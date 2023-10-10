The Rustik Oven® Introduces NEW Sliced Sourdough Sandwich Loaves

Brand Continues to Redefine the Artisan Bread Category with New Varieties in Traditional Loaf Format

HORSHAM, Pa., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Rustik Oven® announced the expansion of their artisan-style line of products with the introduction of new Sliced Sourdough Sandwich Loaves. This delicious new offering – available in both Sourdough and Multi-Grain Sourdough varieties – delivers the same signature, artisan-style taste and texture that fans of The Rustik Oven know and love, but now in a traditional sliced loaf format that's perfect for sandwiches and beyond.

NEW Sliced Sourdough Sandwich Loaf from The Rustik Oven® (PRNewswire)

Slow baked in small batches with no artificial colors or flavors, each of the new varieties are non-GMO project verified and crafted using the brand's traditional European baking process to deliver a distinctive, artisan-style texture and flavor. The more traditional square shaped slices featured in the new loaves unleash new culinary possibilities as fans can enjoy The Rustik Oven's signature taste in a format that's perfect for stacking their favorite sandwich.

"Our artisan-style loaves have always looked to inspire creativity in the kitchen and help our consumers savor delicious gourmet moments at home by bringing the quality of bread from their favorite local bakery right into the grocery aisle," said Allan Hoffman, Director of Marketing for Premium Bread at Bimbo Bakeries USA. "As we continue to redefine the artisan bread category, we're excited to expand The Rustik Oven's signature offerings into a delicious new format. Every great sandwich starts with great bread, and we can't wait to see how fans use our Sliced Sourdough Sandwich Loaves in their favorite recipes."

Both varieties of The Rustik Oven's Sliced Sourdough Sandwich Loaves are available in the bread aisle of grocery stores and major food retailers on the West coast – including Los Angeles, Portland and Seattle – in an 18oz. loaf, for a suggested retail price of $5.69. For more information about bread from The Rustik Oven, including where to buy it, please visit https://therustikoven.com/.

About Bimbo Bakeries USA

Bimbo Bakeries USA is a leader in the baking industry, known for its category-leading brands, innovative products, freshness, and quality. Our team of 20,000+ U.S. associates operates approximately 60 manufacturing locations in the United States. Over 11,000 distribution routes deliver our leading brands such as Arnold®, Artesano®, Ball Park®, Bimbo®, Boboli®, Brownberry®, Entenmann's®, Little Bites®, Marinela®, Mrs Baird's®, Oroweat®, Sara Lee®, Stroehmann® and Thomas'®. BBU is owned by Mexico's Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B de C.V., the world's largest baking company with operations in 34 countries.

NEW Sliced Multi-Grain Sourdough Sandwich Loaf from The Rustik Oven® (PRNewswire)

