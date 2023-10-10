CERTIFIED LANGUAGES INTERNATIONAL LAUNCHES PROPRIETARY VIDEO INTERPRETING PLATFORM

MERFi will provide clients with seamless interpretation services with access to 230+ spoken languages plus American Sign Language and 24/7 support.

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Certified Languages International (CLI), a leader in the remote interpretation and language services industry, announces the rollout of MERFi™, a proprietary video remote interpreting (VRI) platform, effectively migrating its existing clientele from a third-party VRI service in use since 2013. The embodiment and natural evolution of CLI's highest-quality language access services, MERFi (Mobile, Easy, Reliable, Fast Interpreting) connects users with top-tier video interpreters with the customizations, reliability, and flexibility to provide full-spectrum support. MERFi is HIPAA compliant, secure, and offers video interpreters in 21 spoken languages plus American Sign Language (ASL). Users can also access phone interpreters in 230+ spoken languages with the platform's audio feature.

"Language access is a human right, and we're dedicated to making sure that people who aren't fluent in English can easily connect with professional interpreters to help them access everything from health care and education to banking and insurance," says Kristin Quinlan, CLI CEO. "The launch of MERFi furthers our mission by giving clients the best possible language access solution for their customers and communities."

MERFi, an integrated video solution, allows users to seamlessly place video, audio, and multiparty calls through the same web-based device-agnostic platform, significantly benefiting companies and their clientele of limited English proficient (LEP), deaf, and hard-of-hearing individuals. And in the U.S., where one in five people speak a primary language other than English, the opportunity for organizations to enhance communications and relationships with clients, customers, and patients is boundless, and language access—particularly in the health care, financial, and customer service sectors—is critical.

A superior VRI platform unique to CLI, MERFi delivers an exceptional customer experience and offers the following features:

Video and audio interpreting sessions through one web-based platform

On-demand or scheduled connection to an interpreter in seconds

Easy-to-use interface with clear, high-quality video and audio

Fingertip access to the most frequently requested languages

Chat function available in-language for written instructions

Ability to add remote attendees (staff interpreters, experts, and even family members) to interpreter sessions

Private, encrypted network that provides the highest security available

To learn more about CLI, its remote interpretation services, and industries serviced, visit www.certifiedlanguages.com.

About Certified Languages International

Established in 1996, Certified Languages International (CLI) provides fast and easy 24/7 access to 2,500+ professional interpreters over phone and video in 230+ languages, servicing up to 30,000 calls per day. Interpreters with industry-specific knowledge are carefully selected and stringently vetted to ensure they can provide effective communication between parties who speak different languages, which can help build trust between businesses and their clients. In addition to remote interpreting services, CLI offers a virtual interpreter call center solution, document translation in 100+ languages, transcription (audio, video, and Braille), and assessments for bilingual proficiency and interpreter skills. The company's exemplary language services are complemented by its commitment to collaborative partnerships with clients, high-touch support, and extraordinary customer service. CLI isn't just a provider of interpreter services but also an advocate fighting for the greater good of comprehensive language access.

