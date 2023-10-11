NextGen Genetics joins the Luminary Life Sciences family to launch Luminary Genetics

Genetics leader to join Luminary's expanding portfolio of reproductive life science services dedicated to advancing science, customer service, and quality patient care

SANTA CLARA, Calif. , Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NextGen Genetics, a leading provider of genetic testing services for the reproductive health industry, announced today that it is joining Luminary Life Sciences, an expanding suite of life science services that will include precision fertility and prenatal vitamins, donor gamete and surrogacy services, medical devices, and cryogenic storage solutions.

NextGen Genetics is one of the fastest growing genetics companies in the United States offering preimplantation genetic testing services. The new entity, which will operate under the name Luminary Genetics, is well-positioned for continued growth and expansion of market services through further investments in research and development and technology that enables continued focus on customer service and genetic counseling.

NextGen's leadership in the field is exemplified by their recent introduction of the PGT-A Link test which allows for enhanced testing that can help improve a patient's path to a successful pregnancy. PGT-A Link also confirms the genetic relationship among embryos, providing patients with additional reassurance and confidence regarding their embryos' identity and genetic testing results.

"I am thrilled to have the opportunity to join forces with Luminary Life Sciences in creating Luminary Genetics. Reproductive genetics has seen significant advances in recent years, and by joining the Luminary Life Sciences family, we can continue to adopt innovative modern technologies to meet these changing, increasing, and diverse needs. Together, we will continue to deliver exceptional outcomes and provide essential and reliable support throughout our clients' family-building journey," said Cengiz Cinnioglu, former founder and CEO of NextGen Genetics, who will continue to lead Luminary Genetics.

"NextGen Genetics has achieved national recognition in the biotechnology space as a leading provider of advanced genetic testing services for the IVF field. They have an outstanding reputation for laboratory quality, continuous innovation, and customer service," said Carl Zimmerman, Partner, Amulet Capital, an investor in Luminary Life Sciences. "The addition of NextGen Genetics, now Luminary Genetics, to the Luminary Life Science family of brands represents a strategic expansion and an opportunity to drive continued growth. It is thanks to the remarkable work of the entire NextGen Genetics team that the creation of Luminary Genetics became possible. Under Cengiz's leadership, NextGen Genetics has provided a reliable service that patients have come to trust. We will take that same dedication and commitment to new heights under the Luminary Life Sciences banner, to become the preeminent platform that offers the most progressive and sound solutions to serve hopeful parents across the globe."

About Nextgen Genetics

NextGen Genetics is a leading provider of advanced genetic testing services for the IVF field. With a cutting-edge next generation sequencing (NGS) platform and a committed team of scientists and geneticists, NextGen delivers unparalleled precision and expertise to give patients peace of mind about their future family's health. NextGen is continuously widening the horizon of scientific discovery and offers the most advanced technology available in preconception (carrier) screening, preimplantation, and prenatal genetic testing to help more individuals and couples bring home healthy babies. The team's collective experience in IVF and reproductive genetics over decades is the momentum that drives new innovations and technologies that continually raise the bar. www.nextgengenetics.com

About Luminary Life Sciences

Luminary Life Sciences is an expanding suite of life science services that will include precision fertility and prenatal vitamins, donor gamete and surrogacy services, medical devices, and cryogenic storage solutions. The Luminary portfolio will bring the next generation of scientific advancements that elevate patient care by delivering superior ancillary support at all stages of the reproductive health journey.

www.LuminaryLifeSciences.com

