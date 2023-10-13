Grammy Winning Songwriter J.Lauryn Mixes Dark Themes With Reggae Vibes In Her Newest Single & Music Video 'Bad to the Bone'

The Independent Artist & Hawaii Native's First Solo Track in Five Years Synchronizes with Halloween Season and Filipino American History Month

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grammy Award Winning 8x RIAA Platinum Selling Songwriter and Independent Artist, J.Lauryn , is taking a unique approach with her latest single, "Bad to the Bone," by blending elements of horror with reggae influences. The track, her first release in half a decade, marks a notable comeback and is available now for streaming on all platforms alongside the official music video on YouTube .

'Bad to the Bone' Single Cover (PRNewswire)

'Bad to the Bone' is the debut single from her forthcoming album, slated for a 2024 release. As a fully-independent artist, J.Lauryn has impressively taken on multiple roles in the creation of this project. Not only did she write and perform the song, but she also shares production credits with Sam Yun. Her talents extend beyond music as well; she orchestrated her look in the music video, handling hair, makeup, choreography, and wardrobe duties personally.

With a special Friday the 13th release date, 'Bad to the Bone' and its corresponding music video is a timely celebration of the Halloween season. The new single is shrouded in a dark tone and features horror-themed lyrics that counts a chilling story of J.Lauryn as a mermaid vampire chasing her cold heart's desire. Her vocals and sound mixing in 'Bad to the Bone' experiments with a reggae style that pays tribute to the island music culture of her hometown, Kailua, Hawaii. This stylistic choice is further enriched by her admiration for reggae legend Bob Marley and her own deep connections to the genre, highlighted by her Grammy win for her contributions to Ziggy Marley's self-titled Best Reggae Album in 2017. In the single, J.Lauryn delves deeper into her reggae origins, intertwining them with her Filipino heritage—an especially poignant move as the song drops during Filipino American History Month.

"It's empowering knowing I have the resources and ability to create and fund my music independently with my accomplishments as a professional songwriter, especially as a female AAPI in the industry," said J.Lauryn. "I'm dedicating this new music to my hometown of Hawaii and I'm excited to represent my culture and love for Island Music."

J.Lauryn has worked with some of the biggest artists in pop music. Her prolific songwriting skills have landed her credits on chart-topping albums, notably contributing to hits such as Post Malone and Young Thug's 'Goodbyes' and BTS's '00:00 Zero O'Clock', both of which have soared to #1 on the Billboard 200 Charts. Her versatile talent in songwriting extends beyond these achievements, encompassing work for a diverse array of artists including BlackPink, Jackson Wang, (G) I-DLE, Pia Mia, Ty Dolla $ign, Tyla Yaweh, French Montana, and ONE OK ROCK.

"J.Lauryn is a true visionary, artist, songwriter, & producer. Her latest single showcases her unique storytelling and is paired with musical elements that tap into her reggae roots. It's an honor to have co- produced with her," said Sam Yun, co-producer of 'Bad to the Bone.'

About J.Lauryn:

Grammy Award Winning 8x RIAA Platinum Selling Songwriter and Independent Artist, J.Lauryn is from the small town of Kailua, Hawaii. She moved to Los Angeles working as a professional backup dancer in 2007. It wasn't long before she began to shift her focus to writing and recording music. In 2015, J.Lauryn was asked to perform her original song "Criminal Love" off her EP "ViBeS & HiGhS", live on VH1's The Big Morning Buzz in Times Square, NYC. In 2017, J.Lauryn became a Grammy Winner for a co-write on Ziggy Marley's self titled album for the category, Best Reggae Album.

In 2019, J.Lauryn co-wrote her first hit single, "Goodbyes", by Post Malone and Young Thug, which debuted at #3 on the Billboard Hot 100 Charts. "Goodbyes" was the first single for Post Malone in 2019 off his 3rd album Hollywood's Bleeding, which successfully became the highest selling album of 2019, went #1 on the Billboard 200 Charts, and was nominated for Album Of The Year at the 2021 Grammys.

At the beginning of 2020, J.Lauryn landed a placement on the highest pre-ordered album of all time, Map of The Soul 7, by the world's biggest boy band, BTS. The song "00:00 Zero O'clock" was co-written by J.Lauryn with over 4 Million albums pre-sold and went #1 on the Billboard 200 Charts.Since then, J has landed placements with Rosé and Lisa from mega K-Pop band, BlackPink.

In March 2021 Rosé released her debut solo project which included the single, "GONE", co-written by J.Lauryn. In October 2021, J co-wrote the global single, "SG" by DJ Snake, Ozuna, Megan Thee Stallion, and Lisa of BlackPink. In 2022 J co-produced and co-wrote two new songs, "Waiting For Never" & "Hateful", off Post Malone's deluxe album, Twelve Carat Toothache. She also landed her previously written song, "00:00 Zero O'clock" on BTS's Greatest Hits Anthology Album, Proof, which went #1 on the Billboard 200 Charts.

In May of 2023 J.Lauryn was featured as a songwriter on a Youtube Music Billboard in Times Square NYC.

J.Lauryn's most recent accomplishments were writing for Global Superstar, Jackson Wang, on his remix of XG's "Left Right" which also featured Ciara, and co-wrote "Eyes Roll" & "Flip It" on (G)I-DLE's newest EP Heat that released in October 2023. Today J.Lauryn has earned over 2 Billion Streams on Spotify alone for her writing contributions.

J.Lauryn Headshot (PRNewswire)

