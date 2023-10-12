Del Mar Country Club Golf Tournament and Dinner-Gala raises more than $1.4 million for SOF Support

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Last weekend's Del Mar Country Club Golf Tournament and Dinner-Gala raised more than $1.4 million for the SOF (Special Operations Forces) Support Foundation.

More than $1.4 million was raised for SOF Support, which provides critical resources to America's special operators

It was a star-studded affair that featured honored guests Vice Admiral, U.S. Navy SEAL Collin Green, Chief Warrant Officer Two (CW2) Nick Lavery and world champion boxer Canelo Alvarez.

The weekend began Friday night with a reception at a private residence in Rancho Santa Fe. Saturday's festivities included an 18-hole scramble golf tournament at the famed Del Mar Country Club, followed by a dinner-gala and live and silent auction that generated the Lion's share of the $1.4 million that was raised for the Foundation. SOF Support's mission is to help ensure American special operations forces and their families receive the support they need to effectively carry out their operations, keep their families intact, and lead healthy and productive lives after they have left our nation's service.

Green and Lavery's both spoke during the dinner-gala. Their remarks, delivered on the 22nd anniversary of the commencement of Operation Enduring Freedom, took on added significance in light of the terror attacks that transpired in Israel over the weekend. Green reminded the audience of the unpredictable and chaotic times in the world and the unprecedented national security challenges we face and the invaluable role that United States special operators play in keeping the American homeland and western interests safe. While Lavery, a Green Beret and the first above-the-knee amputee to return to active duty in special operations, spoke about the importance of groups like SOF Support and the valuable resources that it provides for U.S. special operators both home and abroad. The room was silent as both Green and Lavery talked about the 1,000s of American special operations forces currently deployed in more than 100 countries around the globe.

"We were incredibly fortunate to have both Collin (Green) and Nick (Lavery) travel from afar to share their important messages about terrorism, homeland security and global uncertainty," said SOF Support Chair Dominique Plewes. "Saturday's horrific attacks in Israel only served as a stark reminder that the war against terrorism is ongoing and that our special operators must constantly stay on the ready during these challenging and uncertain times. I'm extremely grateful to everyone who attended the golf tournament and dinner-gala and for their incredible generosity that will allow our special operators to receive the critical ongoing support that they need to protect our great nation."

The needs of America's special operators both on and off the battlefield are often unique, whether it's modes of employment, tactics, techniques or equipment. And operations are often conducted in hostile, denied or politically and/or diplomatically sensitive environments. SOF Support strives to give those needs visibility, while promoting a better public understanding of the special operators' roles in national and global security, and to forcefully assist and advocate for special operations personnel and their families.

Initiatives funded by SOF Support include:

Mental health services, including individual psychotherapy, family therapy, substance abuse and dependence treatment, and where appropriate, options for residential drug and alcohol rehabilitation.

A Transition with Meaning program that provides an avenue for former special operators to use their skills throughout the world to promote democracy. This program offers transitioning special operators with an added sense of purpose, brotherhood and a strong sense of identity.

A specialized support services program that responds when others can't. It includes support during family emergencies, natural disasters and when unexpected medical costs arise.

A Congressional Fellowship Program that is an exceptional resource for not only those who are involved in the military but also for our nation's government. Congressional Fellows bring a unique set of skills and experiences derived from their military service. As former members of special operations forces, they lend a much-needed perspective to lawmakers through their specialized expertise and life experiences.

The Del Mar Country Club Golf Tournament and Dinner-Gala was co-hosted by Plewes and Madeleine Pickens, owners of the Del Mar Country Club.

Top sponsors included "Papa" Doug and Geniya Manchester & The Manchester Financial Group, James Pallotta, American Airlines, Victoria and Michael Fitzpatrick, Sungarden Terrace, Pamplemousse Grille, Chuck Smith, the Burr Family Foundation, Axios Bank, Buffini & Company, Eagle Air Heating & Air Conditioning and the Hill Family Estate.

Additional Sponsors included WCM Investment Management, GPW Certified Public Accountants, Academy Securities, Onward Jets, K9 Greenside Canine Training, Responsive Deployment, Brandt Beef, Eric Iantorno & Associates, Konica Minolta, Top Class Actions, Shift Group, Western Devcon, Inc. / Mike Ibe and Gina Seau and Bitmotive.

For more information about the SOF Support Foundation, visit https://sofsupport.org/.

