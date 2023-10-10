ConcertAI's TeraRecon Expands its Clinical AI Offering in Cardiac Care with FEops' HEARTguide Digital Twin Solution

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Concert AI's TeraRecon, the advanced visualization and clinical AI SaaS company, announces the addition of FEops as the latest Clinical AI solution to support structural heart planning procedures for Left Atrial Appendage (LAA) occlusion. This collaboration sees the integration of FEops' state-of-the-art FEops HEARTguide™ solution, underscoring both companies' commitment to improving patient outcomes through leading clinical AI technologies.

"The addition of FEops HEARTguide enhances TeraRecon's comprehensive offerings, particularly in cardiology and cardiovascular care," said Dan McSweeney, President of TeraRecon. "With the addition of FEops' advanced Digital Twin Clinical AI solution into TeraRecon solutions, we are poised to provide clinicians with an unparalleled tool streamlining CT-based pre-treatment planning for structural heart interventions, leading to more informed decision-making."

FEops HEARTguide is a unique cloud-based procedure planning solution in the structural heart, based on Digital Twin technologies. With the U.S. introduction for the LAA occlusion workflow, FEops HEARTguide enables U.S. physicians to virtually model different implant positions and sizes of FDA approved LAA devices, aiding physicians in the selection of the optimal size and position for a specific patient. Established clinical evidence from the randomized controlled PREDICT-LAA trial has shown that FEops' digital twin-based planning for LAA closure results in improved procedure efficiency and outcomes as compared to standard CT based planning.

"We are thrilled to join forces with TeraRecon to integrate our FEops HEARTguide solution into TeraRecon's software," said Matthieu De Beule, CEO of FEops. "This collaboration is a testament to our shared vision of leveraging technology to transform healthcare. By bringing FEops HEARTguide's advanced capabilities to TeraRecon's platform, we aim to equip clinicians with a tool that empowers them to provide optimized care to patients with cardiovascular conditions."

The TeraRecon FEops collaboration represents a significant stride towards personalized and data-driven cardiac care. The fusion of TeraRecon's solutions and FEops' HEARTguide solution exemplifies the potential of both Digital Twin technologies and Clinical AI to reshape the future of medical diagnosis and treatment planning.

About TeraRecon: Serving approximately 1,900 clinical sites globally, TeraRecon, a ConcertAI company, is a Best in KLAS solution provider for AI-empowered radiology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, and vascular surgery. Awarded the 2020, 2021, and 2022 KLAS Category Leader for Advanced Visualization, TeraRecon solutions are independent of any one manufacturer's imaging equipment or PACS system, allowing a single, unified, and simplified clinical workflow that can improve efficiencies and deliver actionable physician-guided insights. For more information, visit us at www.terarecon.com

About ConcertAI: ConcertAI is the leader in Real-World Evidence (RWE) and AI technology solutions for life sciences and health care. Our mission is to accelerate insights and outcomes for patients through leading real-world data, AI technologies, and scientific expertise in partnership with the leading biomedical innovators, health care providers, and medical societies. For more information, visit us at http://www.concertai.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About FEops: Privately held FEops, headquartered in Gent, Belgium, is a digital health scale-up altering the course of heart disease by providing physicians with unique digital tools to treat the right patients with the right technology at the right time. FEops is supported by Valiance Advisors, Capricorn partners, PMV and the European Innovation Council (EIC). Connect with FEops at www.feops.com or on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/feops, or contact us via info@feops.com

