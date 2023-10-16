Diane Wang Lauded as Female Achiever and Leader of the Year at 2023 Globee® Awards for Women in Business

The Founder, Chairperson and CEO of DHGATE Group was recognized for accelerating women's digital inclusion through mentorship and educational programs as well as e-commerce opportunities

BEIJING, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading cross border e-commerce company DHGATE Group and its Founder, Chairperson and CEO Diane Wang have clinched GOLD GLOBEE® and SILVER GLOBEE® awards at the 2023 Globee® Awards for Women in Business.

Diane Wang Lauded as Female Achiever and Leader of the Year at 2023 Globee® Awards for Women in Business (PRNewswire)

The 16th Annual 2023 Globee® Awards for Women in Business celebrate women-led organizations and individuals who have showcased exceptional dedication and innovation across various business categories. This esteemed accolade applauds remarkable customer service, innovation, leadership, and more accomplishments. With participants ranging from pioneering startups to small and medium-sized enterprises and established corporations, this awards program wholeheartedly embraces organizations of all sizes and industries.

DHGATE Group stood out among nominees to bag top honors in the "Community Involvement Program of the Year" category with the GOLD Globee® award. This accolade, the first that the Group has won for its efforts in uplifting and building communities, recognizes DHGATE Group's ongoing initiatives to support and empower female digital entrepreneurs around the world through the group's pioneering social commerce platform MyyShop and collaborations with international organizations like APEC to mentor and educate women.

Since founding DHGATE Group in 2004, Diane has been a trailblazer in female entrepreneurship and transformative community building. The 2023 SILVER GLOBEE® award as a "Leader of the Year" under the "Female Achiever" category recognizes her work to support female digital entrepreneurs through capacity building programs and e-commerce opportunities with DHGATE Group and its subsidiaries – together supporting women's digital inclusion in the global e-commerce marketplace.

Fellow Globee® Awards Female Achievers include outstanding women across the globe such as Pooja Ray Chaudhuri from TikTok, who was named "Creative Person of the Year"; Ushalini Raja Gopal from IBM, also a "Leader of the Year" by spearheading business transformation through application modernization and process reengineering; and Dannii Portsmouth from PepsiCo, who was lauded for helping women with her "People Plan" that drove business performance and reduced turnover.

"Both myself and DHGATE Group are honored to be recognized by the 2023 Globee® Awards," said Diane. "Besides working for years to build one of the world's largest cross border e-commerce marketplaces at DHGATE Group, we've also been on an exciting and meaningful journey to discover new and different ways as to how our company can help female entrepreneurs to build their own businesses and realize their full potential through the world of e-commerce."

As a global business leader, Diane is continuously exploring new ways to support and empower female entrepreneurs in different stages of their careers and lives. Most recently in 2023, she founded a global community for women called The Inner Mountain Foundation, which is dedicated to empowering women through the power of community. The Inner Mountain Foundation provides more cross-border resources, management skills and networking opportunities with female entrepreneurs and corporate executives who have aspirations to further grow and expand their businesses overseas.

The Inner Mountain Foundation builds on Diane's past projects like APEC (Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation) Women Connect – another global community of female entrepreneurs that successfully trained over 100,000 female small and medium entrepreneurs and mentored more than 2,000.

In 2020, Diane launched the APEC Women Connect "Her Power" Entrepreneurship Competition to activate women's passion for entrepreneurship in the digital economy, so that more women can start on an equal footing as men. Each year, the "Her Power" Entrepreneurship Competition draws thousands of participants from around the world to participate in educational and competitive challenges that teach them to boost product sales while increasing social awareness across multiple social media platforms. The 4th edition of the APEC Women Connect "Her Power" Entrepreneurship Competition will be launched soon.

Since the company's founding, DHGATE Group has advocated for fair trade, diversity and creativity worldwide by connecting micro, small, and medium enterprises as it has grown to include 2.4 million suppliers and 59.6 million customers across 225 countries and regions. The company's corporate vision has been directed by Diane with an eye towards female empowerment and finding new ways to introduce products and services that can create a positive impact on society – and particularly women.

In addition to her leadership at DHGATE Group, Diane has served as a member of the APEC Business Advisory Council, co-chair of the B20 Indonesia Women in Business Action Council, member of WTO Director-General Business Advisory Group, Chair of APEC Women Leadership Summit, and member of BRICS Women's Business Alliance Chinese National Chapter.

In order to better achieve Diane and DHGATE Group's goals of female empowerment in entrepreneurship and business, in late 2020 DHGATE Group launched MyyShop, an all-in-one social commerce solution that provides a comprehensive suite of digitization tools and step-by-step-support to ensure that female entrepreneurs, creators, and influencers can quickly start their own digital storefront and effortlessly and efficiently monetize their social media content.

As of 2022, MyyShop has drawn more than 100,000 influencers to its platform who can directly sell products that reflect their unique perspective, personal values, and sense of style.

About The Inner Mountain Foundation

The Inner Mountain Foundation promotes the empowerment of women through education, community, and outreach. We are led by our Founder and Chairperson Diane Wang, who first articulated the principles of Inner Mountain Thinking in her 2024 book, The Inner Mountain. As a global foundation and women's empowerment community, we invest in impact-making educational resources that we seek to make as broadly accessible as possible. Our goal is to focus the work of the Inner Mountain on the soft skills training that we believe helps equip women to be their greatest, most empowered selves across their most wholly integrated life (connecting the self with work, family, community, and legacy).

About APEC Women Connect

Founded in 2016, APEC Women Connect is an APEC-endorsed program initiated by Ms. Diane Wang, the China Representative on the APEC Business Advisory Council, Chair of the APEC Women Leadership Forum, Co-Chair of WiBAC of B20 Indonesia, and Founder, Chairperson and CEO of DHgate.com. APEC Women Connect aims to empower women, especially young women, to realize entrepreneurship via digital solutions through inspirational sharing, practical learning, effective recognition, and awards. APEC Women Connect has been included in the annual recommendation to the APEC Economic Leaders for three consecutive years. It has also been included in the annual recommendation to G20 Leaders by B20 for two consecutive years.

About MyyShop

MyyShop is a pioneering social commerce platform launched by DHGATE Group that provides an effortless selling experience on social media. The platform aims to empower different types of creators—from nano to mega-influencers—to turn their social media influence and passion for content creation into thriving online businesses. Equipped with MyyShop's social commerce and online store creation toolkit and resources, creators can quickly identify viral or in-demand products, leverage MyyShop's AI-powered product recommendations based on shoppers' interests and sales trends, build a customized online shopfront and earn commission through social commerce sales. Creators can also efficiently create their own personalized product lines through MyyShop's centralized platform and extensive network of verified cross-border suppliers and manufacturers.

For more information, please visit MyyShop.com and follow @MyyShopOfficial.

About DHgate

Founded in 2004, DHgate has become the leading B2B cross-border e-commerce marketplace in China, boasting over 34 million live listings annually. Through their global operations and offices, including in the USA and UK, DHgate reaches millions of people with trusted products and services. As of December 31, 2022, DHgate served more than 59.6 million registered buyers from 225 countries and regions, connecting them to over 2.54 million sellers in China and other countries.

For more information, please visit DHgate.com and follow @DHgate.com .

