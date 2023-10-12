NEUROPATHY ACTION FOUNDATION (NAF) TO HOST FREE VIRTUAL PATIENT EDUCATION EVENT ON MULTIFOCAL MOTOR NEUROPATHY (MMN)

Leading neuropathy advocacy organization continues efforts to raise awareness about rare condition that affects 1 in every 100,000 Americans

SANTA ANA, Calif. , Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Neuropathy Action Foundation (NAF), a 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to providing neuropathy patients with the resources necessary to improve their quality of life, today announced that it will host a free one-hour virtual webinar to educate participants about Multifocal Motor Neuropathy (MMN), including signs and symptoms, incidences and causes, and the importance of accurate and early diagnosis. Details for the event include:

WHAT : Multifocal Motor Neuropathy (MMN) 101 – From Diagnosis to Treatment

Free One-Hour Virtual Educational Event



WHO : Nationally acclaimed neurologists, including:

Richard Lewis, MD, FAAN, Cedars-Sinai, Los Angeles

Jonathan Katz, MD , California Pacific Medical Center, San Francisco

WHEN : Friday, October 27th, 12:00pm PT WHERE : On October 27th, please click the below link (Passcode: wFX7B7):

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81506696317?pwd=vcfGzFtsoPUHFq-zC3R82GLsA8g4NA.mSHMQ6x4vliuJ9l-



"The process to detect and treat Multifocal Motor Neuropathy can be lengthy and difficult, and MMN patients are often misdiagnosed, which presents additional challenges for patients experiencing symptoms," said NAF President Dominick Spatafora. "The mission of the Neuropathy Action Foundation is to equip neuropathy patients and their families with the resources necessary to improve their quality of life, and this free educational event is a continuation of our decades-long commitment to empowering people living with MMN."

Multifocal Motor Neuropathy (MMN) is a rare condition in which multiple motor nerves are attacked by one's immune system. This causes weakness without loss of sensation. The specific nature of the attack is unique and perplexing, since motor and sensory fibers are intermingled within the nerve trunks of the arms and legs, but only the motor nerves become involved. MMN is a rare disease affecting roughly 1 in 100,000 people. Most patients are in their 40s to 60s, although MMN has been described between the ages of 20 and 80. The disorder can cause significant disability.

For more information, please visit the NAF website at www.neuropathyaction.org.

About the Neuropathy Action Foundation

The Neuropathy Action Foundation (NAF), a 501(c)(3) non-profit, is dedicated to ensuring neuropathy patients obtain the necessary resources to access individualized treatment to improve their quality of life. The NAF increases awareness among physicians, the general public, and public policy officials that neuropathy can potentially be a serious, widespread and disabling condition, which may be treatable when appropriate medical care is provided.

