Adolfson & Peterson Construction Climbs ENR Top 200 Environmental Firms List

MINNEAPOLIS , Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Adolfson & Peterson Construction (AP), a national, family-owned construction management and contracting company, today announced it was ranked #52 on ENR Engineering News-Record's annual "Top 200 Environmental Firms" list, moving up from #125 in 2022. AP was also ranked #25 in ENR's "Top 100 Green Contractors," and within the top five for both educational facilities and manufacturing and industrial.

The "Top 200 Environmental Firms" annual rankings are based on prior year revenue in the global environmental services market, including hazardous and nuclear waste cleanup, environmental sciences and water-wastewater treatment facility design and construction. In addition, AP was ranked #13 in water treatment and supply.

The "Top 100 Green Contractors" are ranked according to revenue for construction or design services generated in 2022 from projects that have been registered with or certified by a third-party organization that sets standards for measuring a building's or facility's environmental impact, energy efficiency or carbon footprint. Such groups include the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) and the Green Building Initiative.

"We are incredibly proud of our progress in the environmental services market and green building, and this recognition from ENR validates our efforts," said Jeff Hansen, CEO, AP. "Our environmental work is a key component of our strategic plan, and we continue to invest resources in this critical area to best support clients and their impactful work."

AP implements environmental building practices across a variety of projects and markets. The Chisholm Public Safety Building in Minnesota is currently being built with B3 guidelines to meet sustainability goals in water, energy, indoor environment, materials and waste. Additionally, AP has completed more than 100 LEED®-certified projects.

The company also employs environmentally friendly building practices such as stormwater runoff management, high-efficiency mechanical equipment and materials waste recycling in all projects. The Carlton County Justice Center project engages geothermal cooling systems to significantly minimize its environmental impact and eventually incorporate a solar field, which will allow the building to operate independently from the grid and ultimately decrease operational expenses.

Adolfson & Peterson Construction (AP) is a leading construction management firm in the U.S. and consistently ranked as a Top 100 Contractor by Engineering News Record (ENR). It remains a trusted family-owned business known for quality, reliability and strong partner relationships while maintaining one of the strongest safety records in the industry. AP offers preconstruction, construction and contracting services across multiple market segments and geographic regions with more than 650 employees and offices in Arizona, Colorado, Minnesota, Texas and Wyoming. Dedication to clients, communities, and employees and a commitment to core values and innovation has allowed the company to remain an industry leader and dependable construction partner for decades. For more information, visit www.a-p.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter. AP is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Employer.

