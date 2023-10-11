STRONGSIDE SOLUTIONS ASSISTS IN THE PRODUCTION OF MAUI-FIRE FUND RAISER FOR GLOBAL OUTREACH

ATLANTA, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Strongside Solutions Insurance Brokerage PLUS is proud to have supported efforts in the production of Talk Story Nights with performances by Nashville and Hawaii musicians "live" in front of attending Maui Island residents raising funds for Hawaii Community Foundation Maui Strong Fund.

The two-night experience invited donating audiences harnessing a collective Aloha energy to begin healing through music.

The two-night experience invited donating audiences harnessing a collective Aloha energy to begin healing through music. A joint effort of Ocean Organic Vodka and Southern Rounds TV, the event was performed and filmed at the Ocean Organic Farm & Distillery in Kula, Maui – Hawaii. 100% of sales generated were given to the Hawaii Community Foundation Maui Strong Fund.

"It was rejuvenating to see family, friends, and neighbors supporting one another while channeling the island's mana - a sacred Hawaiian term meaning spiritual energy of power and strength," stated Wendell Strickland, founder and CEO of Strongside Solutions. "The selfless desire to help others in need was very moving with additional plans in place extending the video program to caring people wanting to contribute around the world."

Shay Smith, founder and President of Ocean said, "Healing and recovery will take years and having a Maui-based business, we will continue doing our part to help. Reminding compassionate people that there are long-lasting effects of this tragedy will be part of our ongoing communication and programs."

"Making a difference by doing things different means stepping outside of one's own space (industry)…especially outside of day-to-day disciplines," said Strickland. "When people face the worst is when we – in all aspects of healthcare – need to offer the best. The best in physical and emotional care. It is the core reason health insurance is made available. From procurement and administration to procedural performance, all disciplines in the healthcare industry should strive to go above and beyond."

As of October 6, 2023, the HCF Maui Strong Fund has received donations exceeding $138 million. The Foundation has been deploying a four-phase approach to disaster response. For more information visit their website: https://hawaiicommunityfoundation.org.

About Talk Story Nights

Talk Story Nights is an event-based program capturing a unique format of extraordinarily talented musicians who tell stories about creative inspiration and then perform their songs for music-loving fans. Presented by Ocean Organic Vodka and Southern Rounds TV.

About Strongside Solutions

Strongside Solutions Insurance Brokerage Plus is a national healthcare consulting management company with over twenty-years of proven results expertise. The company specializes in review, design, and implementation of holistic self-funded benefits programs that yield better performance with greater efficiencies. Using pragmatic yet creative approaches, non-mainstream processes are deployed that reverse trend increases, minimize administrative burden, and improve the overall healthcare experience for employees, members, and the employer. Unique optimizing programs provide 1) Financial Health for the Employer and Employee, 2) Plan Coverage Enhancement, and 3) High-Risk Claimant Liability Insulation. For more information visit https://strongsidesolutions.com.

About OCEAN Organic Farm & Distillery

A dba of Hawaii Sea Spirits LLC, OCEAN Organic Farm & Distillery (OOFD) is a leading innovator in the $30 billion US spirits business. Its' premium+ brands demonstrate consistent growth within several alcohol classifications. Ocean Organic Vodka has the highest growth in the US among ultra-premium vodkas that is distributed throughout all 50 US States, Canada, and the Caribbean. The company operates a state-of-the-art distillery and 80-acre organic farm on the island of Maui that hosts thousands of visitors every year. The operation is open seven days a week with sample tastings, a Farm Café, and Farm Store featuring distillery exclusive spirits and other collectible branded items. Located at 4051 Omaopio Rd, Kula, Maui, HI 96790. More information is available online at https://oceandistillery.com.

About Southern Rounds TV

Southern Rounds is Nashville's premiere songwriter round featuring country music's biggest hits performed by the songwriters. Southern Rounds was founded in 2019 with a vision of supporting songwriters, the lifeblood of the music business. Changes in the music business led to a streaming and a singles-based musical landscape, making it more difficult to make a living as a songwriter. Southern Rounds' mission is to give a voice to songwriters where they can showcase their songs and earn a living performing. Beginning with Covid-era online performances, Southern Rounds moved in 2022 to live, in-person monthly shows at Nashville's Analog @ The Hutton Hotel, widely regarded as the best listening room in Nashville, and continues to livestream worldwide. Co-founded by award-winning hit songwriter Wyatt Durrette and Richard Blackstone of Blackstone Entertainment, each show features the songwriters and stories behind some of country music's biggest acts including Zac Brown Band, Luke Combs, Jason Aldean, Little Big Town, Miranda Lambert, Rascal Flatts, George Strait, Blake Shelton and more, while also showcasing rising stars such as Lainey Wilson and Ella Langley. Southern Rounds continues to expand its mission to include featured artist showcases and bringing the world's best songwriters to US and International venues.x www.southernroundslive.com.

