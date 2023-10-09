HAWAI'I LIFE APPOINTS MIKE DESPARD TO BROKER-IN-CHARGE IN KONA ON HAWAI'I ISLAND

KONA, Hawaiʻi, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawaiʻi Life , the leading residential real estate brokerage in the state of Hawaii, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mike Despard as broker-in-charge in Kona on Hawai'i Island. Despard has over 30 years of experience in real estate development, design and construction industries and is in his ninth year with Hawaiʻi Life.

Hawai'i Life is the leading real estate brokerage in the state of Hawai'i. (PRNewswire)

Matt Beall, CEO and principal broker of Hawaiʻi Life, remarked, "In many ways, I feel like Mike joining our leadership team is both past due and also an acknowledgment of the leader that he is. He's proficient with all of our tools and systems, has served as the president of the West Hawaii Association of Realtors, and is well-regarded throughout the entire company and by cooperating brokers across Hawai'i Island."

In his new role, Despard will oversee the operations of Hawaiʻi Life on Hawaii Island. He'll collaborate with Renee Hill in Hilo, Bob Chancer on the Kohala Coast and Carrie Nicolson, the Hawaiʻi Island HL1 Director, all of whom play key roles in their respective regions. Hawaiʻi Life boasts over 80 realtors across Hawaiʻi Island, with offices in Kailua-Kona, Waikoloa Beach Resort, Waimea, Honokaʻa and Hilo.

"Real estate sales require teamwork, trust and nimbleness - all things that Hawaiʻi Life deeply values," said Despard. "It's an honor to be a part of this team and I'm confident that given the dynamic market, we'll likely see more growth in West Hawaii."

Despard's accolades include being president of the West Hawaii Association of Realtors in 2019 and 2021, and he represented West Hawaii Realtors in 2019 as a board member of the Hawaii Association of Realtors. He holds a Bachelor of Architecture degree from Iowa State University. Despard and his wife Kristi, a realtor-salesperson with Hawaiʻi Life, reside in Kailua-Kona with their three children.

About Hawai'i Life

Founded in 2008, Hawaiʻi Life Real Estate Services, LLC is a Hawaiʻi Limited Liability Company. The 100% locally owned and operated company achieved more than $2.67B in property sales in 2022 and manages more than 700 rentals across the island chain. Hawaiʻi Life is the exclusive Hawaiʻi member of Forbes Global Properties™ and is one of Luxury Portfolio International's® global network of premier, locally-branded real estate companies. To learn more about Hawaiʻi Life, please visit the state's most trafficked real estate website at HawaiiLife.com .

Mike Despard is the newly appointed Broker-in-Charge on Hawai'i Island for Hawai'i Life. (PRNewswire)

