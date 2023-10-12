NEW EGG DONATION BANK LAUNCHES, PRIORITIZING DONOR TRANSPARENCY

Everie is part of Northstar Fertility, a portfolio of trusted companies with a proven track record of helping over 11,500 children enter the world through egg donation and surrogacy

BOSTON, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, a first-of-its-kind fresh and frozen egg donation company Everie launched with a Mutual Match™ system that empowers both donors and recipient parents to prioritize transparency during the egg donation process, fostering the best outcomes for donors, parents, and donor-conceived individuals.

Nearly 40 years since the first recorded successful pregnancy using donated eggs, the emergence of personal genomics and biotechnology companies have permanently changed the egg donation industry—it is nearly impossible for donors to remain anonymous. Everie is a direct response to the growing number of people who want more options when it comes to navigating their fertility journey.

"Everie is spearheading necessary change in the fertility industry, and I'm thrilled to be a part of it. By encouraging known donation, we have the opportunity to build meaningful relationships and create pathways for donor-conceived individuals and their families to know their medical histories and personal stories. This is the future of egg donor services," said Aisha Lewis, President of Everie and bioethicist with over 20 years of experience in assisted reproductive technology. "The Everie brand is built on expanding empowerment, transparency, and inclusivity throughout the fertility process—with a keen focus on what's best for donor-conceived individuals."

Led by top fertility experts with decades of experience at leading global egg banks – including Everie's Medical Director Dr. Mark Trolice – Everie values and offers choice, encouraging known donation but ensuring that everyone involved in the process is an empowered decision-maker. Everie allows donors and recipient parents to choose from four types of egg donation to suit different preferences and comfort levels: disclosed, semi-disclosed, ID release, and de-identified.

Everie is part of Northstar Fertility, a portfolio of trusted egg donor and surrogacy brands with a proven track record of bringing over 11,500 babies into the world. In addition to Everie, Northstar's companies include Circle Surrogacy , Growing Generations and Reproductive Possibilities surrogacy agencies.

"Everie is challenging the egg donation model as the only company using a mutually empowering and transparent approach called Mutual Match™. We're reinventing the process to prioritize intentional relationships and equitable commitments by giving both recipient parents and egg donors a say in their match. The traditional egg bank system has previously lacked overt consent from donors on who the recipient parents are for their genetic lineage," said Steuart Botchford, CEO of Northstar Fertility. "This is exactly the kind of innovative, industry-leading approach we value at Northstar. Everie provides a unique value proposition to donors and recipient parents, with promise to become a valuable asset in our growing portfolio of fertility brands."

About Everie

Founded in 2023 by a dynamic and trusted team of egg donation experts, Everie is a first-of-its-kind comprehensive fresh and frozen egg donor bank. Everie supports thoughtful decision-making about disclosed donations through a progressive Mutual Match™ system, empowering egg donors and recipient parents to prioritize transparency during the egg donation process. Everie is the link between recipient parents and donors who, together, have the potential to expand their families and their futures.

About Northstar Fertility

Northstar Fertility is leading transformation in the fertility field. Bringing together highly qualified experts to deliver positive outcomes to surrogates, egg donors, and recipient parents on fertility journeys, Northstar is responsible for helping over 11,500 babies and counting enter the world through egg donation and surrogacy. Northstar believes everyone should have the opportunity to become a parent.

Northstar companies include Circle Surrogacy , Growing Generations , Reproductive Possibilities and Everie.

For more information, visit nsfertility.com or follow Northstar on LinkedIn at Northstar Fertility.

