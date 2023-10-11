KBR's Green Ammonia Technology Selected by Madoqua Power2X in Portugal

HOUSTON, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced today that its K-GreeN® technology has been selected by Madoqua Power2X (Madoqua), a joint venture of Madoqua Renewables, Power2X and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, for Madoqua's green ammonia project at Sines Industrial Zone in Portugal.

Under the terms of the contract, KBR will provide technology license, proprietary engineering design and equipment, and catalyst solutions to Madoqua for its green ammonia projects, including 1200 tonnes per day in Phase 1 and 1500 tonnes per day in Phase 2. Additionally, Madoqua will implement KBR's suite of advanced digital solutions to optimize the operations and energy efficiency for the facility.

"We are pleased to provide our zero-carbon K-GreeN® technology to Madoqua for their Sines project, one of the leading clean hydrogen and ammonia projects in Europe," said Doug Kelly, KBR President, Technology. "Green ammonia plays a crucial role in driving energy transition, and KBR's integrated ammonia solution is leading the industry to help build an environmentally responsible energy future."

"We look forward to deploying KBR's sustainable green ammonia technology on this project, which will contribute towards meeting our ESG targets," said Rogaciano Rebelo, Chief Executive Officer, Madoqua Renewables Holding. "With environmental sustainability as our core value, we are focused on industrial transformation through the development of decarbonization initiatives and projects."

KBR is a world leader in ammonia technology and has been at the forefront of innovation in the ammonia market for decades. Since 1943, KBR has licensed, engineered, or constructed more than 250 grassroot ammonia plants worldwide.

About KBR

We deliver science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 33,000 people performing diverse, complex and mission-critical roles in 33 countries.

KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long-term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

About Madoqua Renewables

Madoqua Renewables is a Portuguese industrial transformation and development company focused on energy transition and delivery of new generation industrial process assets with a specific focus on net zero carbon projects. Madoqua Renewables is developing project assets valued at €2 billion across the hydrogen value chain.

About Power2X

Power2X is a CPP backed project developer and management consultancy for energy transition projects across Europe, Africa and the Middle East. The company is based in Amsterdam and works with several business partners on new projects in the energy transition.

About Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners was founded in 2012 and is today the world's largest dedicated fund manager within greenfield renewable energy investments and a global leader in offshore wind. CIP manages ten funds and has to date raised approximately EUR 26bn for investments in energy and associated infrastructure from more than 120 international institutional investors. CIP will accelerate its role in the global energy transition and aims to have EUR 100bn under management in green energy investments by 2030.

Forward Looking Statements

