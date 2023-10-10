AlphaBiolabs: Leading testing laboratory launches the most powerful DNA relationship test available

LONDON, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading testing laboratory AlphaBiolabs has just launched the most powerful DNA relationship test available. This provides customers with additional reassurance and the best chance of receiving a conclusive result.

AlphaBiolabs launches most powerful DNA test available (PRNewsfoto/AlphaBiolabs) (PRNewswire)

All relationship DNA tests work in the same way – by analyzing and comparing the DNA samples of individuals to identify matching DNA at a number of markers (loci). This determines the likelihood of the individuals being related.

But although all DNA relationship tests work in the same way, they are not all of the same quality.

The AlphaBiolabs standard DNA relationship test is already market-leading, as it analyzes 25 DNA markers (loci), whereas the industry standard only analyzes 16-21 markers.

What makes AlphaBiolabs unique is that it can now analyze up to 45 DNA markers. This means that more genetic material is analyzed, which strengthens the result and provides additional reassurance to the customer.

This is ideal for customers who want the most powerful DNA test available.

Casey Randall, Head of Genetics at AlphaBiolabs, explained: "For paternity testing, we always test 25 DNA markers as standard, as this gives at least a 99.9% chance of obtaining a conclusive result. However, we can now extend this analysis to an industry-leading 45-marker test. This is the most powerful DNA test available and increases the chance of obtaining a conclusive result to over 99.999999%.

"Our 45-marker tests are also particularly beneficial in cases that do not include the mother's sample, or where a close male relative, such as the potential father's brother, could be the biological father of the child."

And this ground-breaking 45-marker test is particularly helpful with complex relationship testing cases, as Casey continued to explain:

"Complex relationship tests include siblings, grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins. These tests are another way of determining paternity or maternity and are often used when the potential father or potential mother is unavailable or unwilling to participate in testing, or has passed away.

"The chance of obtaining a conclusive result in a complex relationship test will always be lower than the more straightforward paternity or maternity tests, as the DNA hasn't been directly inherited.

"However, the new 45-marker test significantly increases the chance of obtaining a conclusive result, as more genetic material is being analyzed."

CEO David Thomas said: "By making this new 45-marker test available to the public at such an affordable price and with such quick results, we are positioning ourselves at the forefront of laboratory testing and biotechnological innovation."

DNA samples can be easily collected at home using simple and painless cheek swabs and can therefore be used on anyone, even new-born babies.

The 25-marker test starts at just $129, and the 45-marker test is available from only $198. Confidential results are sent within 3 business days of sample receipt. As well as offering the most powerful DNA relationship test on the market, this also makes AlphaBiolabs one of the best value and fastest DNA testing services available.

Notes to editors

AlphaBiolabs was established in 2004 and has its US headquarters in Lake Nona, Florida.

The company is a leading and ISO 17025-accredited provider of DNA, drug, alcohol, and health testing services in the US.

It employs state-of-the-art techniques to provide timely, accurate, and cost-efficient testing to meet a range of needs.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2239837/AlphaBiolabs.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1312131/AlphaBiolabs_Logo.jpg

AlphaBiolabs Logo (PRNewsfoto/AlphaBiolabs) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AlphaBiolabs