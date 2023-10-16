Group 1001 Welcomes Chris Kennedy, Chief Information Security Officer

ZIONSVILLE, Ind., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Group 1001, a leading financial services company, today announced the addition of Chris Kennedy as Group 1001 Chief Information Security Officer.

Kennedy has robust experience and a proven track record of developing and implementing comprehensive information security programs spanning military, government, startups, and global Fortune 500 companies across defense, commercial, critical infrastructure, and finance verticals.

"I am excited to welcome a much-respected cybersecurity leader to Group 1001," said Bob Stanton, Group 1001 Chief Operating Officer. "His deep technical knowledge and operational expertise will strengthen and unify our security programs."

Kennedy joins Group 1001 from Citadel, a successful multinational hedge fund, where he was the firm's Global Chief Information Security Officer and brings more than 25 years of cybersecurity risk and operations practitioner experience. Previously, Kennedy led the product evolution and security of AttackIQ, an industry-leading automated cybersecurity testing platform, was a senior security technology leader at Bridgewater Associates, and held foundational leadership roles in the development of the U.S. Department of Treasury cyber operations program as a defense and federal contractor for Northrop Grumman. Kennedy is also a former Marine Corps Officer and Operation Iraqi Freedom veteran.

"I am passionate about helping organizations enable their business through improved stronger cybersecurity and mentoring people," said Kennedy. "I look forward to partnering with my new colleagues to continue to drive product innovation, value creation, and to protect our companies' intellectual property and customer data."

Kennedy holds a Bachelor of Engineering-Mechanical Engineering from Vanderbilt University and a Master of Science – Computer & Information Systems from Boston University.

About Group 1001

Group 1001 Insurance Holdings, LLC ("Group 1001") is a technology-driven financial services company with a mission to empower customers, employees, and communities by making innovative products accessible to everyone. Group 1001 strives to demystify how insurance and annuity products are purchased today by leveraging technology to provide intuitive financial solutions for all Americans. As part of its mission, Group 1001 invests in strategic partnerships to connect with and transform communities through education and sports. As of June 30, 2023, Group 1001 had combined assets under management of approximately $60.9 billion and comprises the following brands: Delaware Life, Gainbridge®, Clear Spring Health, Clear Spring Property and Casualty Group, and Clear Spring Life.

Media Contact:

media@group1001.com

