Precision Optical Technologies, Inc. Acquires Opticonx to Expand Market Reach and Enhance Product Portfolio

ROCHESTER, N.Y. , Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Precision Optical Technologies, Inc., a global leader in optical networking technologies, is pleased to announce the successful acquisition of Opticonx, a USA-based manufacturer of fiber optic cabling components and systems. The strategic move is aimed at further strengthening Precision OT's position in the optical networking market and enhancing its capabilities to serve a wider range of applications.

Precision Optical Technologies (PRNewsfoto/Precision Optical Technologies) (PRNewswire)

David Halladay, President & CEO of Precision Optical Technologies, Inc. spoke excitedly of the recent events, saying, "The acquisition of Opticonx marks a major milestone in our company's history. It reinforces our ongoing dedication towards supporting domestic manufacturing, and ensures our customers have access to products that meet the highest standards of quality and reliability."

This strategic decision brings together two organizations with shared values and a mutual commitment to supporting broadband connectivity worldwide. The acquisition was finalized this week, and integration efforts are currently underway.

About Precision OT

Precision OT is a systems integration company focused on end-to-end optical networking solutions, network design services and cutting-edge product development advancements. Backed by our extensive experience and robust R&D efforts, we play an integral role in enabling next-generation optical networks worldwide. For more information, visit www.precisionot.com.

About Opticonx

Opticonx is a US-based manufacturer of both standard and custom, high-quality fiber optic cabling components and systems. Our products reflect more than 26 years of innovative design, and quality manufacturing experience in the assembly of standard and complex fiber optic cable, furcation tubing, cable assemblies and connectivity solutions. Visit www.opticonx.com for more information.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Alicca Hudson

585.500.4780

marketing@precisionot.com

opticonx (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Precision Optical Technologies