fuel-efficient aircraft, more direct and on-time flights and safer skies and airports. For more information, visit www.honeywell.com or follow us at @Honeywell_Aero.

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a technology company that delivers industry-specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

About Supernal

Supernal (Su·per·nal) is a U.S.-based mobility service provider on a mission to redefine how people move, connect, and live. We are developing an Advanced Air Mobility eVTOL vehicle and working to responsibly co-create the supporting ecosystem and integrate it into existing transit options. As part of Hyundai Motor Group, we are both a new business and an established company, with plans to harness our automotive manufacturing heritage to make Advanced Air Mobility accessible to the masses. Visit www.supernal.aero for more information and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

