Beacon Global Strategies is the New Home of the Award-Winning Podcast "Intelligence Matters"

WASHINGTON, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Beacon Global Strategies is proud to announce the highly anticipated return of the podcast series, "Intelligence Matters," founded and hosted by former CIA Acting Director Michael Morell.

The new series, which Beacon will inaugurate tomorrow, October 11th, will be called "Intelligence Matters: The Relaunch." Joining Michael as host will be Andrew "Andy" Makridis, the recently retired Chief Operating Officer of the CIA.

Like its predecessor, "Intelligence Matters: The Relaunch" will be a weekly podcast featuring exclusive interviews with senior national security, foreign policy, and intelligence community insiders. New episodes will be available every Wednesday here. These conversations will delve into the critical challenges facing the U.S. today.

Listeners can expect deep insights, thought-provoking discussions, and firsthand accounts from guests who have played pivotal roles in shaping U.S. government policy. Importantly, "Intelligence Matters" will offer a refreshing perspective with serious discussions, free from politics, focusing solely on the issues affecting national security.

BGS Managing Director Jeremy Bash expressed his excitement about the relaunch, stating, "At Beacon, we are dedicated to promoting informed and serious discussions about national security. 'Intelligence Matters' is a platform for genuine insights from key players, where listeners can gain a deeper understanding of the challenges and solutions without the distractions of politics."

"Andy and I are committed to providing our listeners with a clear understanding of the national security landscape as well as the U.S. policy response. 'Intelligence Matters' allows us to do just that—offer a non-political, in-depth look at the issues that matter most," said Michael Morell.

BGS invites you to tune in for "Intelligence Matters: The Relaunch," which promises to include engaging interviews and frank discussions to broaden your understanding of the decisions that impact our nation's safety and security. The podcast will be available on all major platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher.

About the Hosts:

Michael Morell has served as Senior Counselor at BGS for over a decade. Previously, he served as Deputy Director of the CIA and twice as its Acting Director. Michael was with President Bush during the terrorist attacks on 9/11 and President Obama on May 1, 2011 when Osama bin Laden was brought to justice.

Andy Makridis recently joined BGS as a Senior Advisor. Previously, he served as the CIA's Chief Operating Officer. He served as President George W. Bush's intelligence briefer and stood up CIA's Weapons and Counter Proliferation Mission Center.

About Beacon Global Strategies:

Founded in 2013, Beacon Global Strategies is a strategic advisory firm specializing in foreign policy, defense, cyber, intelligence, and national security. Drawing on decades of service in the international security arena, Beacon develops and executes strategies that enable companies to achieve their business objectives around the world.

